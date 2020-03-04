News
Reps Indict Banks, Oil Firms Over Workers’ Casualisation
The House of Representatives, yesterday, passed through second reading a bill to criminalise casualization of workers after six month of engagement by employers.
The bill also seeks to prohibit outsourcing of employment in core areas of operation.
Leading the debate on the bill, the sponsor, Hon Wale Raji said that the practice has rendered several workers underemployed.
He noted that the bill seeks to cure the lacuna in the Labour Act.
“The major problems confronting Nigerian workers are casualization and outsourcing of core jobs. This is an obnoxious practice that has rendered several workers underemployed.
The bill seeks to remove the lacuna in the Labour Act, adding that, “It is uncommon to find workers, in telecom, banking and even oil and gas to be casualized irrespective of the number of years of employment.”
Speaking on the bill, Julius Pondi accused oil giants; Shell and Chevron of engaging in the practice.
He stated that 80 per cent of the employees in the oil sector are casual workers.
“About 80 per cent of the staff in the oil sector are casual workers. This is predominant at Shell and Chevron. It is the indigenous people that suffer the most. The company will employ people from that region, but keep them as casualized workers. The amendment must target the oil sector and the host community.”
When the bill was put to question by the Presiding Officer, Hon Idris Wase, it got the support of majority, and was referred to the House Committee on Labour and Productivity.
News
Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Osun Assemblies Pass Amotekun Bill
The Oyo State House of Assembly, yesterday, passed the Oyo State Security Network Agency Bill, 2020 codenamed Operation Amotekun.
The lawmakers, in their dressing, had showed their readiness for the day’s business as majority of them wore customised outfits in the shade of leopard skin.
The session started with a clause by clause consideration of the bill before it eventual third reading and final adoption and passage.
While some of the lawmakers wore amulets, armbands depicting combat ready atmosphere, the lawmakers’ unanimously re-echoed the whining of the leopard the moment the Speaker, Hon Adebo Ogundoyin, hit the gavel passing the bill into law.
Local hunters’ chants and songs immediately rented the air of the Hallowed Chambers with lawmakers congratulating each other on the extent of the job done.
In Ogun State, the state House of Assembly also passed the State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps Bill barely 19 days after receiving the bill from the Executive Arm, as part of its resolve to stem the tide of crimes, banditry and other violent acts.
The Bill titled: “HB No 35/OG/2020- “A Bill for a law to establish the Ogun State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps to Assist in Maintaining Law and Order in the State and Connected Purposes” was passed, yesterday, during a plenary presided over by the Speaker, Hon Kunle Oluomo.
The passage followed the presentation of report of the Special Ad-hoc Committee on Security and Strategy by the Majority Leader, Hon Yusuf Sherif.
Sherif, who moved the motion for the adoption of the report, was seconded by Hon. Musefiu Lamidi and supported by the Whole House through a voice vote after which the bill was later read and adopted Clause – by – Clause by the Committee of the Whole House.
The motion for the third reading of the bill was later moved by the Majority Leader, seconded by Hon. Olusola Adams, while the Acting Clerk of the Assembly, Deji Adeyemo, did the third reading of the bill.
Oluomo thereafter directed that a clean copy of the bill be forwarded to the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun for his assent.
In Lagos State, the state House of Assembly at plenary, yesterday, passed the bill to create Amotekun Corps as a special unit of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps.
It passed the bill after taking the third reading of the amendment to the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency Law 2019.
The amendment bill had successfully gone through all the different stages of lawmaking, which includes first and second reading, holding public hearing, laying and presentation of committees report, adoption of report by House, third reading and finally passage.
In Osun State, the state House of Assembly, yesterday, passed the Osun Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps Establishment Bill 2020 after it was read for the third time.
The Amotekun bill was presented to the Osun Assembly on February 27 where it passed the first reading.
Subsequently, a public hearing was held by the Osun Assembly on February 24 to inject stakeholders contributions and suggestions into the bill.
News
Ortom Raises Alarm Over Influx, Siege Of Herdsmen On Benue
The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has raised the alarm over continuous influx of armed herdsmen into the state lamenting that “we are under the siege of armed herdsmen and we are helpless.”
The governor, who cried out, yesterday, after receiving the leaders of civil society organizations (CSOs), in his office in Makurdi, said the troops and security personnel deployed to the state were doing their best but were overstretched and needed to be fortified in the face of the new challenge.
He said, “We just met with CSOs who have been helping us since we came under attacks by armed herdsmen and we have reviewed the situation in the various Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps. It is not a pleasant place to live in but we are helpless.
“It is our desire that all of them went back home and all the IDPs have indicated interest that they want to go back to their ancestral homes, but the main challenge is that of security in their communities. Up till today there are attacks going on in various communities that were invaded by these herdsmen.
“Every day there is influx of herdsmen into the state and every day we are contending with them. We are working very hard with security agencies but this people are armed to the teeth. And in some cases the security men had to withdraw because of their superior fire power.
“So, this is a very big challenge and we have agreed here that we will have to look for alternative ways that are legitimate and legal to see how we can complement the security agencies to ensure that we stamp out the menace that is going on.
“We are still under attack and under siege, several local governments, as I talk to you have been invaded and the people are fleeing. The security personnel are doing their best despite their challenge in terms of equipment and personnel and we are working closely with them.
“But one message I’m sending to the herdsmen is that our law is still in place and anyone that comes here is engaged in illegal activity and he will be apprehended because we believe in the rule of law.
“We do not want to take any illegal action, we have told our people not to attack any herder or their cattle but once they are spotted we will apprehend and prosecute them. Like I have said we have so far arrested over 400 herdsmen some are Tiv, Igede and Idoma aside the Fulanis and so far we have convicted 100 and it will go on until this impunity stops.
“Nobody is going to stop us from operating the law. Already because of the influx the locals have started fleeing their ancestral homes and moving into the IDPs camps and we are overwhelmed.
“But we are calling the security agencies to step up because we believe in the rule of law, we do not have a militia and we do not want to resort to self help but we are being coerced. We will not do anything illegal but we cannot fold our arms, we are going to move.”
News
NASS Panel Walks Out NIMASA Team From Public Hearing
The National Assembly joint committee which is investigating activities of foreign vessel owners in the country, yesterday, walked out the representatives of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) from a public hearing.
The panel threatened to sanction its Director-General, Dr Dakuku Peterside, if he failed to honour the rescheduled meeting by appearing in person.
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, Senator Teslim Folarin, and his colleague in the House of Representatives, Hon Legor Idagbo, lamented the decision of Peterside to shun the invitation despite several reminders.
The Joint National Assembly Committee on Local Content, Petroleum Downstream, and Legislative Compliance are currently investigating the breach of Nigerian laws by foreign vessel owners in the coastal region of the country.
Reacting to the refusal of the NIMASA boss to honour the hearing, Folarin wondered why Peterside, who picked yesterday as the most convenient time to honour the lawmakers’ invitation, having failed to honour previous appointments, should decide to send representatives.
The leader of the NIMASA team was not allowed to introduce himself before he was asked to explain his mission and on what capacity he was appearing before the panel.
Having established that Peterside would not be physically present to answer questions from the panel members, Folarin walked the agency’s members out.
Folarin said, “It is very unfortunate that men in the position of authority would flagrantly shun the invitation of the Senate. I spoke with Peterside about this event. He was supposed to come three weeks ago but he didn’t come.
“We rescheduled this event because of him. I called him and asked him to pick a date and he picked today, only for him to write the clerk three days ago that the Senate committee was coming to see him.
“This is an investigative hearing which supersedes any other engagement. We won’t sit here and be wasting our time. We will give him one more chance, just one chance. If he failed to honour the next invitation, we know what to do.”
Also, Idagbo, who is the chairman of the House Committee on Local Content, while corroborating the position of Folarin, berated the behaviour of the NIMASA boss.
He said, “I think we should be ashamed of ourselves as Nigerians. A situation where invitations are sent out and all we get are excuses. I’m aware that Folarin had a conversation with the DG of NIMASA and he picked this date.
“The DG went through his calendar and picked this date only for him to send representatives to us today. This committee’s invitation got first before that of the House but he chose to ignore us,” he added.
Trending
-
Featured5 days ago
Coronavirus Case In Lagos As Italian Tests Positive
-
Featured4 days ago
We’ve Improved Security In Rivers To Attract Foreign Investors – Governor Wike
-
Featured4 days ago
PDP, Only Existing Party In Rivers State – Governor Wike
-
News2 days ago
Fruit Garden Market: RSG Assures Transparency In Shop Allocation
-
Politics2 days ago
Amaechi Loses Staunch Ally To PDP In Rivers
-
News2 days ago
Police Academy Bill Passes 2nd Reading In Senate
-
News2 days ago
No Plan To Ban Int’l Flights Into PH, Says RSG …Places State On Red Alert, Sets Up Rapid Response Team …Italian Bizman Stable, Showing Mild Symptoms, NCDC Confirms …Four Chinese, 39 Nigerians Quarantined In Plateau
-
News2 days ago
Imo Guber: S’Court Rules On Appeals, Today