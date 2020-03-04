Law/Judiciary
EFCC Arrests Suspected Internet Fraudster With Mini Coffin
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested a 38-year-old suspected internet fraudster, Azeez Adebowale, 38, with a mini coffin, suspected to contain fetish materials.
The operatives of the anti-graft agency were said to have raided the suspect’s house in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Monday. According to Adebowale, he had been using the coffin as a soap rack.
The suspect was among six persons arrested following weeks of piecing together tips on intelligence received on their alleged involvement in internet fraud.
The suspects which include a lady, Toyinsola Bolumole, were picked up by men of the Commission’s Ibadan zonal office at locations around Oluyole and Alao-Akala Estates of the city. Others are Ifelowo Ololade, Sonuyi Ayodeji, Folarin Oladele Olayinka and Aluko Olawale.
Items said to have been recovered from them include four cars, various brands of sophisticated phones and an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card.
Law/Judiciary
Change Of Name
Change of name generally refers to the legal act by a person of adopting a new name different from his or her name at birth. Generally, an individual has a right to change his or her name at any time for different reasons, especially marriage, divorce, child adoption etc. For this change to be valid in law, certain steps need to be fulfilled.
The first step in processing a change of name in Nigeria is to swear an affidavit under oath in any High Court close to the applicant, stating the reasons for the change of name. The affidavit is a statutory document that records the intention to abandon the old name for the new one.
The next step is to announce publicly the change of name by publishing the new name in at least one recognised national newspaper, so as to give the general public notice that the individual has effected a change of name.
Further, for official certificates bearing the old name of the applicant, a deed poll needs to be sworn to in the Supreme Court of Nigeria deposing to facts necessitating the change and that the change will be effected by the relevant authority that issued the certificate.
The Supreme Court judgement of February 13, 2020 SC. 1/2020 between PDP & ORS V. BIOBARAKUMA DEGI – EREMIENYO & ORS, held that the only authority competent to correct anything on a certificate, was the authority that issued the certificate, and that the affidavit of correction of name does not in his opinion, conform to the proper manner of changing name or correcting a name on a certificate, and that it is by deed of poll, and not by mere deposition that a change of name on an official certificate can be effected and further that the procedure necessarily affects official record and archives of the nation.
Finally, the new name of the individuals is to be printed in Nigeria’s official gazette. This process involves sending an application to the Documentation Department of Publication, Civil Registry, requesting the advertisement of the change of name. The application fee for the publication is from N5000.00 (five thousand naira only) or more.
The application must be accompanied with the following documents:
– Deed poll of change of name
– The name of the applicant as listed on the birth certificate or any citizenship document.
– The full name the applicant is applying to change
– A signed affidavit of change of name
– A newspaper cutting advertising the change of name
– Passport photograph of the applicant
– Photocopy of the marriage certificate for the applicant whose purpose for change is as a result of marriage.
Take notice that in order to legally change your name, you must be above 18 years of age. Minors cannot legally change their names unless the parent or guardian of the minor applies for the change of name.
By: Nkechi Bright-Ewere
Law/Judiciary
My Husband Is A Serial Liar, Woman Tells Court
A mother of two, Alimot Idris, yesterday, prayed a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan to dissolve her eight-year-old marriage to her husband, Idris, whom she described as a liar.
Alimot, a trader, told the court that her husband was not straightforward in his dealings with her.
“When I had my second pregnancy, his family came to my house one morning to claim the custody of my first child.
“They said my husband had informed them that he was not responsible for my second pregnancy.
“When I asked him what was happening, he denied saying anything of such to anyone.
“During this period, sometime in 2006, he ran away from home. “Although I was pregnant at this time, yet his family members came around, threatening me to look for their son, Idris, or I bear the consequence.
“I was arrested by his family, but was later released that same day because I was heavily pregnant. “He later came back after many phone calls and the various messages I sent to him. In short, his family members are the problem in his life.
“The summary of his person is that he can’t decide on how to singlehandedly runs his family without family interference. “He later accepted to be the father of my second child,” she said.
Our correspondent reports that Idris was, however, not in court after being served three times consecutively.
The President of the court, Chief Ademola Odunade, thereby, dissolved the marriage in the interest of peace.
He gave the custody of the children to Alimot and ordered Idris to pay N10,000 as the children’s monthly feeding allowance.
The arbitrator also ordered Idris to take up the responsibility for the education and other welfare needs of the two children.
Law/Judiciary
Court Remands Cleric For Forging Oil Firm’s Documents
A Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Ayodeji Oluokun, was, yesterday, remanded in a correctional centre by an Ikeja Special Offences Court for allegedly forging an oil company’s documents.
Justice Sherifat Solebo ordered that Oluokun be remanded at the correctional centre pending the perfection of the bail conditions granted him by the court.
“The defendant is to be remanded in a correctional facility till he perfects his bail condition,” she said.
Solebo granted the defendant bail in the sun of N500,000, with a surety in like sum.
She ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed, with evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State government.
Solebo, thereafter, adjourned the case till April 16, for trial.
Our correspondent reports that earlier, Oluokun had pleaded not guilty to a three-count charge of forgery, uttering of false documents and making documents without authority.
The charges were brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Mr Frank Ofoma, the prosecuting counsel for the EFCC, told the court that the defendant committed the offences in Lagos on July 12, 2005.
Ofoma said that the defendant forged the document of Peak Petroleum Industries Nigeria Limited.
“The defendant, with intent to defraud, forged a document titled “Resignation from the Board of Peak Petroleum Industries Nigeria Limited, which was dated July 12, 2005.
“Oluokun altered the document and presented it to the Chairman of the company, Sir Moses Oluokun as genuine.
“He also executed the forged document without the lawful authority of one Ruth Atinuke,” Ofoma said.
The Defence Counsel, Mr A. Bolaji, via a bail application dated March 2, had asked the court to grant the defendant bail on liberal terms.
The EFCC prosecutor, however, did not oppose the defence counsel’s request for bail, but urged the court to grant bail conditions that would ensure that the defendant attend his trial.
Trending
-
Featured5 days ago
Coronavirus Case In Lagos As Italian Tests Positive
-
Featured4 days ago
We’ve Improved Security In Rivers To Attract Foreign Investors – Governor Wike
-
Featured4 days ago
PDP, Only Existing Party In Rivers State – Governor Wike
-
News2 days ago
Fruit Garden Market: RSG Assures Transparency In Shop Allocation
-
Politics2 days ago
Amaechi Loses Staunch Ally To PDP In Rivers
-
News2 days ago
Police Academy Bill Passes 2nd Reading In Senate
-
News2 days ago
No Plan To Ban Int’l Flights Into PH, Says RSG …Places State On Red Alert, Sets Up Rapid Response Team …Italian Bizman Stable, Showing Mild Symptoms, NCDC Confirms …Four Chinese, 39 Nigerians Quarantined In Plateau
-
News2 days ago
Imo Guber: S’Court Rules On Appeals, Today