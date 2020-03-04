Containing Coronavirus Spread 

In less than five months time, precisely on Friday, July 24, 2020, the whole world of sports would gather in

the Japanese capital, Tokyo, for the 2020 Olympic Games, otherwise known as the 32nd (XXXII) Olympic.

Nigeria, the most populous black nation in the world is expected to have representatives among the 11,091 athletes from 206 countries around the world expected at the Games.

Indeed, it has become a quadrennial ritual for countries, including Nigeria, to be part of the event considered to be the biggest sports showpiece and gathering of sports men and women in the world.

The modern Games which started in 1896 under the concept of Frenchman, Baron Pierre de Coubertin has as its objectives the bringing of athletes around the world in one place where they can play and spread peace and friendship with no discrimination in race and gender.

However, many nations have come to see the essence of the Olympics beyond mere participation in the spirit of friendship and sportsmanship. The Games have become an avenue to express and demonstrate a nation’s sporting prowess and domination. It has also become a tool for international diplomacy, politics, human and economic development.

This is why we think that as the 2020 Games approaches, Nigeria, a 16-time participant, must have her priorities right. We think so because we believe that the country boasts of ample potential to, not only rub shoulders with the world sports super power nations, but compete favourably with them on the medals table.

Nigeria first participated in the Olympic Games in 1952 at Helsinki and has sent athletes to compete in every summer Olympic Games since then, except for the boycotted 1976 Games.

Till date, the country has amassed only 25 medals, three gold, 10 silver and 12 bronze medals in 16 outings. Nigeria recorded her biggest haul of medals at the Games during the memorable Atlanta 1996 Games, where it won two gold, one silver and three bronze medals. The country’s other gold medal was as a result of the disqualification of the USA’s 4×400 metre relay team to Sydney 2000 Games and the subsequent upgrading of Nigeria’s silver medal to gold.

Out of 16 outings, the country failed to register even one medal of any colour on seven occasions, particularly, the disappointing London 2012 Games, while it managed only one bronze medal the last time out, via football, at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Over time, Nigeria has been able to win medals in only five events, boxing, athletics, football, weightlifting and Taekwondo out of the over 33 available events.

Though football has been the country’s impact event at the Games, it would not be part of Nigeria’s contingent to Tokyo 2020 after the country failed to qualify for both the men and women events.

At Tokyo 2020, provided that the nascent coronavirus scourge, also known as Covid-19, does not force postponement or outright cancellation of the biggest sports rendez-vous in the world, Nigeria is expected to feature in seven events, athletics, basketball (men & women), Canoeing, Rowing, Table tennis, Taekwondo and wresting.

Interestingly, there seems to be some buzz around the country’s basketball teams, Taekwondo, field events, particularly, the women’s long jump where in form Ese Brume holds sway, and wresting. But in reality, women’s wrestling seems to be where the country has the brightest chances of medals.

The Tide, therefore, expects the authorities to leave no stone unturned in effort to motivate the athletes and other handlers to go the extra mile to ensure that the country does not leave Tokyo 2020 empty handed. The days of going to the Games to merely participate and make up the numbers should be in the past.

We are, however, happy at what is happening in some of the camps of athletes preparing for the Games, especially, wresting, table tennis and basketball. Also, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare appears to have taken some steps to ensure that all hands are on deck for a positive outing at the Games.

But, apart from promises and talks, we expect all stakeholders, particularly, sports authorities to go beyond rhetorics and take practical steps to put Nigerian athletes in good stead for a successful outing at the Olympics.

Training sessions tours and competitive trials must be organised to turn up the athletes before the nain event begins.

The selection process for the eventual flag bearers must not only be fair and on merit but should be seen to be on current form. The tendency to select athletes based on old glory must be discouraged.

Moreso, the issue of athletes’ welfare and entitlements should be negotiated and agreed upon in advance, in order to avoid the controversies and bickerings that usually come up in Nigerian camp during major sports competitions.

There must be no excuses for failure this time around. We believe that it is time for Nigeria to make impact and secure medals in the few events it has qualified for. With the sheer size and potentials of the county, we should not be playing second fiddle at major competitions, anymore.

The monumental failure that has been our lot at recent Olympics should not be allowed to repeat itself. Tokyo 2020 should be seen as a litmus test for some of our sports, especially, athletics, basketball and wrestling, which seem to be emerging as our new areas of comparative advantage.

In addition, our officials must stoop to learn one or two points towards revitalizing our previous strongholds, particularly, boxing, weightlifting and the sprints, where we failed to build on earlier successes.

The earlier Nigeria stops seeing the Olympics a jamboree, make plans early enough and work towards winning medals, the sooner the country will begin to realise its potentials and rub shoulders with the world’s best.