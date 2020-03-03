Editorial
Tokyo 2020, Whither Nigeria?
In less than five months time, precisely on Friday, July 24, 2020, the whole world of sports would gather in
the Japanese capital, Tokyo, for the 2020 Olympic Games, otherwise known as the 32nd (XXXII) Olympic.
Nigeria, the most populous black nation in the world is expected to have representatives among the 11,091 athletes from 206 countries around the world expected at the Games.
Indeed, it has become a quadrennial ritual for countries, including Nigeria, to be part of the event considered to be the biggest sports showpiece and gathering of sports men and women in the world.
The modern Games which started in 1896 under the concept of Frenchman, Baron Pierre de Coubertin has as its objectives the bringing of athletes around the world in one place where they can play and spread peace and friendship with no discrimination in race and gender.
However, many nations have come to see the essence of the Olympics beyond mere participation in the spirit of friendship and sportsmanship. The Games have become an avenue to express and demonstrate a nation’s sporting prowess and domination. It has also become a tool for international diplomacy, politics, human and economic development.
This is why we think that as the 2020 Games approaches, Nigeria, a 16-time participant, must have her priorities right. We think so because we believe that the country boasts of ample potential to, not only rub shoulders with the world sports super power nations, but compete favourably with them on the medals table.
Nigeria first participated in the Olympic Games in 1952 at Helsinki and has sent athletes to compete in every summer Olympic Games since then, except for the boycotted 1976 Games.
Till date, the country has amassed only 25 medals, three gold, 10 silver and 12 bronze medals in 16 outings. Nigeria recorded her biggest haul of medals at the Games during the memorable Atlanta 1996 Games, where it won two gold, one silver and three bronze medals. The country’s other gold medal was as a result of the disqualification of the USA’s 4×400 metre relay team to Sydney 2000 Games and the subsequent upgrading of Nigeria’s silver medal to gold.
Out of 16 outings, the country failed to register even one medal of any colour on seven occasions, particularly, the disappointing London 2012 Games, while it managed only one bronze medal the last time out, via football, at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.
Over time, Nigeria has been able to win medals in only five events, boxing, athletics, football, weightlifting and Taekwondo out of the over 33 available events.
Though football has been the country’s impact event at the Games, it would not be part of Nigeria’s contingent to Tokyo 2020 after the country failed to qualify for both the men and women events.
At Tokyo 2020, provided that the nascent coronavirus scourge, also known as Covid-19, does not force postponement or outright cancellation of the biggest sports rendez-vous in the world, Nigeria is expected to feature in seven events, athletics, basketball (men & women), Canoeing, Rowing, Table tennis, Taekwondo and wresting.
Interestingly, there seems to be some buzz around the country’s basketball teams, Taekwondo, field events, particularly, the women’s long jump where in form Ese Brume holds sway, and wresting. But in reality, women’s wrestling seems to be where the country has the brightest chances of medals.
The Tide, therefore, expects the authorities to leave no stone unturned in effort to motivate the athletes and other handlers to go the extra mile to ensure that the country does not leave Tokyo 2020 empty handed. The days of going to the Games to merely participate and make up the numbers should be in the past.
We are, however, happy at what is happening in some of the camps of athletes preparing for the Games, especially, wresting, table tennis and basketball. Also, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare appears to have taken some steps to ensure that all hands are on deck for a positive outing at the Games.
But, apart from promises and talks, we expect all stakeholders, particularly, sports authorities to go beyond rhetorics and take practical steps to put Nigerian athletes in good stead for a successful outing at the Olympics.
Training sessions tours and competitive trials must be organised to turn up the athletes before the nain event begins.
The selection process for the eventual flag bearers must not only be fair and on merit but should be seen to be on current form. The tendency to select athletes based on old glory must be discouraged.
Moreso, the issue of athletes’ welfare and entitlements should be negotiated and agreed upon in advance, in order to avoid the controversies and bickerings that usually come up in Nigerian camp during major sports competitions.
There must be no excuses for failure this time around. We believe that it is time for Nigeria to make impact and secure medals in the few events it has qualified for. With the sheer size and potentials of the county, we should not be playing second fiddle at major competitions, anymore.
The monumental failure that has been our lot at recent Olympics should not be allowed to repeat itself. Tokyo 2020 should be seen as a litmus test for some of our sports, especially, athletics, basketball and wrestling, which seem to be emerging as our new areas of comparative advantage.
In addition, our officials must stoop to learn one or two points towards revitalizing our previous strongholds, particularly, boxing, weightlifting and the sprints, where we failed to build on earlier successes.
The earlier Nigeria stops seeing the Olympics a jamboree, make plans early enough and work towards winning medals, the sooner the country will begin to realise its potentials and rub shoulders with the world’s best.
Senate And Constitution Review
Like every Senate before it since 1999, the Ninth Senate has set up a 56-member committee for the amendment of the 1999 Constitution. The committee, headed by Deputy Senate President, Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege, may be the Senate’s response to objections and continual whines of the constitution for containing some ambivalence that impede harmony and development of Nigeria.
As the review process starts up, Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Congress (APC, Delta Central) said recommendations of the 2014 National Conference chaired by late former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Idris Kutigi, and the Committee on Restructuring headed by the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, would be evaluated and used as working documents.
Speaking further, the Deputy Senate President said the alteration of the Sixth Schedule, the establishment of National and State Houses of Assembly Pre-election Matters Tribunal, Governorship Pre-election Matters Tribunal and Presidential Pre-election Matters Tribunal including time limits for the disposal of all pre-election matters before the conduct of the general election would be considered as well.
Also to be examined, according to the committee chairman, are devolution of power, full local government fiscal autonomy, full autonomy of the judiciary, youth inclusiveness in governance, and gender parity, among others.
“In carrying out this national assignment, this committee will, no doubt, consider the alteration of the Sixth Schedule to make provision for new items, the establishment of National and State Houses of Assembly Pre-election Matters Tribunal, Governorship Pre-election Matters Tribunal and Presidential Pre-election Matters Tribunal including time limits for the disposal of all pre-election matters before the conduct of the general election,” Omo-Agege said.
It is reasonable that the Senate has, for once, pledged to study the reports of the 2014 National Constitutional Conference and the el-Rufai Restructuring Committee. There were far-reaching deliberations and resolutions on moving the country forward in those reports. We believe it will be wise to initiate relevant bills based on their recommendations in this constitution review activity.
Indeed, the items contemplated for amendment are what Nigerians have always clamoured for all along in previous constitution modifications. But will anything change with this fresh initiative? Will the outcome be acceptable and assented to by the President? This ritual was performed four times in the Fourth Republic, all of which failed woefully to address the crucial issues undermining the country’s corporate existence.
For instance, there are many recurring issues like local government autonomy, devolution of powers, rotation of power at federal and state levels, full autonomy for state Houses of Assembly, electronic voting, state police, and the like, which had the sanction of majority of Nigerians during previous exercises, but they failed to make it to the amended Constitution. It is for this reason Nigerians have always found fault with the 1999 Constitution.
This has led to the screaming advocacy for the complete rejection of the present document in favour of an autochthonous one. The campaign is based on the opprobrious fact that it is dubious and a product of the military regime of Abdulsalami Abubakar, with the counterfeit claim that it was the creation of the people.
Nigeria is eclectic in ethnicity, culture and religion. Therefore, it should be run with deference for these sensibilities through pristine federalism. If this model works for the United States of America (USA), Canada, India and Australia with diversities as ours, why can’t it work for us?
It is explicit that lack of a home-grown constitution has made nation-building complicated; economic growth and development evasive; and social harmony a sisyphean task. Consequently, ethnicity and religion have become divergent points in the Nigerian state.
It was to prevent chaos that the country’s founding fathers adopted the 1963 Constitution entrenched in true federalism. The four regions at the time: West, North, East and Mid-West were the federating units with their own constitutions. Revenue was not shared at the centre. Rather, every region was a wealth creator; developed at its own pace; had its police, controlled its resources and paid royalties to the federal government.
We need a return to this archetype, not a constitutional amendment. So, the National Assembly should begin a process that will hand down a brand new constitution to Nigeria, which would bring it to self-rediscovery. Having borrowed the presidential system from the United States, we ought to have replicated its constitution. Is it not astonishing that while Nigeria has 68 items in the Exclusive Legislative List, the US has only 12 items in its exclusive list, known as Enumerated Powers?
Today, Nigeria has been transformed into a valley of death, largely because of the notorious activities of terrorist groups, bandits, kidnappers and armed robbers, among others. That is why the nation must undertake urgent political restructuring and enthronement of true federalism through the ongoing constitution amendment exercise.
Needless Attack On Justice Odili
Just few days ago, Nigerians unanimously condemned the recent protest and attack on the Justices of the Supreme Court, particularly the attack on Justice Mary Odili, following the February 13, verdict nullifying the mandate of the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Chief David Lyon, as a result of the anomaly noticed in the credentials of his running mate, Senator Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo.
A five-man panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice Odili had upheld the verdict of the Federal High Court that Degi-Eremienyo presented fake certificates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Following the development, some miscreants allegedly sponsored by chieftains of the (APC) and members of the party stormed the home of Justice Odili in Abuja and Port Harcourt, Rivers State, protesting over the Supreme Court judgement that sacked the party’s candidate as Bayelsa State governor-elect.
The Tide joins well-meaning Nigerians to condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the demonstration in the Abuja and Port Harcourt residences of Justice Mary Odili. The protesters and their sponsors must be told in clear and unmistakable terms that their action is reprehensible and condemnable.
We are worried that the distressing display of crude conduct by the sponsored thugs and protesters against Supreme Court Justices in the discharge of their constitutional functions is not only a clear desecration of the nation’s temple of justice but also a huge national embarrassment.
We see such an unruly and obviously hired mob as an attempt to intimidate the Judiciary. It shows that the paymasters of the mob are able to move violently against any judicial officer that enters a judgement against their perceived interest.
Also, we observe that if the executive branch of the Federal Government of Nigeria has made any comment on it, its statement must have been so muffled and muted that it was entirely inaudible. And that is most unfortunate. That incident is nothing but an attempt to intimidate not only the Justice of the Supreme Court but the entire Nigerian judiciary.
We view the continuous silence by the executive arm of government as a tacit support to a further step towards the complete dismantling of the independence of our judiciary. It is also, a pointer to the direction that the paymasters of the mob, are serving notice on all judicial officers that they must, at all times second-guess the wishes of the mob’s paymasters and tailor their judgements, rulings and decisions in conformance thereto, failing which there may be disastrous consequences including but not limited to organised mob actions.
It gives us cause for concern when the executive branch keeps mum over such grave infraction and blatant debasement of our judicial institution. Worse still, it gives the possibly, unintended impression of complicity by powerful men in authority.
To comprehend the abyss to which we are descending, it is worth reflecting on where we would all end up if all losers in judicial decisions were, henceforth, to rent their respective crowds with threatening posters and descend on the residences of the ‘culpable’ judicial officers. What would become of our justice system let alone our governance system and the social contract, if this trend is allowed to continue?
If, indeed, we are a country with respect for rule of law and respect for our judicial officers, then, the sponsors of the protesters and the APC hoodlums must be made to realise that we are in a democracy. But to start to condone a culture, where justices are harassed and intimidated with a view to stifling them from discharging their duties, just because a certain judgement did not go as expected, is a trend that must be halted forthwith.
We expect that in a secure and law-abiding country, a Police Permit would be needed, and police protection provided during such picketing, especially of a very high government official as a Justice of the Supreme Court. Unfortunately, in this case, the mob largely had unhindered access to block the residence of a serving Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.
As insecurity of lives and property continues to rise in Nigeria, the Police must make sure that the guardrails of our democracy are well protected. Strangely, no known arrests have been made since this illegal mob’s threat on Mrs. Odili. We, therefore, call on the Inspector General of Police to fish out, arrest and prosecute all leaders of the mob attack on Mrs. Odili, to serve as a deterrent to any other persons, or group of persons. The due process must be followed and the Nigerian Police must not be found wanting in time when things like this happen.
What’s more, even the apex court’s review panel verdict on the Bayelsa State gubernatorial election matter presided over by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta has also vindicated the Mrs Odili-led panel’s judgement.
While we acknowledge the delicate role of the Supreme Court in restoring the hope of citizens in the fragile Nigerian project, we detest the fact that in this case, Justice Odili was singled out for this cowardly attack by a political mob of APC supporters. It is barbaric and should be condemned. Beyond this, we insist that no harm should befall Justice Odili or any member of her family.
Beyond New SIM Registration
Recently, the Federal Government, apparently jolted by the high level of insecurity in the country, fixed 1st of December, 2020 as deadline for the validation of already registered Subscribers Identity Modules (SIMs) in the country.
The government has also made National Identity Number (NIN) a compulsory requirement for fresh registration.
To achieve this objective, the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami, through a statement signed by his Technical Assistant, Information Technology, Dr. Femi Adeluyi, directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to immediately revise the policy on SIM card registration and usage.
According to him, the revision of the policy is based on the feedback received from the security agencies following the successful revalidation of improperly registered SIM cards in September 2019 and the blocking of those that failed to revalidate their SIMs.
With this directive, the updated policy from the NCC is expected to make NIN a prerequisite for new SIM cards registration, while foreigners use their passports and visas for the purpose. Already, registered SIM cards are to be updated with NIN before 1st of December, 2020.
Another important aspect of the new policy is the limiting of subscribers to the use of three maximum SIMs by an individual.
In the light of this development, it is expected that the four major network providers in Nigeria — MTN, Airtel, Glo and 9Mobile, would have to conduct yet another nationwide registration exercise before the year runs out.
The question now is: if telcos are ready for the procedure, are Nigerians also primed to meet the requirements considering the number of bottlenecks that had restricted them in the past?
This question becomes pertinent in view of the fact that there is non-existing centralised database with the NCC that would be enough to either verify the actual identity of each subscriber, confirm subscribers’ information or quickly detect a case of duplicated details.
We observe that there are cases where network subscribers registered three SIM cards of different networks with different biodata. There are also cases where many Nigerians registered their drivers’ licences, voter cards and national identity cards with different identities, thus, making harmonisation very cumbersome.
Furthermore, taking a cue from the NCC’s subscriber data, it was noticed that subscribers from each operator are considered separately which gives room for miscalculation in the actual total number of network users in the country.
It is, therefore, not clear how operators would be able to know if a subscriber has reached the SIM card limit during a registration process.
Enforcement of the new policy by the government is another area of concern to us. Apparently, the enforcement of NIN use by Nigerians in the conduct of certain transactions has been in the works since 2015. We recall that there was a mandate that the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) should ensure the harmonisation of NIN with all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) which include, but are not limited to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and PenCom.
At the time, it turned out to be an unsuccessful effort and, thus, had to be postponed till the following year. Even up till now, it appears complete adoption is still five years away.
Perhaps, the question of how long it takes to get a NIN in Nigeria is no longer the subject of debates. According to the FAQs page on the Commission’s official website, “it usually takes between 1-5 working days for your NIN to be ready after registration”.
While this may not be in doubt, the number of registered Nigerians is not encouraging due to frustrating process.
Information available to us shows that NIMC has only enrolled about 36 million Nigerians, even though the process started in 2012. This number is a far cry from the over 180 million network subscribers recorded by NCC. This is said to have resulted from the few registration centres and partners available and the attendant corrupt practices by some NIMC officials.
We, therefore, fear that a directive of this magnitude may not be easily enforced if subscribers continue to find a basic prerequisite such as NIN registration difficult to access.
Again, limiting Nigerians to the use of only three SIM cards is, indeed, a welcome development if only all the mobile service providers in the country have reliable network coverage.
In a nutshell, we fear that full compliance may be hard to achieve unless there is a structure through which registration for both NIN and SIM is made easier, faster and less cumbersome for Nigerians. One possible solution to this effect is for the service providers and the NIMC to have more registration centres across the country where Nigerians can be attended to quickly and easily.
Even so, they have to conduct the whole process without the help of unaccredited partners to avoid a flawed outcome or recurring cases of fake NIN registration and pre-registered SIM cards.
Meanwhile, the NCC should ensure that no unregistered SIMs are ever allowed on mobile networks, while also ensuring that subscribers can easily check the number of SIM cards registered to their name, along with the associated phone numbers and networks.
Also, the industry regulator has the onerous duty to ensure that mobile network operators fortify their networks against cyber attacks and ensure that they adhere to the provisions of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR). Any SIM card that has been used to perpetrate crimes should be permanently deactivated within 24 hours.
We believe the NCC has 10 months to fully enforce the new SIM registration policy. How this will pan out is, however, a question only time will tell.
