Oil & Energy
PHED Begins Public Consultation On Extraordinary Tariff Review
The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Plc has concluded arrangement to host public consultation with its customers in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers states ahead of the proposed tariff review that is expected to take off by April 1, 2020.
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had announced an increment in electricity bills, following complaints by the electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) that the current tariff do not reflect market realities.
The Manager, Corporate Communications, PHED, John Onyi, in a statement said that various dates have been chosen in the company’s franchise area starting from February 29, 2020 in Calabar; March 6, 2020 in Uyo, March 12, 2020 in Port Harcourt and March 20, 2020 in Yenagoa.
“Public consultation on proposed tariff review with effect from April 1,2020 under the Multi Year Tariff Order, MYTO, in line with the directive of Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, will be held across PHED’s coverage area,” Onyi said.
A Multi Year Tariff Order, MYTO, is a framework for regulating the licensees [ Discos ] over a period of time by NERC, which was reviewed in 2015 based on exchange rate, gas pricing, inflation rate and generation capacity.
The public consultation will feature presentation on the business life cycle before privatization, achievements and challenges of post privatization and future investments in correlation with the tariff review.
It will also afford customers the opportunity of interacting and eliciting feedback from PHED management team and officials from the NERC.
The planned tariff review, according to the statement, when effected, would aid network expansion and rehabilitation, improved customers’ satisfaction, reduction in complaints, increase in power availability, elimination of estimated bill through proper metering, among others.
He, therefore, urged customers to avail themselves and be part of the success story in driving the electricity industry to greater heights through meaningful insights.
By: Taneh Beemene&Bariiye Eleso
Oil & Energy
Firm Resumes Supply Of Gas To Ghana, Other Countries
The West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited has said it is resuming its supply of natural gas from Nigeria to its customers in Republic of Benin, Togo and Ghana.
WAPCo disclosed this while announcing the successful completion of the cleaning and inspection of its 20’’ offshore pipeline from Badagry in Nigeria to Takoradi in Ghana.
WAPCo is the operator of the West African Gas Pipeline, which was built to supply natural gas from Nigeria to customers in Republic of Benin, Togo and Ghana.
“The internal inspection of the 569 km offshore pipeline was completed on Sunday, February 23, 2020, almost one month ahead of the scheduled completion date of March 20, 2020,” it said in a statement.
The statement said a significant amount of data was successfully gathered during the inspection and would be analysed over the next couple of months to further provide critical insights and assurance of the overall integrity of the pipeline to support WAPCo’s continuous optimal operations.
It said, “Following the successful cleaning and inspection of the offshore pipeline, WAPCo is resuming the transportation of gas to its customers in Benin, Togo and Ghana.
“In Ghana, WAPCo is currently transporting natural gas to its Takoradi Regulating and Metering Station only. Gas transportation to its Tema Regulating and Metering Station will commence after the completion of ongoing expansion works under the Takoradi to Tema Interconnection Project expected to be operational in March 2020.”
WAPCo said it was grateful to its stakeholders for the show of support during the cleaning and inspection exercise that allowed it to safely and efficiently execute the work plan ahead of schedule.
“With the completion of the pipeline cleaning and inspection exercise, WAPCo is better positioned to offer reliable and improved service to its customers in Ghana, Togo and Benin in their effort to provide a greater access to affordable and reliable power for economic growth,” it said.
According to the statement, the Ghana Ministry of Energy, Nigeria Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Benin Ministry of Energy Water and Mines, Togo Ministry of Mines and Energy, the Volta River Authority, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, and Chevron Nigeria Limited, among others, played significant roles in ensuring the success of the exercise.
Oil & Energy
NNPC Begins Sale Of Made In Nigeria Engine Oil
Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Retail Ltd., a subsidiary of NNPC has launched and commenced the sale of new engine oil brands (lubricants) to serve the demands of Nigerian motorists.
The Managing Director of the company, Mr Billy Okoye, while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Sunday said the new products were made in Nigeria by Nigerians.
He named the six new high performance lubricating oils as ‘Nitro Diamond’, ‘Nitro Gold’, ‘Nitro Super 40’ and Nitro 2’ engine oil as well as ‘Rhino X’ and ‘Rhino HD’.
He said the company sourced the additives for the lubricants from the best additive companies in the world in line with its culture of quality and excellence.
“The NNPC lubricants were formulated using carefully selected world-class base oil and performance additives to give all-year-round excellent performance in normal and arduous engine working conditions.
“Our marketing intelligence showed us that Nigerians were yearning for their own national lubricants, one they can call their own.
“We found that most of the problems motorists were having on Nigerian roads were as a result of poor maintenance of their engines and we found that poor maintenance was as a result of the lubricants used.
“We also found out that most lubricants used were not to the satisfaction of Nigerians.
“As parts of efforts at touching the live of Nigerians, we are introducing this range of NNPC lubricants,” he said
Okoye said that the NNPC lubricant business was conceived many years back.
“So, we took our time to go into research and come up with the best formulation, quality assurance, quality control processes, field test, branding and designing, among others to ensure that we give Nigerians the best of the best of lubricants.
“The product was unveiled on Nov. 28, 2019, but as is the standard in the industry, after the unveiling, the next step was to go into a series of tests to confirm that what we unveiled was not only marketable but also useable.
“These series of tests were carried out from December (2019) to February and we are proud to announce to Nigerians that the lubricants have been successfully tested and certified to be the best in the industry today,” he noted.
Okoye said the products would be available for purchase immediately at the over 600 NNPC Retail outlets across the country, accredited dealers and mechanic workshops.
Oil & Energy
LPG Sub-Sector Moves To Create 2m Jobs
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has said that the Liquefieid Petroleum Gas (LPG) subsector of the oil and gas sector is expected to add an estimated two million jobs to the labour force in the country.
The DPR also said the subsector, when fully implemented, would help reduce gas flare, reduce the effect of greenhouse emissions and achieve economic expansion.
Director, DPR, Mr Saraki Auwalu, made this assertion in his welcome address during a workshop organised by the DPR for LPG Depot Operators in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, at the weekend.
The Director, while outlining the challenges in the LPG subsector, noted that steps were being taken to addressing them.
He commended the LPG stakeholders, the Rivers State Government and the various security agencies for their support and partnership with the department.
Also speaking, the Rivers State Commissioner for Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, Peter Medee, said that the Gas Monitoring Task Force, which would soon commence operations in the state, would serve to eliminate illegal and unsavory petroleum practices in the state.
He expressed confidence that a good collaboration between the DPR and security agencies in the state would bring about effective management system.
He further assured that the Rivers State Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources would continue to collaborate with the DPR to curb unwholesome practices in the state.
