NPA Adopts Measures Against Coronavirus

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Vintage Farms and Products, Chief Mike Elechi has commended the Rivers State Governor, Chie Nyesom Wike for sponsoring of the state delegation to the 2020 Edition of the International Agricultural Exposition in Paris, France.

Elechi who was the leader of the delegation, made this known in a private chat with The Tide last Sunday at his Farm in Elele, Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

He pointed out that the governor’s burning zeal in developing agriculture in the state was about receiving international attention , using the Paris trip as a case study.

To buttress his point, he said that the delegation was exposed to many business enhancement programmes capable of turning agricultural development around positively.

Accordingly to him, the very land market where the Paris market was situated was provided by the government, which made it easier for the private investors to invest.

Chief Elechi said that the incidence of loss as a result of lack of storage facilities and other risk factors are reduced, in such market arrangement due to adequate provision of facilities by the government.

“For agricultural sector to move forward in the country, government must take steps to intervene in the system and make it practical”, he said.

He also noted that the government of Paris provided legislation for the market operators, there by, bringing price under control.

“In the Paris Remtius Market, price is regulated.

“No price of orange can increase in such market arrangement, because their government has provided legislation, so that is what we need here”, he said.

The businessman was optimistic about the ability of the private sector to develop agricultural sector of the county.

Another beauty of the Paris market, he pointed out, was the equity arrangement, where the government was expected to shoulder almost all losses in the event of failure on the agreement between it and the private investors.

He called on private investors not to relent in their efforts, until the agricultural sector of the country gets a better shape.

By: King Onunwor