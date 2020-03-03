Business
Food Security: FG To Develop Agro-Industrial Processing Zones
The Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Baba Shehuri, has stated that the ministry, in collaboration with African Development Bank (AfDB), would promote and develop Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZs) in the country.
This he said was aimed at enabling both local and foreign partners to advance the level of trade and investments in the agricultural sector as a veritable strategy to diversify the economy.
The minister made this known during the Ecobank Agribusiness Summit with the theme, “Unlocking Productivity and Investment Opportunities across Nigeria’s Agribusiness Value Chain,” a collaboration with Vanguard Newspapers, held in Lagos recently.
Shehuri noted the need for a viable synergy and collaboration of all the relevant stakeholders including the financial sector as well as governments at various levels and the development partners.
He further said, “within the overall set of policy principles, the Federal Government is concentrating on providing an enabling environment and a level playground for stakeholders at all levels to enhance investment and capital flow into the agric sector.”
He stated that, “this summit also marks another milestone and traction in the journey of economic diversification in line with the vision of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) of the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.”
According to him, it is critical “to boost agricultural production, food security, promote innovative technologies and investment in the agricultural sector in order to achieve poverty reduction and job creation, especially for our aspiring youths.”
He emphasised that Nigeria’s potential and prospects make the agricultural sector a pivot for economic stabilisation, diversification and growth for the country, adding that the sector remains a major contributor to the GDP with about 27 per cent and the biggest in the area of job creation in the non-oil sectors.
Economic Activities, Production Level Grew At Slow Rate In Feb -CBN
Business activities, production level, new orders, supplier delivery time, employment level and raw materials inventories grew at a slower rate in February 2020.
The Central Bank of Nigeria’s Statistics Department disclosed this in its February 2020 Purchasing Managers’ Index Survey Report.
It stated that the Manufacturing PMI in the month of February stood at 58.3 index points, indicating expansion in the manufacturing sector for the 35th consecutive month.
The index grew at a slower rate when compared to the index in January.
Of the 14 surveyed sub-sectors, 12 reported growth (above 50 per cent threshold) in the review month, in the order of transportation equipment; petroleum & coal products; non-metallic mineral products; paper products; cement ; textile, apparel, leather & footwear; furniture & related products; food, beverage & tobacco products; and plastics & rubber products.
Others were fabricated metal products; chemical & pharmaceutical products; plastic and rubber products and electrical equipment.
It stated that the primary metal and printing & related support activities sub-sectors recorded declines.
At 58.9 points, the production level index for the manufacturing sector grew for the 36th consecutive month in February 2020.
The index, however, indicated slower growth in the current month, when compared to its level in January 2020.
Ten of the 14 manufacturing sub-sectors recorded increased production level, three remained unchanged while one recorded a decline.
At 59.1 points, it stated, the new orders index grew for the thirty-fifth consecutive month, indicating increases in new orders in February 2020.
The index grew at a slower rate, when compared to its level in January 2020.
Eleven sub-sectors reported growth, while the remaining three recorded declines in the review month.
The manufacturing supplier delivery time index stood at 58.4 points in February 2020, indicating faster supplier delivery time.
The index has recorded growth for 33 consecutive months.
Ten of the 14 sub-sectors recorded improved suppliers’ delivery time, while four sub-sectors reported no change in delivery time in February 2020.
The employment level index for February 2020 stood at 56.4 points, indicating growth in employment level for the thirty-fourth consecutive month.
Of the 14 sub-sectors, nine reported increased employment level, three sub-sectors remain unchanged, while the electrical equipment and printing & related support services sub-sector recorded lower employment level in the review month.
The manufacturing sector inventories index grew for the 35th consecutive month in February 2020.
Wike Gets Thumb-Up On Paris Market Expo Delegation
The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Vintage Farms and Products, Chief Mike Elechi has commended the Rivers State Governor, Chie Nyesom Wike for sponsoring of the state delegation to the 2020 Edition of the International Agricultural Exposition in Paris, France.
Elechi who was the leader of the delegation, made this known in a private chat with The Tide last Sunday at his Farm in Elele, Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.
He pointed out that the governor’s burning zeal in developing agriculture in the state was about receiving international attention , using the Paris trip as a case study.
To buttress his point, he said that the delegation was exposed to many business enhancement programmes capable of turning agricultural development around positively.
Accordingly to him, the very land market where the Paris market was situated was provided by the government, which made it easier for the private investors to invest.
Chief Elechi said that the incidence of loss as a result of lack of storage facilities and other risk factors are reduced, in such market arrangement due to adequate provision of facilities by the government.
“For agricultural sector to move forward in the country, government must take steps to intervene in the system and make it practical”, he said.
He also noted that the government of Paris provided legislation for the market operators, there by, bringing price under control.
“In the Paris Remtius Market, price is regulated.
“No price of orange can increase in such market arrangement, because their government has provided legislation, so that is what we need here”, he said.
The businessman was optimistic about the ability of the private sector to develop agricultural sector of the county.
Another beauty of the Paris market, he pointed out, was the equity arrangement, where the government was expected to shoulder almost all losses in the event of failure on the agreement between it and the private investors.
He called on private investors not to relent in their efforts, until the agricultural sector of the country gets a better shape.
By: King Onunwor
NPA Adopts Measures Against Coronavirus
The management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), says it has put in place all necessary measures across the nation’s ports against the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus disease.
This was contained in a statement by the Managing Director of NPA, Ms. Hadiza Bala-Usman, last Saturday, shortly after a book presentation in Lagos.
Bala Usman said, “once a vessel carrying yellow flag is sighted by the harbour master, Port health will be immediately notified”.
The yellow flag (contagion) is historically displayed on ships to indicate the presence of disease or quarantine.
“Once Port health is notified, the vessel will be taken to a separate location where there will be immediate health assessment before anyone or cargo will be allowed to disembark,” she said.
Usman also said that visitors and staff of the Authority would be checked at the gate of the NPA office complex to ensure they were free from any form of illness.
She said NPA was very conscious of the virus and had been engaging in several interactions with the Federal Ministry of Health, adding that the Authority would continue to monitor and enlighten people on the need to guard against the dreaded disease.
“NPA is very mindful of its responsibility as the gateway to the nation’s economy and will do everything possible to protect the economy”, Usman said.
