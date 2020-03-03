Firm Resumes Supply Of Gas To Ghana, Other Countries

Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Retail Ltd., a subsidiary of NNPC has launched and commenced the sale of new engine oil brands (lubricants) to serve the demands of Nigerian motorists.

The Managing Director of the company, Mr Billy Okoye, while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Sunday said the new products were made in Nigeria by Nigerians.

He named the six new high performance lubricating oils as ‘Nitro Diamond’, ‘Nitro Gold’, ‘Nitro Super 40’ and Nitro 2’ engine oil as well as ‘Rhino X’ and ‘Rhino HD’.

He said the company sourced the additives for the lubricants from the best additive companies in the world in line with its culture of quality and excellence.

“The NNPC lubricants were formulated using carefully selected world-class base oil and performance additives to give all-year-round excellent performance in normal and arduous engine working conditions.

“Our marketing intelligence showed us that Nigerians were yearning for their own national lubricants, one they can call their own.

“We found that most of the problems motorists were having on Nigerian roads were as a result of poor maintenance of their engines and we found that poor maintenance was as a result of the lubricants used.

“We also found out that most lubricants used were not to the satisfaction of Nigerians.

“As parts of efforts at touching the live of Nigerians, we are introducing this range of NNPC lubricants,” he said

Okoye said that the NNPC lubricant business was conceived many years back.

“So, we took our time to go into research and come up with the best formulation, quality assurance, quality control processes, field test, branding and designing, among others to ensure that we give Nigerians the best of the best of lubricants.

“The product was unveiled on Nov. 28, 2019, but as is the standard in the industry, after the unveiling, the next step was to go into a series of tests to confirm that what we unveiled was not only marketable but also useable.

“These series of tests were carried out from December (2019) to February and we are proud to announce to Nigerians that the lubricants have been successfully tested and certified to be the best in the industry today,” he noted.

Okoye said the products would be available for purchase immediately at the over 600 NNPC Retail outlets across the country, accredited dealers and mechanic workshops.