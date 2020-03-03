Featured
FG Spent N43bn On Petrol Subsidy In January -PPPRA …Tasks Civil Servants To Be Proactive
The Federal Government, through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), paid N43.09billion as subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, in the month of January, 2020, according to data obtained from the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).
The amount paid as subsidy in January, 2020, represented a decline of 22.47 per cent when compared with the N55.58billion paid by the Federal Government to subsidise the commodity in December, 2019.
Figures gleaned from the PPPRA’s PMS Pricing Templates and Daily Truck-Out Reports for January, 2020, put the average Expected Open Market Price (EOMP) of PMS at N171.27 per litre, meaning that at a regulated price of N145 per litre, the Federal Government paid an average of N26.27 per litre as subsidy on fuel in January.
In addition, the PPPRA reports stated that a total of 1.591billion litres of petrol was supplied across Nigeria in 30 days out of the 31 days in the month under review, translating to an average daily PMS supply of 53.033million litres.
Therefore, paying an average of N26.27 per litre on an average PMS supply of 1.591billion litres, meant that the Federal Government spent N43.09billion to subsidise PMS for Nigerians in January, 2020 alone, the report added.
The amount expended as subsidy on PMS in January represented 9.58 per cent of the N306billion budgeted for fuel subsidy in the 2020 budget of the Federal Government.
The EOMP of petrol is the price the commodity is expected to be sold to motorists if the government stops paying subsidy on the commodity.
However, as at today, subsidy is borne by the NNPC on behalf of the federation.
The NNPC, which is currently the sole importer of PMS into the country, bears the cost of subsidizing the commodity and deducts the cost from earnings from its domestic sale of crude oil and gas, before making remittances to the Federation Account.
Giving a breakdown of the Expected Open Market Price of the commodity and the amount incurred as subsidy in days the pricing templates were published, the PPPRA stated that for January 2, 3, 6, 7, 9 and 10, EOMP of PMS stood at N182.05 per litre, N182.28 per litre, N183.50 per litre, N179.50, N172.93 per litre and N174.52 per litre, respectively, translating to subsidy of N37.05 per litre, N37.38 per litre, N38.50 per litre, N34.50 per litre, N27.93 per litre and N29.52 per litre.
For January 13 to 17, EOMP of PMS stood at N173.89 per litre, N173.95 per litre, N172.49 per litre, N173.81 per litre and N171.77 per litre, respectively; leading to subsidy of N28.89 per litre, N28.95 per litre, N27.49 per litre, N28.81 per litre and N26.77per litre, respectively.
In addition, EOMP of N172.76 per litre, N173.84 per litre, N170.60 per litre, N167.56 per litre and N163.75 per litre were recorded from January20 to 24, translating to subsidy of N27.76 per litre, N28.84 per litre, N25.60 per litre, N22.56 per litre and N18.75 per litre, respectively.
For December 27 to 31, the Federal Government incurred subsidy of N14.86 per litre, N17.53 per litre, N18.49 per litre, N16.15 per litre, and N15.45 per litre, respectively, from EOMP of PMS of N159.86 per litre, N162.53 per litre, N163.49 per litre, N161.15 per litre and N160.45 per litre.
Meanwhile, the Federal Government, yesterday, charged civil servants to think outside the box in the discharge of their responsibilities to the country at all times.
The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Omolara Yemi-Esan made the call when top management of the office gave her a rousing welcome on her first official day as substantive Head of Civil Service of the Federation.
In a brief interaction with management, Yemi –Esan thanked God for the opportunity given to her to serve in the capacity.
According to her, unity is the hallmark of success hence the need for cooperation from all and sundry.
She, therefore, called on civil servants to join hands in making service delivery efficient and effective, even as she stressed that “God will give us the grace to carry out this enormous responsibility.”
She argued that with the cooperation of everybody, “we will not disappoint the President in the discharge of our duties and leave a lasting legacy for our children.”
It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari confirmed the appointment of Dr Folasade Omolara Yemi-Esan as the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, last Friday.
Buhari, Govs Eulogise Adeboye At 78 …He Is A Beacon Of Hope, Guiding Light -Tinubu
President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the Christian community in celebrating the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, who clocked 78, yesterday.
In a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina in Abuja, yesterday, the president saluted Adeboye’s dedication to God, the welfare of the church and consistency in preaching and living the gospel for many years.
Buhari felicitated with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, members of Adeboye’s family, including many spiritual children, within and outside the country, and his associates.
He also commended the positive influence the preacher has had on the country and its citizens, with a wide network that hugely impacts on education, infrastructure, and health.
The President noted with delight the extensive contributions of Adeboye to the growth of the country.
He particularly cited his forthrightness in telling the truth to leaders, regular mobilization of members of his church to civic responsibilities and relentless courage in taking the gospel to every part of Nigeria, and almost every country in the world.
He recalled his interactions with the pastor over many years, underscoring his warmth, kindness, and commitment to seeing the good in others, while vigorously pursuing the divine vision of creating an enabling environment for worship and living the teachings of the Bible.
Buhari prayed that the Almighty God would grant Adeboye longer life, good health, and more wisdom to continue sharing the love of Christ.
Also, the Northern State Governors’ Forum (NSGF) has commended the impact of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye on people as he clocked 78 years, yesterday.
Stop Highway Vehicle Check On Sundays
I have observed over time in Rivers State, Port Harcourt metropolis to be precise, that police and road safety marshalls mount their routine vehicle check earlier than usual on Sunday mornings. This is not bad at all. At least, it makes room for more vehicles to be captured before the day’s work closes.
However, while we commend the road marshalls for making it early to duty even on a day that official duties are not usually taken very seriously, and while we acknowledge the multi-religous status of our country and, by extension, our own state, we cannot rule out the fact that Rivers State is dominantly a Christian state.
Therefore, as a state dominated by Christian worshippers, what that suggests is that many people go to church to worship on Sunday mornings. Worship, we all know, begins with the breaking of the day. While many worshippers attend early morning “Mass’, some others leave their houses early to avoid lateness to their worship centers that may be far from their places of abode.
The activities of the road marshalls on Sunday mornings, in the course of discharging their official duty, in no small measure conflicts with the interest of the majority of road users on such day, as well as contradicts the demands of the day, especially within the morning period.
The result is that many worshippers, in subjection to official demands to release their vehicles for check, end up either arriving late to church or miss the service session entirely. I have been privileged to be in Islamic states in this country, I discovered that worshippers end route their respective jumaat centers on Fridays, move drive in their cars uninterrupted.
If at all any check is necessary on Fridays, it is usually kept on hold until the end of the day’s jumaat service when secular activities must have resumed. In the same spirit, I would want to crave the indulgence of the state authority to consider the need to officially respect this day, by pending every check on vehicles plying the roads on Sundays till when justice must have been done to the day’s worship.
Kelvin Chinagorom,
Port Harcourt.
Diversify Energy Source Now
Apart from the comfort associated with light as it gives consumers the leaverage to condition the air and the general outlook of their environment, the economic investor needs electric energy to power his machines for high productivity. In short, electricity propels industrialisation.
In the face of this high demand for electricity, power outage in Nigeria has continuously become a household name. The electricity generating and distributing companies have lived with excuses why consumers should not have light as at when due.
While some parts of the country have little or no access to the national grid, in other areas, electricity is only available for short and varying periods of the day. The consequences of this abysmal service delivery for Nigeria’s economic development are quite enormous. It has contributed in crippling the agricultural, industrial and mining sectors, just as it significantly impedes the country’s economic development on daily basis.
This ugly situation may likely persist if unchecked. Hence, I call on the Federal Government to, as a matter of necessity and urgency, diversify the energy sources in domestic, commercial, and industrial sectors and adopt new available technologies so as to guarantee access to modern energy services.
Edidiong Iyang-Ete,
Abak
