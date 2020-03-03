Niger Delta
Edo Intensifies Campaign To Check Spread Of COVID-19
Edo State Government has intensified campaigns against the spread of coronavirus and deployed health officials to the Benin Airport and motor parts to screen travellers coming into the state.
Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, said this during a meeting with stakeholders in the health sector and the representative of World Health Organisation (WHO), at Government House in Benin.
“Coronavirus is completely different from Lassa fever. Contact is also there, but the sneezing and coughing is one critical thing we need to look at. From the state government end, we are very cautious of those entering our state.
“We are also looking at the motor parks and the Benin Airport. We need to start our screening from the entry points into the state. Our health workers and our partners will be deployed to these flash points.
“If any case is reported in any of the motor parks or the airport; if any passenger is suspected, our team in these parks will have to quarantine them. We will also commence temperature check in our motor parks and the Benin airport, to be sure those coming in and out are free from the disease.
“We will intensify public sensitisation. The purpose of this meeting is to step up the level of preparedness from our health experts,” he said.
In a related development The Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN) in Edo, has advised the general public to adhere to personal hygiene and other health guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.
The President of MWAN, Edo chapter, Dr Adesuwa Urhoghide-Edigin, gave the advice at an awareness programme on Coronavirus in Ekiosa market on Sunday in Benin in partnership with Edo SUBEB and Eduplay.
Urhoghide-Edigin stressed the need for usage of hands sanitisers to contain the spread of the virus in the state.
According to her, coronavirus can be prevented through regular washing of hands with soap, distancing of oneself from sick people, avoid crowds, make sure you and the people around you take serious good hands hygiene and clean the floors and surfaces with bleach.
Niger Delta
Clean-Up: Norwegian Envoy Cautions Against Re-Pollution Of Ogoniland
The Norwegian Ambassador to Nigeria, Jens-Petter Kjemprud, has appealed to oil companies and illegal oil bunkers against re-pollution of oil impacted Ogoniland currently undergoing remediation.
Kjemprud made the appeal while inspecting progress of work at ‘less complex sites’ in Alode community, Eleme Local Government Area in Rivers State.
The envoy also called on the Federal Government to take actionable steps to ensure that Ogoniland communities were not re-polluted by operators of artisanal oil refiners operating in the area.
“We are here on the sites to encourage the contractors to deliver their service, according to specifications, so that the land can be re-mediated.
“We are happy on the development, and that many contractors are at different stages of work trusting in the reports we get of the pollution and clean-up process.
Kjemprud said the Norwegian Government was worried that re-pollution of the Ogoni environment would make the clean-up project futile.
“So, now that work is ongoing on the land (less complex sites), we expect that when work begins on water-based polluted areas (complex sites) that all sources of re-pollution must stop.
“The Federal Government should hold oil companies and anyone engaged in sabotage of oil pipelines responsible for undermining this process,” he said.
He expressed confidence that the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) would deliver on its mandate, advising HYPREP and contractors handling the project to speed up work.
According to him, the Norwegian Government was the biggest contributor to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).
Project Coordinator of HYPREP, under the Federal Ministry of Environment, Dr Marvin Dekil, said the Federal Government was fully committed to the Ogoniland clean-up exercise.
He said of 80 per cent of contractors on the sites that 30 per cent of them had achieved the expected target while others recorded 40 to 50 per cent milestone.
“Our projection is that within few months, most of the contractors would have progressed to 70 per cent, and thereafter, progress to the final phase.
“So, we are hopeful that within this year that we will have the first set of contractors out of site.
“HYPREP is carrying out a remediation process that is in line with international best practices and constantly monitored by UNEP,” he added.
Niger Delta
NDDC, IFAD’II Take N’Delta Back To Agriculture
The Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei, has stated that partnership between the commission and the International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD, will help to take the Niger Delta region back to agriculture.
Speaking during a courtesy visit by officials of the United Nations agency at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt, recently, Prof Pondei affirmed that the $129.17 million Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises Programme in the Niger Delta, LIFE-ND, would create jobs in agribusiness.
According to Pondei in a statement made available to The Tide by the Director, Corporate Affairs, Charles Obi Odili, “We want to refocus the interest of the people of the Niger Delta and get the youths to return to agriculture. I believe that this partnership between IFAD and the NDDC will enhance the opportunities of our youths and women and also alleviate poverty in the region.
“We will give you maximum support, especially now that you have gone through all the preliminary processes, including the recruitment and training of staff,” he said.
Pondei stated that LIFE-ND would be implemented in the nine Niger Delta states and was designed to commence with 10 local government areas and 10 communities per local government, adding that it would create 38,250 jobs in the agricultural sector.
“We will like a situation where that number could be increased but we have another programme which we hope to deploy to make up for the shortfall in numbers.”
The NDDC Chief Executive Officer assured that the Commission would provide all the necessary support required for the successful implementation of the LIFE-ND programme.
With regards to funding, the NDDC boss said that if there were delays, it was because of the constraints arising from the budgetary processes, which “hopefully will be resolved in the next one or two weeks and when funds become available, the NDDC will be in a position to give the necessary practical support expected of it.
He urged the IFAD team to always keep NDDC abreast of the processes of the programme, saying: “We need to know the challenges along the line so that we can jointly addressed them.”
Pondei declared that the Federal Government and the NDDC were committed to the programme and believed that the partnership would subsequently give birth to more programmes that would impact positively on the people of the Niger Delta region.
The IFAD Country Representative, Ms Nadine Gbossa, explained that LIFE-ND programme was designed to get the youths and women to be engaged in productive activities relating to commercial agriculture.
She said that the FGN,NDDC and IFAD partnership was a novel one designed to improve the living standards of the rural populace, noting that creating jobs for youths and women was a priority for IFAD.
Ms Gbossa said that apart from engaging 38,250 youths and women, the LIFE-ND programme would also establish 900 enterprise incubators from among the target group.
Niger Delta
Okowa Urges Burutai To End Farmers, Herdsmen Crisis
The Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has charged the Nigerian Army to end insecurity and unrest in the state, especially those arising between farmers and herders in the state.
The governor gave the charge yesterday while commissioning the 63 Brigade Headquarters Complex in Asaba, the state capital.
Okowa, who recently decried renewed attacks by suspected herdsmen in parts of the state, urged the Army to help the state in achieving its desired peace as quickly as possible.
He said, “Thank God today, the 63 Brigade is formally operationalised and I do hope this will help us in achieving our desire peace.
“As a state, we take security issues very seriously. We will continue to prioritise the needs of security agencies in the state.
“We do hope things will be better as we commission this brigade today because the issue of farmers/herders, kidnapping are still big challenges to us.”
Responding, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant GeneralTukur Buratai, assured the governor and the people of the state that the establishment of the 63 Brigade Headquarters Complex in Asaba meant adequate security in the state.
He advanced the reason for the establishment of the 63 Brigade in Asaba, saying the strategic position of the state to the sea borders made it imperative for the army to set up the brigade in the state.
“The establishment of the brigade is as a result of strategic reasons. Delta is open to the sea and the military has a role like the navy to complement the security in the sea borders. The army will continue to partner with other security agencies in the country to ensure that the country is secured” he said.
Buratai appreciated the efforts of the state government in supporting military operations in the state, promising that the army will reciprocate the state government’s gestures by ensuring that the state is free of crimes.
