Letters
Diversify Energy Source Now
Apart from the comfort associated with light as it gives consumers the leaverage to condition the air and the general outlook of their environment, the economic investor needs electric energy to power his machines for high productivity. In short, electricity propels industrialisation.
In the face of this high demand for electricity, power outage in Nigeria has continuously become a household name. The electricity generating and distributing companies have lived with excuses why consumers should not have light as at when due.
While some parts of the country have little or no access to the national grid, in other areas, electricity is only available for short and varying periods of the day. The consequences of this abysmal service delivery for Nigeria’s economic development are quite enormous. It has contributed in crippling the agricultural, industrial and mining sectors, just as it significantly impedes the country’s economic development on daily basis.
This ugly situation may likely persist if unchecked. Hence, I call on the Federal Government to, as a matter of necessity and urgency, diversify the energy sources in domestic, commercial, and industrial sectors and adopt new available technologies so as to guarantee access to modern energy services.
Edidiong Iyang-Ete,
Abak
Letters
Stop Highway Vehicle Check On Sundays
I have observed over time in Rivers State, Port Harcourt metropolis to be precise, that police and road safety marshalls mount their routine vehicle check earlier than usual on Sunday mornings. This is not bad at all. At least, it makes room for more vehicles to be captured before the day’s work closes.
However, while we commend the road marshalls for making it early to duty even on a day that official duties are not usually taken very seriously, and while we acknowledge the multi-religous status of our country and, by extension, our own state, we cannot rule out the fact that Rivers State is dominantly a Christian state.
Therefore, as a state dominated by Christian worshippers, what that suggests is that many people go to church to worship on Sunday mornings. Worship, we all know, begins with the breaking of the day. While many worshippers attend early morning “Mass’, some others leave their houses early to avoid lateness to their worship centers that may be far from their places of abode.
The activities of the road marshalls on Sunday mornings, in the course of discharging their official duty, in no small measure conflicts with the interest of the majority of road users on such day, as well as contradicts the demands of the day, especially within the morning period.
The result is that many worshippers, in subjection to official demands to release their vehicles for check, end up either arriving late to church or miss the service session entirely. I have been privileged to be in Islamic states in this country, I discovered that worshippers end route their respective jumaat centers on Fridays, move drive in their cars uninterrupted.
If at all any check is necessary on Fridays, it is usually kept on hold until the end of the day’s jumaat service when secular activities must have resumed. In the same spirit, I would want to crave the indulgence of the state authority to consider the need to officially respect this day, by pending every check on vehicles plying the roads on Sundays till when justice must have been done to the day’s worship.
Kelvin Chinagorom,
Port Harcourt.
Letters
Encourage Local Rice Production
Sir,
Permit me a space in your widely read newspaper to express my views on the need to support the Federal Government in boosting rice production in Nigeria.
Rice is one of the staple foods in this part of the world, though the ban placed on foreign rice has made it somewhat hard for some Nigerians to enjoy rice due to the stones found in local rice which now floods the landscape. As good as the idea of encouraging local production is, it has some attendant negative consequences which need to be checked, including high cost of the commodity. Before the ban by the present Federal Government, Nigerian markets were filled with foreign rice and it was affordable with people having options. However, one looks at it, the ban on rice importation into the country is a welcome development and a blessing in disguise as Nigeria is mainly known for her love and high preference for foreign goods or products.
For Nigeria to put a restriction on rice importation, we need to be well prepared and able to produce what we want to stop importing. Local farmers alone lack the facilities to facilitate the production of rice. Farmers are unable to cope with demand. Many farmers do not have mechanical help and infrastructure that can meet up the market demand without government intervention. Some of the local rice are okay for consumption, while some are not even good to the sight, much less to consume. Some of the production need more sophisticated materials to make the production effective and successful. Before cooking this rice one has to pick out the small stones, rice husks before being able to eat the rice without caution.
To enhance our production there is need for more investment into the agricultural sector. There is needs for upgrade to meet up the market demand of rice and marketing of rice at a cheap price. Government need to put in more resources to improve agricultural growth by training the local farmers, educating them on rice production, giving grants or low interest loans, providing fertilizers, providing machine that will make the cultivation and harvest of rice easy.
The government also need to carry out rice farming project across the country and other important agricultural farming project to create job opportunities. Our local rice should also be suitable for consumption first before thinking of export. That way we can hold our heads high and pride ourselves over food sufficiency, a development that will also boost the national economy.
Precious Nwiuebari,
Ken-Saro Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori
Letters
Check Rising Cases Of Underage Rape
Rape as we used to know it, was a sexual act between two adults but usually initiated by a male against the female gender. Though this is not to say that women do not engineer the action, but it was rare.
It is, however, disheartening these days to hear cases of rape against underage children and even babies in towns and cities across Nigeria today.
This situation surely calls for urgent attention. Causes of infant rape include: inordinate sexual gratification, ritual purposes, parental negligence, nature of parental profession, among others.
Prevention of child rape is always the best option. The most important preventive mechanism lies with the parents/guardians being vigilant. In fact, extraordinary kind of vigilance is recommended today, especially for the girl-child.
Parents should desist from sending their female children on errands carelessly. Also, they must teach them how to sit properly and not to sit on any male’s lap.
Finally, I expect elders and leaders of our towns and villages to consciously rise to the occasion and campaign against the rising cases of rape in their domains.
By: Godspeed Fombo, Port Harcourt.
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Tension In B’Haram, ISWAP As Commanders Turn Against Shekau
-
Featured4 days ago
Coronavirus: Senate Panics, Says FG Doing Nothing To Prevent Disease …11 Suspected Cases Turned Negative In Nigeria -FG …As NASS Proposes Stiffer Sanctions Against Gas Flaring From 2021
-
Editorial4 days ago
Needless Attack On Justice Odili
-
Opinion4 days ago
That Call By Danjuma
-
News4 days ago
Street Trading: Task Force Sacks 30 Over Extortion, Misconduct
-
Entertainment4 days ago
Wizkid Becomes First Nigerian Artiste To Win NAACP Award
-
News4 days ago
Nigeria Sliding Into Bankruptcy, PDP Warns
-
Featured4 days ago
Police Take Over APC Secretariat, As Pro, Anti-Oshiomhole Protesters Clash