Diversify Energy Source Now

Sir,

Permit me a space in your widely read newspaper to express my views on the need to support the Federal Government in boosting rice production in Nigeria.

Rice is one of the staple foods in this part of the world, though the ban placed on foreign rice has made it somewhat hard for some Nigerians to enjoy rice due to the stones found in local rice which now floods the landscape. As good as the idea of encouraging local production is, it has some attendant negative consequences which need to be checked, including high cost of the commodity. Before the ban by the present Federal Government, Nigerian markets were filled with foreign rice and it was affordable with people having options. However, one looks at it, the ban on rice importation into the country is a welcome development and a blessing in disguise as Nigeria is mainly known for her love and high preference for foreign goods or products.

For Nigeria to put a restriction on rice importation, we need to be well prepared and able to produce what we want to stop importing. Local farmers alone lack the facilities to facilitate the production of rice. Farmers are unable to cope with demand. Many farmers do not have mechanical help and infrastructure that can meet up the market demand without government intervention. Some of the local rice are okay for consumption, while some are not even good to the sight, much less to consume. Some of the production need more sophisticated materials to make the production effective and successful. Before cooking this rice one has to pick out the small stones, rice husks before being able to eat the rice without caution.

To enhance our production there is need for more investment into the agricultural sector. There is needs for upgrade to meet up the market demand of rice and marketing of rice at a cheap price. Government need to put in more resources to improve agricultural growth by training the local farmers, educating them on rice production, giving grants or low interest loans, providing fertilizers, providing machine that will make the cultivation and harvest of rice easy.

The government also need to carry out rice farming project across the country and other important agricultural farming project to create job opportunities. Our local rice should also be suitable for consumption first before thinking of export. That way we can hold our heads high and pride ourselves over food sufficiency, a development that will also boost the national economy.

Precious Nwiuebari,

Ken-Saro Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori