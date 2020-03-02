Environment
Stakeholders Applaud Move To Establish University Of Environment
Stakeholders in Ogoniland, Rivers State, have welcomed the move by the Federal Government to establish a University of Environment in Ogoni.
It would be recalled that the bill for the proposed University of Environment sponsored by the Senator representing Rivers South East in the National Assembly, Senator Barry Mpigi, has passed second reading in the senate.
A cross section of Ogonis who spoke to The Tide on the issue, said the institution is welcome.
They however said the proposal should not only end up on the pages of newspapers, stressing that both the Ogonis and the rest of the Niger need the institution to tackle the numerous environmental challenges confronting the region speaking in an interview, a member of the interim committee of the Movement for the survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) Mr Bari Ara Kpalap said the institution is a welcome development.
Kpalap said MOSOP leadership and the entire Ogonis will work with the relevant authorities to ensure the smooth take off of the institution, once the bill is signed by the president.
He however said the institution cannot be a substitute for the centre of excellence, recommended by the UNEP report.
According to him, the centre of excellence was recommended by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).
Kpalap also told The Tide that the MOSOP interim committee is yet to pressurize the management of Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) on the provision of water to communities in Ogoni.
Also speaking, former spokesman of MOSOP, Mr Sunny Zorvah, said Ogonis are happy with the proposed university, stressing that it is the yearnings of every Ogoni man that an institution of that nature be established in their area to proffer solutions to the numerous environmental challenges facing their communities.
He stressed the need for the proposed university to be properly equipped with all departments and facilities to function effectively.
Environment
FG Moves To End Open Defecation …Plans To Partner Telecom Firm
The Federal Government has indicated plans to partner with IHS Towers, a telecommunication infrastructure company, for disseminating behavioral change messages to end open defecation practice in the country.
Acting Coordinator, Clean Nigeria, Use The Toilet Campaign Programme, Mrs Chizoma Opara, told the Tide that this partnership would involve the formulation and sending of accurate and timely information to subscribers.
Towers is one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared telecommunication infrastructure in the world.
She said IHS Towers had indicated interest and commitment, saying they were already working with major mobile network operators to pass effective messages to change the narratives of poor hygiene practices.
“We have begun discussion with IHS Towers to see how we leverage on their communication infrastructure to pass messages of hygiene promotion.
“The messages are already being composed, so that mobile telecommunication subscribers get the information on their phones on how to stop open defecation practice.
She said the role of private sector in scaling up water and sanitation services in the country was very important, commending the efforts of the Organised Private Sector (OPS-WASH) in bringing multinationals into the sector.
She added that the secretariat of the Clean Nigeria, Use The Toilet Campaign Programme, had begun engagement of radio stations to disseminate information on behavior change toward ending open defecation.
According to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), there are over 170 million active mobile telephone users in Nigeria, with industry projections suggesting that the smartphone adoption rate in sub-Saharan Africa will double by 2025.
Environment
Women Call for Action On N’Delta Environment
Thousands of women from the six States of the Niger Delta region and beyond recently converged in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital to demand for action on the Niger Delta environment.
The conference which was under the aegis of Niger Delta Women Day of Acton was organised by Kebetkache Women Development and Resource Centre with the theme: “Building Resilience for Climate Action.”
A communique made available to newsmen at the conference urged for gender and climatic action plan by the government.
The women also called on government to put in place an effective policies for the mitigation and adaptation of climate change.
They also urged the government to develop policies to sensitise the citizenry and encourage them to act in a way that will mitigate the environment.
The conference also called on civil society organizations (CSOs) to pressurize policy makers with the view to implementing existing environmental and climate change policies.
Also recommended was that women should write themselves back to relevance through good use of both the traditional and social media as well as continue to pass on knowledge and agitate for environmental justice until the expected change.
In her address at the conference, Executive Director of Kebetkache Women Development and Resource Centre, Miss Emem Okon, said the conference aims at mobilising the support of critical stakeholders in the region against environmental pollution, food insecurity, energy poverty and the negative impacts of fossil fuel on the people.”
Emem Okon said communities in the region have continued to suffer the negative effect of fossil fuel extraction by multinational corporations.
Miss Okon said the organization through her days of action programme has build the capacity of women leadership in the region.
“The Women’s Day of Action for Environmental Justice contributes to the building of an eco-feminist movement in the Niger Delta.
“It has contributed to strengthening of women leadership capacity and enhancing women organizing and mobilizing for environmental and climate justice” she said.
Also speaking, Dr. Chioma Worlu who spoke on women resilience for climate change identified patriarchy as one of the major contributors to the denial of women’s right in the region.
According to her, the practice has for over the centuries denied women’s right to land beyond as well as other social benefits.
Environment
Deforestation: Expert Cautions Against Felling Of Trees
An environmentalist, Mr Dolapo Abegunde, has cautioned against indiscriminate felling of trees, saying it aides environmental degradation and deforestation.
Abegunde told Tide source in Omu-Aran that felling of trees deprived the forest of portions of its canopy that was a major component of environmental protection.
“This canopy is meant to block the sun rays during the day and hold in heat at night.
“This disruption leads to more extreme temperature swings that can be harmful to plants and animals,” she said.
Abegunde said that trees were noted for playing critical role in absorbing the greenhouse gases that fuel global warming.
According to her, fewer forests mean larger amounts of greenhouse gases entering the atmosphere.
She said that such development increased the speed and severity of global warming.
Abegunde listed the growing urban sprawl, agricultural activities and logging for commercial purpose as factors responsible for the indiscriminate felling of trees.
She also highlighted the increase in the use of charcoal occasioned by rise in the prices of kerosene and gas, including the epileptic power supply, as another factor.
Abegunde cited Kwara and Oyo States as the two major charcoal-producing states in the country.
“Charcoal usage in Nigeria is becoming a big business, even for export, which long term impact can prove disastrous.
“Wood fuel means around a tenth of the world’s energy demand with its users overwhelmingly found in sub-Sahara Africa,” she said.
The environmentalist said that careful management of the forest resources would enable the environment to remain intact.
Abegunde urged the three tiers of government to campaign aggressively for tree planting to curb the menace of deforestation.
