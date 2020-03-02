Education
Scholarship: 92 Zamfara Students Depart For Cyprus
Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State over the weekend bade farewell to 92 students sponsored by the state government to study various degree programmes in Cyprus.
The beneficiaries are expected to study Pharmacy, Radiology, Petrochemical Engineering and Architecture.
They are part of the 200 students the governor had promised to offer scholarship to study abroad.
Our correspondent reports that 131 students comprising males and females had earlier left the country to their institutions in India, Sudan and Cyprus.
While bidding the students farewell, Matawalle, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Bala Maru, charged them to be good ambassadors of the state and Nigeria, and concentrate on their studies.
He said the scholarship scheme was for the students to study science, computer, technology and engineering courses, in fulfilment of his campaign promise.
“During our electioneering campaign, we promised the good people of the state that the educational sector will be one of our areas of focus.
“We specifically promised to encourage our young and talented students to further their studies within and outside the country.
“I emphatically wish to enjoin you to dedicate yourselves to your studies, and to ensure that you have justified the confidence we have reposed in you.
“We hope to receive people who have not only improved their own lives, but also people who will help reshape the future of our state and the country at large,” the governor said.
Earlier, the governor’s Special Adviser on Scholarship Matters, Mr Lukman Majidadi gave details of the students who benefited from the foreign scholarship.
“Currently, we have 66 students in Sudan, 23 students in India, and now 50 students have been prepared to take off for Cyprus so as to join the 42 to make up 92 students in Cyprus”.
He commended the governor for his efforts in the educational sector, including the release of over N43 million for the foreign scholarship scheme.
Education
Sexual Harassment: Ekiti Dismisses Three Randy Teachers
Ekiti State Government at the weekend announced the immediate dismissal from service of the three public secondary school teachers accused of sexually harassing their female students.
The State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), which made this known in Ado Ekiti, said the board dismissed the erring teachers for sexual molestation and for bringing the state into disrepute.
Their dismissal was announced after an emergency plenary of the Teaching Service Commission held in Ado Ekiti.
The TESCOM Chairman, Mr Babatunde Abegunde, stated that the act of the teachers amounted to gross misconduct unbecoming of those entrusted with moulding the destiny of younger ones.
He explained that the penalty meted out to them was in line with the Public Service Rules and the State Teachers’ Manual.
Our correspondent reports that the chairman noted that the commission followed due process as laid down by extant rules to avoid miscarriage of justice in arriving at its decision.
He explained that the erring staff were first queried and interrogated at the school level before repeating the process at the commission.
According to the chairman, the trio earlier appeared before the commission’s Disciplinary Committee which, after thorough investigation that took it to affected schools and communities, later arrived at the appropriate recommendations.
The names of the three teachers were given as: Ajibola Gbenga and Olaofe Abiodun, both of All Souls Grammar School, Ado Ekiti and Mr Olaitan Adeyanju of Osi Community High School, Osi Ekiti.
Until their dismissal, the trio were said to be middle level officers in the teaching profession.
While Mr Ajibola, was Grade Level 12 Officer, teaching Computer Education, Mr Olaofe, was a Grade Level 14 officer teaching Chemistry, while Mr Adeyanju on the other hand, was a GL 13 officer who teaches Accounting.
Education
Coronavirus: Expert Tasks Schools On Hygiene
A retired school head, Mrs Apeke Oladun, has urged school proprietors and owners to be proactive in curtailing the spread of the deadly Coronavirus (Covid-19) among children.
Oladun advised schools to ensure that maximum hygiene and safety measures are taken within their ability. She made the call while fielding questions from newsmen at the weekend in Ilorin.
“I think now schools should begin to inform their teachers to monitor the activities of students and pupils to ensure that they do not involve in dirty practices especially in using the toilets.
“There should be provision for hand sanitisers both in the toilets and classrooms, teachers should also be observant in case there is a sick child in the class so as to report appropriately. “because children are at the receiving end of disease outbreaks, besides they are very free with one another and so can contact infections easily.
“Parents should endeavor to buy hand sanitisers and place in their kids school bags, and also teach them how to use it.
“We are responsible for their protection, and we should do all we can to protect them.
“And everyone of us should be more health conscious now; the government cannot handle this alone, it starts from us with basic and simple hygiene practices,” she said.
Education
NGO Tasks Kaduna Govt On Female Education Agency
A Non-Governmental Organisation, Save the Children International (SCI) at the weekend called on the Kaduna State Government to establish “Female Education Agency” to specifically address the problems of girl-child education in the state.
The organisation’s Nutrition Advocacy Advisor, Malam Isah Ibrahim made the call at the Ministry of Education Management Strategy retreat in Kaduna.
Our source reports that the retreat had the theme: “Towards Achieving All Inclusive Education in Kaduna State”.
Ibrahim explained that the agency, if established, would specifically focus its strength, expertise and resources on getting the girl-child in school.
According to him, the measure will significantly help in reducing the upsurge of low enrolment of the girl-child in school with accompanied long-term economic consequence on the girl-child.
He also implored the state to consider rolling out a gender-sensitive teacher Code of Conduct and enforce its implementation across schools.
He explained that the move would enhance pupils and students’ safety, trust and convenience while in the school environment.
“It is important to note that over 60 per cent of out of school children are girls.
“A recent research conducted by the World Bank affirms that the longer a girl stays in school, the more likely she will grow up healthy, secure a livelihood and ensure her children are healthy and educated,” he said.
Ibrahim disclosed that to support girl-child educations SCI has introduced a programme tagged, “Nigeria’s Girls Education”.
He said the programme, which would be implemented in collaboration with government agencies and other critical stakeholders, would ensure that every child attains his or her rights to learning, survival, development and protection.
The official, however, raised concern that issues relating to health and nutrition, which he described as “key drivers” in realising the objectives of early childcare development, were not addressed in the state’s education policy.
According to him, promotion of school feeding programme in all early childcare and primary schools cannot be achieved without the integration of health and nutrition.
He commended the state government for the declaration of free education to all children in the state, saying “it is a prodigious step toward ending Almajiri problem in Kaduna State.
“The priority given to education sector in the 2020 approved budget is equally commendable, indicating a clear commitment of the current administration to improve access to quality education in public schools.
“I am, therefore, calling on other states, particularly the northern states of the countrys to emulate Kaduna state by investing higher percentage of their respective annual budgets and expenditure to the education sector.”
