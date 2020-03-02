Politics
Imo:Why My Case Is Different From Bayelsa – Ihedioha
Ahead of the Supreme Court hearing of his application today, March 2, 2020, former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has told the court that the facts and circumstances of his application before the court are different and distinguishable from the one filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, David Lyon with respect to Bayelsa State governorship election.
The Supreme Court had adjourned the hearing of Emeka Ihedioha’s application seeking the review of the January 14, 2020 judgement which sacked him as Imo State governor and installed Hope Uzodinma as his replacement, to March 2.
The seven-man panel of the apex court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, adjourned the hearing after Ihedioha’s lawyer, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), told the court that processes were still being filed.
“My lords, processes are still coming in up till this morning, we were still receiving processes. We, therefore, apply for an adjournment to enable all the processes to come in,” Agabi said.
The lawyer representing Uzodinma and his party, the All Progressives Congress, Damian Dodo (SAN), and that of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Taminu Inuwa (SAN), did not oppose the application for adjournment.
The CJN-led panel subsequently adjourned till March 2 for hearing.
However, in between the adjourned date, a similar application brought by the APC and its sacked governor-elect for Bayelsa State, David Lyon and his deputy, Degi-Eremienyo for a reversal of its judgment was dismissed by the court.
In a unanimous judgment, a seven-man panel of Justices of the apex Court headed by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, dismissed the two different applications that sought the setting aside of the February 13 judgment that went against Lyon and his deputy.
Justice Amina Augie, who delivered the lead judgment described the fresh applications that were filed by Lyon and his deputy, as well as the All Progressives Congress, APC, as “highly vexatious, frivolous and gross abuse of the judicial process”
Politics
Thugs Disrupt Edo Federal Lawmaker’s Programme
Suspected thugs at the weekend, disrupted a sensitisation programme on drug abuse facilitated by a member of the House of Representatives, Julius Ihonvbere, at the Michael Imoudu College of Physical Education, Afuze, Owan East Local Government Area, Edo State.
The thugs allegedly invaded the event venue, chasing away the organisers and participants.
Some of them were said to have sustained injuries while running out of the venue.
Ihonvbere is an ally of the All Progressives Congress National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, and some believed the attack was sponsored by politicians loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki, who has been at loggerheads with Oshiomhole.
The chairman of Owan East LGA, Andy Osigwe, fingered as the mastermind behind the attack, however, told reporters the programme was not disrupted by hoodlums but by security officials.
He said he ordered the disruption of the programme because the council was not informed of it.
Osigwe said, “I ordered security officials and not hoodlums as being alleged to lock up the venue”.
Speaking with reporters, the Legislative Aide to Ihonvbere, Ekundayo Bright, said, “It is quite unfortunate that Owan has become experimental grounds for the practice of executive rascality.”
Politics
I Need Three Months To Appoint Commissioners – Diri
Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State says it will take him about three months to appoint people into the state executive council.
He also announced that he had donated the N40 million awarded by the Supreme Court to him and his deputy, Mr Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, to the church to promote the work of God.
A statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as having said this during a special thanksgiving service at the King of Glory Chapel, Government House, Yenagoa, at the weekend.
Diri said he took the decision to donate the money without consulting the deputy governor.
He appealed to the people of Bayelsa State to be patient with him to “assemble a crack team that would drive the three-point agenda of the Consolidation Government.”
Diri was inaugurated on February 14 following the apex court’s judgement which voided the election of the former governor-elect, David Lyon and his deputy Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo of the All Progressives Congress.
He assured the people that those to be appointed as commissioners would enjoy autonomy in awarding of contracts while he and his deputy would perform supervisory roles.
Diri, who was full of gratitude to God and Bayelsans for their support and prayers, described Wednesday’s Supreme Court review verdict as “an act of God that became a reality through the wisdom and courage of the apex court.”
He said, “What has happened only proves the fact that there is a God that rules in the affairs of men. His decisions are final and supreme. There is no Supreme Court greater than the Supreme Court of God.
“He gave that judgment through the learned justices and some people felt they had to question Him. And God spoke through that woman that delivered the judgment. According to her, who are you to question the supremacy of the Supreme Court?
“And so for desecrating the temple of justice, a cost of N10 million each was imposed on two of the senior lawyers that represented the other party to be paid to three of the respondents, which included me and my deputy. Without even consulting my deputy, I have decided that both of us will surrender our N20 million each, that is N40 million, to the work of God in the church.”
Politics
Amaechi Loses Staunch Ally To PDP In Rivers
A political ally to current Minister of Transportation and former Commissioner for Education in Rivers State, Chief Allwell Onyesoh, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) and defected to the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).
Onyesoh led thousands of his supporters to the State PDP secretariat on Aba Road in Port Harcourt last Friday where he was received by Governor Nyesom Wike and the party chairman, Bro Felix Obuah.
Speaking, Onyesoh said his movement was not defection, but home-coming.
According to him, “We have come back to our house. We went on a journey. We have gone, we have seen and we have come back. “
The former commissioner described his defection as a massive home-coming with a cross section of the APC membership from different wards of Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.
“We make bold to come back to the house that rightly belongs to us. I thank those who did not leave as they stayed home to keep the house in order,” he said.
Receiving Chief Allwell Onyesoh into the PDP, Rivers State PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah, urged him and his supporters never to return to the APC that has disappointed Nigerians.
The State PDP chairman further said the PDP symbolised development as shown in Rivers State, even as he later handed over Onyesoh to Governor Nyesom Wike.
