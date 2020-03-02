Don Advocates Effective Communication Approach To School Management

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State over the weekend bade farewell to 92 students sponsored by the state government to study various degree programmes in Cyprus.

The beneficiaries are expected to study Pharmacy, Radiology, Petrochemical Engineering and Architecture.

They are part of the 200 students the governor had promised to offer scholarship to study abroad.

Our correspondent reports that 131 students comprising males and females had earlier left the country to their institutions in India, Sudan and Cyprus.

While bidding the students farewell, Matawalle, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Bala Maru, charged them to be good ambassadors of the state and Nigeria, and concentrate on their studies.

He said the scholarship scheme was for the students to study science, computer, technology and engineering courses, in fulfilment of his campaign promise.

“During our electioneering campaign, we promised the good people of the state that the educational sector will be one of our areas of focus.

“We specifically promised to encourage our young and talented students to further their studies within and outside the country.

“I emphatically wish to enjoin you to dedicate yourselves to your studies, and to ensure that you have justified the confidence we have reposed in you.

“We hope to receive people who have not only improved their own lives, but also people who will help reshape the future of our state and the country at large,” the governor said.

Earlier, the governor’s Special Adviser on Scholarship Matters, Mr Lukman Majidadi gave details of the students who benefited from the foreign scholarship.

“Currently, we have 66 students in Sudan, 23 students in India, and now 50 students have been prepared to take off for Cyprus so as to join the 42 to make up 92 students in Cyprus”.

He commended the governor for his efforts in the educational sector, including the release of over N43 million for the foreign scholarship scheme.