Business
Buhari Assures Private Sector Of Consistent Policy Direction
President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that his administration would continue to set clear and consistent policy direction to provide conducive environment for the private sector to thrive.
The president made this known in Kaduna while declaring open the 41st Kaduna International Trade Fair, at the weekend.
The president, who was represented by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, said that the private sector was the engine room of growth and prosperity in any nation.
Buhari expressed the hope that participants at the trade fair would avail themselves with the considerable opportunities it will present to ensure sustainable economic growth in Nigeria.
He said the theme of the fair, which is “Unlocking Nigeria’s Economic potential through Regional Integration,” was apt and in line with his administration’s economic policies and programmes.
He said Nigeria has one of the largest markets in Africa, as such trade fairs such as the one in Kaduna should serve as platform for promoting small and medium enterprises by showcasing Made-in-Nigeria products.
The President said small and medium enterprises is an important pillar of Nigeria’s social economic development and regional integration.
“This year’s event is an opportunity to bring together investors, traders and operators of Agriculture, agro allied businesses from within and outside the country for the promotion of trade and commerce, wealth and job creation and above all, alleviation of poverty in Nigeria.
“The Federal Government in recent times, launched a new policy aimed at attracting foreign direct investment which include ease of doing business, enabling environment, infrastructure development, improving business confidence and generally providing various incentives to selected critical sectors of the economy,” he said.
He added that the government was also putting efforts on security of lives and property, as well as ensuring robust business environment.
“The African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AFTCA) is a plus in African regional integration,” he added.
He further reiterates that the tasks of transforming Nigeria to an industrial giant cannot be achieved without the needed collaboration with the private sector.
“In this regard, the administration will welcome ideas, suggestions and initiatives from all stakeholders on how best to ensure sustainable economic development,” he said.
Don Calls For New Economic Model For Nigeria
Former Dean of Faculty of Environmental Sciences, Rivers State University, Prof. Dagogo Fubara, has called on the Federal Government to formulate a new economic model that will take Nigeria out of its numerous economic and social challenges.
Speaking while interacting with airport correspondents last Friday, Prof. Fubara explained that the time has come for the country to have a new economic model that will take into consideration variables that are relevant and consistent to the Nigerian situation.
He noted that the country is at an economic crossroads and urged Nigerians to find solutions to the present economic predicament.
According to him, rather than lament or accept the present situation, a body of experts charged with the responsibility of working out new developmental models to proffer lasting solutions to the myriads of economic challenges facing the country should be assembled.
The Professor of Geodesy also noted that the prescriptions of Breton Wood Institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank have failed the country.
He took a swipe at the new liberal theory, saying it has ended up making majority of Nigerians poorer, adding that an urgent step is required to address the challenges.
The former university don also expressed reservation over the present power situation in the country, saying “Nigerians are going through a nightmare, pains and agonies as a result of effects of government actions and inactions.
“Nigerian workers have been priced out of things that are supposed to allow them make a decent living; the petroleum industry has been deregulated with fuel selling at N145 per litre, while foreign exchange and electricity tariff is still going high”.
By: Corlins Walter
Why Nigeria Records Poor Foreign Investment -Expert
The Managing Director of Gaserve Global Logistics Limited, Chief Ogbonna Sam Okoro, has attributed poor direct foreign investment in Nigeria to insecurity, politics and weak institutions.
Chief Okoro, in an exclusive interview with The The in Port Harcourt, said insecurity in the county had forced many multinational companies to relocate their headquarters to other countries..
Okoro who is a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) expert, noted that Nigerian leaders often play politics with everything, not minding the impact on the electorate.
He decried a situation where individuals take the place of institutions, saying such would not encourage foreign investors.
He, therefore, called for a review of policies to rekindle the interest of investors and make the country an investment haven.
He also expressed worry over lack of commercial incentives for business development, saying such is capable of discouraging investors.
Meanwhile, the Programme Director of International Business Summit (iEBS) in Africa, Dr Larry Goodwill Ajiola, has urged the government to encourage Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to grow into big companies to attract foreign investors.
Dr Ajiola said that the development of SMEs in the country would expand exports and also boost foreign transactions, necessary for economic growth.
By: Lilian Peters
Africa’s Business, Expenditures To Rise To $5.6trn In Five Years –Adesina
The African Development Bank (AfDB) says the size of business and consumer expenditures in Africa will rise to 5.6 trillion dollars in five years.
This is contained in a speech delivered by AfDB President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina at African Leadership Persons of the Year Investiture Ceremonies and Awards Gala night at Johannesburg, South Africa last Saturday.
Adesina explained that the size of the food and agriculture business alone would reach one trillion dollars in just ten years.
According to him, with the African Continental Free Trade Area, the size of the economies will be 3.3 trillion dollars.
He said the Africa of the 21st century was keenly aware of its place in the world and determined to be a global investment haven.
“Over the past four years, we have helped 18 million people obtain access to electricity, 141 million people to agricultural technologies for food security, 13 million people to finance through private sector investee companies.
“And 101 million people to improved transport services, and 60 million people to improved water and sanitation.
“People such as cocoa farmer Antoine Mani Tonye from Cameroon who has seen healthy yields from the moment he began planting a locally adapted seed variety.
“People such as millet seller Robiro Kadokah from Togo whose business has been thriving since the opening of a new highway in his area.
“And people such as IT-specialist Jeanne Yam-fashije from Rwanda who helps girls in her country excel in science, technology, engineering and math.
“I truly believe there’s never been a more exciting time to be an African. Opportunities abound all around. African economies are growing well.
“ In 2019, 17 countries grew at 3.5 per cent and 20 countries grew at five per cent and above,” he stated.
