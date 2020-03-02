2nd Tito Makurdi Marathon: Kaduna, Plateau, Nasarawa Athletes Clear Prizes

Edo’s Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, says the state government has measures in place to deal with viruses such as coronavirus in case they threaten the 2020 National Sports Festival (NSF).

Shaibu, who gave the assurance in Benin on Saturday at the state’s Infectious Disease Isolation Centre, Department of Disease Control, said the state had effectively dealt with Lassa fever.

“We dealt with other issues which seemed bigger than this, and coronavirus will be no exception,’’ he said.

Shaibu spoke shortly after he conducted the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, Gabriel Aduda, who represented the minister, Sunday Dare, at an event in Benin.

“The issue of coronavirus is one issue we all must deal with. When you have over 11,000 people in the city as your responsibility, you have to put all mechanisms in place to guarantee their safety and their health.

“We in Edo already have measures to deal with various issues like coronavirus, because Lassa fever has been a major issue. This centre was built for Lassa fever and it’s going to be used now if need be for any case of COVID-19.

“This centre will be used to isolate and treat any issues of Lassa fever or coronavirus. We are going round to inspect all our facilities in preparation for the 20th NSF and take all the necessary measures.

“We decided to bring members of Main Organising Committee (MOC) to this centre, being one of the facilities that will be dedicated for the purpose of the NSF in case there are any issues related to Lassa or coronavirus.”

While responding, Aduda congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki and Shaibu for the impressive work they had done in preparation for the hosting of the NSF.

“Their foresight is indeed amazing, because we have not only looked at the fast pace of work but we have also seen that the state is ready just in case there is any case of coronavirus during the festival.

“But we are not praying for it. However, it’s also very gratifying that the state is ready and even has an isolation centre for any outbreak,” he said.