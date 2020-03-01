Sports
Watson Wins Fourth Career Title
Britain’s Heather Watson has won the Mexican Open by beating Canada’s Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-7 (8-10) 6-1.
Watson, 27, claimed victory with her 10th championship point, having withstood a second-set fight-back from the 17-year-old, to win her fourth career title and the first since 2016.
Victory for the world number 69 will see her re-enter the Top 50 of the WTA singles rankings today.
“It was so up and down but I’m so happy to get my fourth title,” said Watson.
“It’s been a few years, so I’m just really, really happy I came through that match.”
Watson lost her first five championship points in the second set tie-break before regaining her composure to only lose one game in the final set.
“I had those [match] points in the second set, and I wasn’t able to win that, but I was really pleased with how I stayed in the moment, and won that third set,” she added.
Watson’s last title also came in Mexico when she won in Monterrey four years ago, after previous victories in Osaka (2012) and Hobart (2015).
She is the first British player to reach the Acapulco final and victory will move her closer to her career-best position of 38, which she reached in January 2015.
Her opponent, the current world number 190, will also rise up the rankings after reaching her first quarter-final, semi-final, and final this week.
“I’ve played Leylah two times before this and I knew what to expect,” said Watson.
“She’s a great player, and I knew it would be really tough, but the thing I notice about her the most is the head on her shoulders.
“She’s very, very mature for her age and I think it’s her mental toughness that really stands out.”
Sports
We’ll Change The Way Football Clubs Are Managed – Agbasimelo
Chairman of Goddosky Football Club, Anambra Chief Eloka Agbasimelo, has called for the establishment of more professionally managed private clubs to grow and develop the Nigerian football league.
Agbasimelo told newsmen that Goddosky FC was out to change the narrative in terms of club management and professionalism.
In line with this, he said plans had been concluded for a titanic friendly clash between Goddosky FC and recently crowned FCT FA League champions, WACO Football Academy.
He said the friendly will kick start series of other activities to launch the budding Anambra based team to national and global reckoning.
According to him, the friendly being organised by Pretty Sports Media (PSM) is scheduled for March 13 at the Area Three Astro turf football pitch.
He said the club which currently plies its trade in the Nationwide League One (NLO) will be looking to gain promotion to the Nigeria National League (NNL) in its steady progress for the zenith of Nigerian football.
“Goddosky FC is the pride of Ezinifite in Anambra state, mostly in terms of football and sports, that is why we want to make a groundbreaking statement when we play the FCT FA league champions,” he said.
He said the players and technical crew of the team will leave no stone unturned to ensure Goddosky FC put up an impressive performance in the friendly and going forward in the league.
“The players are working hard to give their 100 per cent in the match, as the game will serve as build match to their title campaign for the upcoming Nigeria’s Nationwide League One (NLO) billed for March”.
“We are supporting the team with whatever they want, which is at par to international best standard and the team’s technical crew has assured us that they will not let us and the fans down, “ he added.
Agbasimelo said the team recently returned from a training tour of Turkey and Spain in keeping with international best practice in terms of exposure and preparation for a league season.
He called on the media to rally support for the team ahead of the start of the NLO.
Goddosky FC was established in 2009 and have set their sights on winning the NLO title and securing a ticket to play in the Nigeria National League at the end of the season.
Sports
‘We’re Prepared To Deal With Possible Coronavirus Case’
Edo’s Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, says the state government has measures in place to deal with viruses such as coronavirus in case they threaten the 2020 National Sports Festival (NSF).
Shaibu, who gave the assurance in Benin on Saturday at the state’s Infectious Disease Isolation Centre, Department of Disease Control, said the state had effectively dealt with Lassa fever.
“We dealt with other issues which seemed bigger than this, and coronavirus will be no exception,’’ he said.
Shaibu spoke shortly after he conducted the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, Gabriel Aduda, who represented the minister, Sunday Dare, at an event in Benin.
“The issue of coronavirus is one issue we all must deal with. When you have over 11,000 people in the city as your responsibility, you have to put all mechanisms in place to guarantee their safety and their health.
“We in Edo already have measures to deal with various issues like coronavirus, because Lassa fever has been a major issue. This centre was built for Lassa fever and it’s going to be used now if need be for any case of COVID-19.
“This centre will be used to isolate and treat any issues of Lassa fever or coronavirus. We are going round to inspect all our facilities in preparation for the 20th NSF and take all the necessary measures.
“We decided to bring members of Main Organising Committee (MOC) to this centre, being one of the facilities that will be dedicated for the purpose of the NSF in case there are any issues related to Lassa or coronavirus.”
While responding, Aduda congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki and Shaibu for the impressive work they had done in preparation for the hosting of the NSF.
“Their foresight is indeed amazing, because we have not only looked at the fast pace of work but we have also seen that the state is ready just in case there is any case of coronavirus during the festival.
“But we are not praying for it. However, it’s also very gratifying that the state is ready and even has an isolation centre for any outbreak,” he said.
Sports
Rivers Angels’ TM Expresses Joy Over Stakeholders’ Support
Team manager, Rivers Angels FC, Matilda Otuene Onyiloha, has expressed gratitude to stakeholders of sports in Rivers State for their support towards her, during her contest as Chairman in the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Club Owners Association election held in Enugu.
She made the statement Friday, shortly after the elections held at the Hotel Cordial Ltd, 151 Chime Avenue New Haven, Enugu.
According to her, the feat was not an easy one as she promised to be a good representative of the various clubs.
“I wish to express my gratitude to everyone for their support and prayers since yesterday, following my victory as Chairman in the NWFL Club Owners Association election held in Enugu,”
“Special thanks to the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (CON, GSSRS, POS Africa), the Rivers State Ministry of Sports, Chairman of my state FA, Barrister Christopher Green, my team, Rivers Angels and the entire women football supporters,” Matilda Otuene Onyiloha said.
Meanwhile, Emmanuel Osahon (FC Robo Queens) emerged as vice chairman and Hajia Hussenia (Nasara Amazon’s FC) as secretary.
While, Roland Gbaruko (Abia Angels FC) now occupies the treasurer’s position.
By: Nancy Briggs
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Insecurity: US Interfaith Leaders Declare Nigeria Ticking Time Bomb
-
Featured4 days ago
Mbede, Akiri Oil Wells: Court Restrains FG From Deducting Rivers Funds …As RSG Moves To Rejig Sanitation Strategy In PH
-
News4 days ago
DISCOs: No Subsidy From FG Since Privatisation …Say N1.7 Trillion In Subsidies For Generating, Gas Companies
-
Featured3 days ago
Coronavirus: Senate Panics, Says FG Doing Nothing To Prevent Disease …11 Suspected Cases Turned Negative In Nigeria -FG …As NASS Proposes Stiffer Sanctions Against Gas Flaring From 2021
-
News3 days ago
Tension In B’Haram, ISWAP As Commanders Turn Against Shekau
-
Politics4 days ago
Two South-West Governors Back Obaseki On Plots To Remove Oshiomhole
-
Opinion3 days ago
That Call By Danjuma
-
Editorial3 days ago
Needless Attack On Justice Odili