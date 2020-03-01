Africa’s Business, Expenditures To Rise To $5.6trn In Five Years –Adesina

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that his administration would continue to set clear and consistent policy direction to provide conducive environment for the private sector to thrive.

The president made this known in Kaduna while declaring open the 41st Kaduna International Trade Fair, at the weekend.

The president, who was represented by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, said that the private sector was the engine room of growth and prosperity in any nation.

Buhari expressed the hope that participants at the trade fair would avail themselves with the considerable opportunities it will present to ensure sustainable economic growth in Nigeria.

He said the theme of the fair, which is “Unlocking Nigeria’s Economic potential through Regional Integration,” was apt and in line with his administration’s economic policies and programmes.

He said Nigeria has one of the largest markets in Africa, as such trade fairs such as the one in Kaduna should serve as platform for promoting small and medium enterprises by showcasing Made-in-Nigeria products.

The President said small and medium enterprises is an important pillar of Nigeria’s social economic development and regional integration.

“This year’s event is an opportunity to bring together investors, traders and operators of Agriculture, agro allied businesses from within and outside the country for the promotion of trade and commerce, wealth and job creation and above all, alleviation of poverty in Nigeria.

“The Federal Government in recent times, launched a new policy aimed at attracting foreign direct investment which include ease of doing business, enabling environment, infrastructure development, improving business confidence and generally providing various incentives to selected critical sectors of the economy,” he said.

He added that the government was also putting efforts on security of lives and property, as well as ensuring robust business environment.

“The African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AFTCA) is a plus in African regional integration,” he added.

He further reiterates that the tasks of transforming Nigeria to an industrial giant cannot be achieved without the needed collaboration with the private sector.

“In this regard, the administration will welcome ideas, suggestions and initiatives from all stakeholders on how best to ensure sustainable economic development,” he said.