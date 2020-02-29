Connect with us

Featured

We’ve Improved Security In Rivers To Attract Foreign Investors – Governor Wike

Published

11 hours ago

on

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has affirmed that the State Government has developed a strong security architecture that is attracting foreign and local investors to state.
Speaking on Friday when he granted audience to the Norwegian Ambassador to Nigeria, Jens-Peter Kjemprud at the Government House, Port Harcourt,  Governor Wike said that more investments are being made to further improve security in the State.
He said: “We have improved security in the state and that has given confidence to investors.  We are further developing the security architecture for better security of lives and property.”
Governor Wike said that with  improved security,  most shipping companies are returning to Onne Port in Rivers  State to carry out their businesses.
He said that Onne Port is one of the biggest and best equipped ports in the country that will easily accommodate more ships and facilitate trade.
According to him, the Rivers State Government will continue to work out ways to partner with Norway,  especially in the area of agriculture.
“We want to partner with your government in the area of agriculture.  Our focus will be fish farming to improve our economy and empower most of our people,” he said.
The Governor called greater cooperation between Norway and Rivers State.
He noted that the Rivers State Government is interested in interacting with leading investors from Norway,  with a view to attracting them to invest in the state.
Governor Wike urged the Norwegian government to open a consulate in Port Harcourt because of its strategic position in the economy of the country.
Norwegian Ambassador to Nigeria, Jens-Peter Kjemprud said that the Norwegian government is committed to improving its relationship with the Rivers State Government in order to enhance economic growth. He said at present,  Norwegian Companies are working in the construction industry in Rivers State.
He said that if the Petroleum Industry Bill is passed, businesses will grow, while jobs will be created in Rivers State and other oil producing states.
He noted that 50 Norwegian Companies  are working in the nation’s oil and gas sector.  The Ambassador said that Port Harcourt is the alternative to Lagos and would be patronised  by investors.
On the request by the Rivers State Governor for the opening of Norwegian Consulate in Port Harcourt,  he said that steps have been taken to actualize this goal.
The Ambassador invited the Rivers State Governor to Norway to interact with different classes of investors to enhance the economic cooperation between Norway and Rivers State.
Chief Executive Officer of Charkin Maritime and Offshore Safety Centre, Sir Charles Kinikanwo Wami accompanied the Ambassador to the Government House Port Harcourt
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Featured

PDP, Only Existing Party In Rivers State – Governor Wike

Published

11 hours ago

on

February 29, 2020

By

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) is the only existing political party in the state because of its commitment to the rapid development of the state.
Speaking during the defection of Former Commissioner of Education and Rivers APC Chieftain,  Chief Allwell Onyesoh with thousands of his supporters at the PDP Secretariat in Port Harcourt on Friday,  Governor Wike said that Rivers people are happy  with the performance of the PDP over the years.
He said: “There is no other party in Rivers State.  PDP is the only party as far as Rivers State is concerned.
“Except people who do not see and those who tell lies in this state, the only party that means well for Rivers State is the PDP.”
Governor Wike said that the performance of the Rivers State PDP is beyond mere propaganda.
“This is the only party that keeps its promises.  When we say a thing, we go all out to carry it out on behalf of the people,” he said.
He expressed happiness that Rivers leaders are returning to the PDP to promote the interest of the state.
Governor Wike said that the PDP returnees will enjoy equal opportunities with older members of the party.
He said: “Everybody has  equal rights.  Luckily congresses will soon start and everyone will participate.  The new entrants will fill feel at home.  The more the merrier.”
In his remarks,  Former Commissioner of Education and Rivers APC Chieftain,  Chief Allwell Onyesoh said his movement is not defection,  but homecoming.
He said: “We came back to our house. We went on a journey.  We have gone, we have seen and we have come back. “
The Former Commissioner described his defection as a massive home-coming with a cross section of the APC Membership from different wards of Etche.
“We make bold to come back to the House that rightly belongs to us. I thank those who did not leave as they stayed home to keep the house in order,” he said.
Receiving Chief Allwell Onyesoh into the PDP,  Rivers State PDP Chairman,  Bro Felix Obuah urged them never to return to the APC that has disappointed the Nation.
He said that the PDP symbolises development as shown in Rivers State.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Continue Reading

Featured

Coronavirus Case In Lagos As Italian Tests Positive

Published

1 day ago

on

February 28, 2020

By

A CORONAVIRUS case has been reported in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial city.
An Italian who travelled into Lagos tested positive, Commissioner for Health Prof. Akin Abayomi said in a statement early this morning.
The statement by the commissioner said: “The case is an Italian citizen who entered Nigeria on the 25th of February from Milan, Italy for a brief business visit.
“He fell ill on the 26th February and was transferred to Lagos State Biosecurity Facilities for isolation and testing.  COVID-19 infection was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, part of the Laboratory Network of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.
“The patient is clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.
“The Government of Lagos State under the Governor as the COVID-19 Incident Commander, through the Lagos State Ministry of Health, has been strengthening measures to ensure that any outbreak in Lagos is controlled and contained quickly in collaboration with the multi-sectoral Coronavirus Preparedness Group, led by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
“We have immediately activated the State Emergency Operations Centre to respond to this case and implement firm control measures.”
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Continue Reading

Featured

Coronavirus: Senate Panics, Says FG Doing Nothing To Prevent Disease …11 Suspected Cases Turned Negative In Nigeria -FG …As NASS Proposes Stiffer Sanctions Against Gas Flaring From 2021

Published

2 days ago

on

February 28, 2020

By

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, indicted the Federal Ministry of Health for not putting serious measures in place to prevent the outbreak of Coronavirus in Nigeria.
He, therefore, urged the Senate Committee on Primary Health Care to further liaise with the ministry to intensify screening of passengers at the nation’s airports and seaports.
Lawan stated this following a point of order by the Deputy Senate Leader, Senator Ajayi Boroffice.
Boroffice drew the attention of the Senate to the failure of health personnel at the airports and seaports to thoroughly screen passengers coming into the country.
He explained that he was subjected to screening for Coronavirus on arrival at a South African airport, recently.
He said the screening at the South African airport usually takes up to 30 minutes before passengers would be allowed to disembark the aircraft.
He said the situation was different on his arrival at the Nigerian airport when the health officials in the nation’s airports merely issued a form for passengers to indicate if they were sick or not.
He said, “There is no form of any screening of passengers for Coronavirus by Nigerian officials at the airport.
“It is worrisome, situations where travellers coming into the country were not dully screened for the dreaded virus.”
Boroffice said he brought the attention of the Senate to his experience for the Federal Ministry of Health and other concerned agencies to take note.
Lawan commended Boroffice for raising the issue.
He said every country in the world was making efforts to ensure that the virus did not cross their borders.
He said although the Federal Ministry of Health and other associated agencies were doing their best, their best was not good enough.
“We must take all the necessary measures at our ports, airports, seaports, to protect our people.
“If anybody is coming from China, he or she should be quarantined not even isolation for two weeks or four weeks, we have to protect the lives of Nigerians,” he added.
Similarly, the Senate, yesterday, condemned the high lending rates in the country, accusing the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) of not encouraging investors with the monetary policy.
The Senate insisted that the CBN has not done enough in balancing the deposit interest rate and lending with the goal of encouraging savings.
The chamber expressed concern that with higher interest rates, interest payments on credit cards and loans are more expensive.
It said the development was thereby discouraging people from borrowing and spending.
The red chamber, therefore, mandated two of his committees to probe the CBN and the commercial banks involved in the monetary policy.
The committees are Finance and that of Banks, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions.
The decision was taken sequel to a motion by Senator Solomon Adeola, representing Lagos West and chairman of House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts.
The motion titled, “Urgent need to bridge the gap between the lending interest rate and deposit Interest rate among commercial banks and other financial institutions”.
He said, “The latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics shows that the inflation rate further rose from 11.98 per cent in December, 2019 to 12.13 per cent in 2020.
“This development negatively affects the deposits of commercial bank customers in addition to the low-interest rates on deposits.”
Meanwhile, Nigeria still has no confirmed case of the raging Coronavirus infection, according to the National Economic Council.
However, 11 suspected cases in the country turned negative so far.
The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire and the Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, had given an update on the infection to the NEC meeting chaired in Abuja Abuja by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday.
Briefing State House Correspondents after the meeting, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said Coronavirus, otherwise known as Corvid-19, had yet to reach Nigeria.
Egypt and Algeria are the only African countries with confirmed cases.
He spoke more, “In Nigeria, the good news is, yes there have been a total of 11 suspected cases, but all the 11 have turned out to be negative.
“In fact, there was a scare in Lagos yesterday (Wednesday), about two cases, but all have been confirmed negative as we speak.
“But Nigeria still places itself on high risk, as also advised by the World Health Organisation. So, what are the federal and all the states are doing? We are looking at all the international airports that we have as major entry points.
“They are Abuja, Kano, Lagos, Enugu and Port Harcourt. The alertness in each of these airports is very high.”
He added that the country had testing facilities in Lagos, Abuja and Edo State to respond to any emergencies.
On Lassa Fever, the governor said there were 690 reported cases in the country from January to date, out which 118 of the patients died.
He added that Edo, Ebonyi and Ondo states had 72% of all reported cases out of the 18 states with incidents.
The states include Edo, Ebonyi, Bauchi, Plateau, Enugu, Gombe, Katsina, Kogi, Sokoto, Taraba, Delta, Rivers, Adamawa, Nasarawa and Lagos.
“Of all these confirmed cases, about 72 per cent of them are prevalent in Edo, Ondo and Ebonyi states.
“So, the Ministry of Health and the federal government are concentrating on these three major states”, Sanwo-Olu said.
Similarly, the Senate, yesterday, considered a bill which proposes stiffer sanctions for any person or corporate entity involved in gas flaring in Nigeria from January 1, 2021.
The Gas Flaring (Prohibition and Punishment) Bill, 2020, which scaled second reading during plenary, was sponsored by Senator Albert Bassey Akpan (Akwa-Ibom North East).
Clause 11(a) of the bill provides that, “Any person who flares gas after December 31, 2020 contrary to section 4 of this Act, commits an offence under this Act, and shall be liable on conviction to pay a fine which shall not be less than the cost of gas at the international market.”
Leading the debate on the floor, Akpan recalled that though the Bill was passed by the 8th Senate in 2018, it failed to receive concurrence by the House of Representatives due to time constraints as it was close to the end of the legislative session.
He said that the bill’s introduction by the 9th Assembly, which promises guaranteed rapid infrastructural development of the oil and gas sector, will enhance revenue accruable to government and ensure environmental improvement for the people of the Niger Delta.
“The flaring of natural gas produce in association with crude oil is one of the most dangerous environmental and energy waste practices in the Nigerian petroleum industry.
“Gas flaring affects the environment and human health, results in economic loss, deprives the government of associated tax revenues and trade opportunities, and deprives consumers of a clean and cheaper energy source and environment,” Akpan added.
The lawmaker stated that available data from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) showed that in 2018, Nigeria lost over N217billion in revenue as oil and gas companies flared a total of 244.84 billion standard cubic feet (scf) of natural gas within the same period.
He added that with the average price of natural gas put at $2.90 per 1,000 scf as of February 16, 2017, the 244.84 billion scf flared translates to a loss of $710m or N217billion – using the official exchange rate of N305.25/ dollar.
According to the lawmaker, “The volume of flared gas according to analysis, is sufficient to feed 3 LNG trains or generate 3.5GW of electricity.”
Bassey explained that the bill when passed into law, will address the inadequacies and shortcomings of the 1979 Act; bring gas flare penalty in line with current economic realities; and ensure the achievement of the National Flares-out target of January 1, 2030.
“The current gas flare penalty of N10 per 1,000 scf is too low, and not in line with current economic realities and encourages continuous gas flaring by operators with its attendant negative effect on our environment instead of encouraging investment in infrastructure by the operators to make gas available for our domestic use,” Akpan lamented.
The Gas Flaring Prohibition and Punishment Bill 2020, according to the lawmaker, “seeks to increase the gas flaring penalty to an appropriate and commensurate level sufficient to de-incentivize the practice of gas flaring, whilst introducing other market measures to encourage efficient gas utilization.
“The Bill equally makes it mandatory for operators to submit gas utilization plan within 90 days of the commencement of the Act for effective monitoring and makes provision for a two year periodic: review of the Minister’s powers granted under the Act,” he added.
Citing the United States of America, he said that the piece of legislation also makes specific provisions for the installation of requisite gas flare meters equipped with facilities that enable real time, online data retrieval for independent reporting and monitoring by the industry regulator.
President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, referred the bill to the Senate Committee on Gas for further legislative inputs.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Continue Reading

Trending