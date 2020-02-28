Rivers
Rivers Begins Fruit Garden Market Allocation, Today
The Rivers State Government will today kick-off the process for the allocation of shops at the newly completed and commissioned ultra-modern Fruit Garden Market in the D/Line area of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of the state.
This indication was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman, Committee on Allocation of New Ogbum-na-Abali Fruit Garden Market, Dr Bariere Thomas in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
According to the statement, “The committee on allocation of stalls/stores at the new Ogbum-Abali Fruit Garden Market has rolled out its time table as follows: Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10am prompt is for the distribution of forms to original 205 traders of the market. They are to come to the meeting with their proper identification”.
It also added that the distribution of forms to the other fruit/vegetable sellers who were not part of the original 203 to collect expression of interest forms would begin, tomorrow.
The statement further explained that on “Monday, March 2, 2020 is for the return of completed application forms by all applicants preceding the balloting exercise the same day”.
The committee emphasised that it would continue with the process on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, with the allocation and collection of certificates by the established original 205 and those who were successful in the balloting.
It, therefore, advised all affected persons to comply with the scheduled timeline for the allocation of the stalls to enable government complete the process without hitches in orer to achieve set goals.
Niger Delta
Association Tasks Old Boys On Alma Mater
The Okrika Grammar School Old Boys Association (OGSOBA), has called on members of the association to work towards the development of the school.
Speaking at a dinner night organised by the association at Hotel Presidential in Port Harcourt, recently, as part of events marking the 80th anniversary celebration of the body, the National President of OGSOBA, Sam Nwakohu, appealed to members to take matters concerning the school seriously.
He stated that the school has assisted many of the old boys to be what they are in the society, in terms of discipline and otherwise.
“I implore all of us to take matters pertaining to the development of the school as seriously as we take our personal progress.
In this age, our students need to be educated in an improved environment and with better facilities for learning in terms of academics and extra curricula activities “ Nwakohu said.
The National President noted with dismay that the association could not finish a building project for over 15 years.
“We should try and improve infrastructure of the school. It is not pleasant to note that we could not complete one building for over 15years. While most of us have houses in UK, US and some living in mansions”, he stated.
Also speaking, the chairman of the anniversary committee, Engr. Daso Derefaka, appealed to members to consider the school’s progress.
While noting that the school was currently in need of major repairs, especially auditorium, he thanked members that attended the anniversary and reunion celebration.
By: Tonye Orabere
Rivers
Oversight Functions Take Centre Stage
Oversight functions dominated activities in the Rivers State House of Assembly in the week under review though there had been other programmes by the various legislators.
Last Monday, Deputy Speaker, Hon. Edison Ogerenye Ehie unveiled some projects he personally built to appreciate his constituents at Idoke and Edoha in Upata kingdom of Ahoada East Local Government Area.
The projects includes classrooms at Idoke and lock up shops at Edoha. He noted that they were not constituency projects but his own personal donation to the people.
Calling on the people to utilise the projects, Chairman of the Council, Barrister Benjamin Eke commended the lawmaker for his love for the people.
Tuesday last week, member representing Asari Toru ll in the House and Committee Chairman on Information and Training, Hon. Enemi George Alabo met with members of the Assembly correspondents corps.
The lawmaker said the Assembly planned to reorganise its information management policy towards improving public enlightenment and to consolidate some of the achievements of the House.
He sought for synergy between the Assembly and the press corps as a way to further inform the citizenry on what the legislature was doing.
Henceforth, he hinted that a central information structure would be set up for a unified dissemination system.
Earlier, Chairperson of the Assembly Press Corps, Ijeoma Tubosia congratulated and at the same time commiserated with Enemi George on his victory at the polls and death of his father respectively.
She said the meeting was part of steps to intimate the House authorities of a new press corp management executive.
Tubosia sought for the incorporation of the press corps in activities of the House and to ensure that the public is fully updated of its programmes.
Last Thursday, House Chairman on Community and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Matthew Dike and that of Employment and Local Content, Hon. Dumle Maol met with Community Liaison Officers(CLOs) in South East Senatorial District.
Dike and Maol urged the CLOs to ensure they champion the interest of their communities and that of the companies to foster peace and conducive operations for development of the state.
They stressed the need to implement Memorandum of Understanding and Local Content policy for fairness and equity for host communities of these companies.
Rivers
Wike Appeals To PH Residents Over Massive Construction Work
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has appealed to the people and residents of Port Harcourt City and its environs to bear with the State Government on the inconveniences they currently face as a result of the massive construction work in the city.
The Governor made the plea in a state-wide broadcast he made Friday night in Government House, Port Harcourt.
He urged the people to see the inconveniences as part of the sacrifices they have to make in the development of the state promising that the projects would be completed within the contract period .
Rivers State Government led by Governor Nyesom Wike has commenced construction of the three flyover bridges he promised people of the state at the inaugural ceremony of his second term administration.
Apart from the three flyover bridges, construction work is going on in parts of the Old and New Government Reserved Areas of Port Harcourt. The city is at present experiencing traffic congestion due to the fact that these massive construction work is going on simultaneously.
However, the Governor assured that his administration and other relevant stakeholders were working out measures to mitigate the impact of the traffic congestion.
Another major event that took place in Government House, Port Harcourt, last week, was the courtesy visit of the Governing Council of the National Youth Service Corps.
At the event held in the Executive Council Chambers, last Friday, the Governor disclosed that the State Government had released the sum of One hundred and thirty-two million naira (N132m) for the payment of monthly allowance to corps members serving in the state.
The State Chief Executive also announced the release of fund for the construction of a 5000 capacity auditorium, drainages, 3000 mattresses and 1500 double-bunk beds at the NYSC permanent orientation camp at Nowa in Tai Local Government Area.
He gave assurances that his administration would sustain its support to NYSC in the state to enable corps members serve better .
Leader of the delegation and Acting Chairman of the Council, Mr Binta Muazu, praised the Rivers State Governor for the huge investment his administration has made to the development of NYSC in the state.
She expressed delight at the construction of 5000 capacity amphitheatre ongoing at the permanent orientation camp, donation of SUV to the state director, the regular payment of monthly allowance to corps members serving in the state among others.
She noted that across the nation , Rivers State remained outstanding in terms of support to the NYSC and commended the Governor for his generosity.
Also last week, Governor Wike played host to some high profile visitors in Government House. Among them were the former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Dame Patience Jonathan, who were in Brick House last Thursday .
Others were the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri who came also last Thursday and the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye who came Friday.
Meetings with the high profile visitors were private as their deliberations were not made known to the Government House Correspondents.
Governor Wike mourned the death of the River’s born Professor of Virology and former Petroleum Minister, Prof. Tam David- West, last week.
Wike noted that the late David-West was an accomplished academician who served the state and the nation well in various capacities and prayed God to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.
Within the week under review, the Governing Council of the Eastern Bar Forum paid a courtesy visit to Governor Wike in Brick House.
The Forum led by its chairman, Long William had lauded the Governor for his huge support to the judiciary and invited him to the forum’s Quarterly meeting holding in Port Harcourt.
By: Chris Oluoh
