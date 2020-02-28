Sports
NOGIG 2020 Tennis: Anisionwu, Onuoha To Clash For Gold In Finals
Serial women’s defending champion, Ogechi Anisionwu of NNPC is in the running again for the ladies singles title as she has qualified to face strong contender, Chizoba Onuoha of Shell in the final billed for tomorrow at the centre court of Ikoyi Club 1938.
Asinowu has been champion for more than four editions of the games, a development she claimed was becoming uninteresting to her.
“I am tired of winning this title,” she quipped, adding jovially, “maybe I will be playing the men.”
Despite that, she said she won’t let go until she finds a good player who can dethrone her. “I will hang on there until a younger player who can beat me comes up. For as long as I continue to win, I will continue to be champion.”
Her opponent in tomorrow’s final Onuoha is not giving up before the battle begins. “I will give it my best shot and all I can wish is let the better player win the title.”
To get to the final, Ogechi defeated Khadijat Jekhere of NCDMB in straight sets. Onuoha on the other hand dismissed Ejehiwase Effiong of TOTAL in straight sets.
In the men’s singles final, Obinna Iloeje of NNPC will face Bere Bariena of Chevron for the gold medal. The final also comes up tomorrow.
In Table Tennis, NCDMB defeated Chevron 3-0 to qualify for the final of the men’s double event.
Speaking after their victory, Joseph Adebayo(Big Joe) of Team NCDMB described the Chevron Team as “an improved
Ekiti LG Pledges To Promote Grassroots Sports
The Oye Local Government Council of Ekiti State, has assured youths that sports development programmes would be introduced to discover talented sports men and women.
The Chairman of the council, Mr Foluso Ojo, gave the assurance in an interview with newsmen in Oye-Ekiti.
He said that his administration was determined to engage the youths in productive activities and programmes where their talents would be properly utilised.
Ojo explained that aside from sports development for the youths, his administration was planning to organise essay writing and spelling competition for students in both primary and secondary schools.
The chairman said that he was determined to improve the standard of learning of the students while promoting sports development in the council area.
He urged the youths to shun social vices and be hardworking in all their endeavours, adding that the council would continually empower them to become employers of labour.
Bayelsa Queens Beat Rivers Angels 2-1
Rivers Angels football club of Port Harcourt yesterday lost 2-1 against Bayelsa Queens FC in a friendly football match at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, in Port Harcourt.
Speaking to sports journalists shortly after the encounter, head coach of Rivers Angels FC, Edwin Okon said the friendly game was in preparation for Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) that will kick off next month.
“The friendly match is to dictate the team’s areas of weakness. Today, I have discovered so many grey areas in the team, which we are going back to the drawing board to correct,” Okon said.
He further disclosed that Angels will play more friendly matches before the League kick off.
“We have invited teams for friendly matches but they are yet to respond,” he said.
According to him, Angels are prepared for the new NWFL season.
“This is part of our preparations for the forthcoming League season. To lose a friendly match is not a bad result. It is to strengthen the weak areas in the team and also to keep the players fit,” he stated.
FIFA U-17 Women’s W’Cup Qualifier: Guinea, Nigeria Clash, Now March 7
The 2020 FIFA U17
Women’s World Cup second round, first leg qualifier between Guinea and Nigeria, earlier scheduled for this weekend, in Conakry, the Guinean capital, has been rescheduled to hold next Saturday, March 7.
This follows a request by the Federation Guinean de Football (FGC) to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for postponement of the fixture, by one week.
Tidesports source gahered that Guinean football federation pleaded for a shift from the earlier date fixed for the match, Saturday, February 29, because it coincided with the Guinean legislative election.
The statement further indicated that the NFF has accepted the new date. However, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) still has to give a stamp of approval, as a formality.
With the development, there would be only one week in-between the first leg and the return slated for the Agege Stadium, Lagos.
The Flamingos, quarterfinalists at the 2010, 2012 and 2014 FIFA U17 World Cup finals, missed the last edition of the competition hosted by Uruguay, but have vowed to return at the seventh edition billed for India later this year.
The Flamingos were earlier scheduled to fly out of the country to Conakry tomorrow, but will now continue their technical and tactical sessions under the watchful eyes of first assistant coach, Bankole Olowookere and the technical team. They will now travel next week.
Guinea eliminated neighbours, Guinea Bissau, after two legs in the first round of the qualifying race to set up a clash with the Flamingos.
This year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup will hold in India from Monday, November 2 and end on Saturday, November 21.
