NOGIG 2020 Tennis: Anisionwu, Onuoha To Clash For Gold In Finals

Serial women’s defending champion, Ogechi Anisionwu of NNPC is in the running again for the ladies singles title as she has qualified to face strong contender, Chizoba Onuoha of Shell in the final billed for tomorrow at the centre court of Ikoyi Club 1938.

Asinowu has been champion for more than four editions of the games, a development she claimed was becoming uninteresting to her.

“I am tired of winning this title,” she quipped, adding jovially, “maybe I will be playing the men.”

Despite that, she said she won’t let go until she finds a good player who can dethrone her. “I will hang on there until a younger player who can beat me comes up. For as long as I continue to win, I will continue to be champion.”

Her opponent in tomorrow’s final Onuoha is not giving up before the battle begins. “I will give it my best shot and all I can wish is let the better player win the title.”

To get to the final, Ogechi defeated Khadijat Jekhere of NCDMB in straight sets. Onuoha on the other hand dismissed Ejehiwase Effiong of TOTAL in straight sets.

In the men’s singles final, Obinna Iloeje of NNPC will face Bere Bariena of Chevron for the gold medal. The final also comes up tomorrow.

In Table Tennis, NCDMB defeated Chevron 3-0 to qualify for the final of the men’s double event.

Speaking after their victory, Joseph Adebayo(Big Joe) of Team NCDMB described the Chevron Team as “an improved