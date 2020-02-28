MWUN Berates NIMASA For Not Empowering Riverine Communities

Two special mission vessels to tackle maritime crimes have arrived the country, along with 10 fast interceptor boats.

The vessels, codenamed DB Lagos and DB Abuja, arrived the country on Tuesday and were received by officials of the Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The world class vessels are equipped with sophisticated intelligence gathering capability for timely detection and response to illegal activities in the maritime domain.

This was contained in a statement by NIMASA’s Executive Director of Operations, Rotimi Fashakin.

Fashakin insisted that criminals in the country’s waterways up to the Gulf of Guinea would soon meet their waterloo with the arrival and installation of the warships.

He said aside the two vessels, 10 fast interceptor boats have also arrived the country and seven more are expected later in the year.

He noted that each of the interceptor boats has an engine capacity of 900HP and can do up to 55 knots.

“Today marks a new dawn for a more secure and stable maritime environment in Nigeria. This milestone in asset delivery inches us closer to full operational take-off of the deep blue project, hence it marks a huge victory for the Nigerian maritime sector in the fight against maritime insecurity”, he said.

He added that each of the vessels would be commanded by a Navy captain with full complement of naval personnel.

Also speaking, the Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok Ete- Ibas said the officers that will man the vessels would be given adequate training.

“Piracy is an act inimical to the growth of the Nigerian maritime sector and we are prepared, more than ever before, to give it all it takes to end this nefarious act”, he said.