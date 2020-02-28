Entertainment
Group Holds Gospel Music Fiesta In PH …As Over 200 Youths Give Lives To Christ
A Port Harcourt based Gospel group, Grace Gospel Outreach, a non-denominational group recently organised a gospel music jamboree titled: “Love Praise Concert 2020” and the unveiling of the group’s maiden edition of Gospel Female Soccer Tournament to mark their 7th edition of the gospel music festival.
The week long activities which started on February 9th,2020 at the St.Andrew’s School Field, Mile One Diobu Port Harcourt attracted a crowd of youths and Christian faithfuls across the state who were thrilled by gospel artistes with seasoned gospel preachers in attendance
Among the guest artistes who held the large crowd spell bound with their amazing performances were Sammy Wonders, Yada,Doris Francis, WhatLad,Annie Winsome and crew as well as the host,Next Grace Gospel band that showcased captivating songs and fantastic dance steps
The love concert which coincided with this year’s St.Valentine’s love week also featured ace comedian, K.O.Baba. who charged up the atmosphere with laughter and fun .He succeeded in cracking some ribs with his funny jokes as well as other side attractions that added spice to the event.
The organizers of the event also paraded some of the best gospel preachers in the state who dished out soul searching sermons and prayers, led by Pastor (Dr)Helpmeet Ene Secondus(wife of the national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party) Uche Second. Others were Rev (Mrs) Christie Nature, Rev.Loveday Akah of the Assemblies of God Church Port Harcourt, Pastor Wisdom K and Pastor Josiah Orisah among others.
One of the significant points of the love concert was the conversion of over 200 youths who gave their lives to Christ after a powerful alter call by Pastor Josiah Orisah.
The climax of the week long gospel fiesta was the unveiling of the maiden edition Of the group’s gospel female soccer tournament that debuted Six teams namely: King’s Jewels FC,Golden Sun FC,and the Royal Qeens FC.Others included Golden Angels FC,Future Angels FC and Osklean Football Academy Port Harcourt.
At final stage of the keenly contested tournament held on Sunday February 16th 2020 at St Andrew’s School Field Port Harcourt, Royal Queens FC defeated Golden Angels FC 4-3 by penalty after a goalless draw at full time of the game. The winners went home with the highly coveted golden soccer trophy, the Golden Angels FC won the silver cup, while the Golden Sun FC of Bayelsa State clinched the bronze cup.
Awards were also given to other categories of winners. The award for Best Player/Highest Goal Scorer of the tournament was presented to Miss Sabina Iwow of the Golden Sun FC of Bayelsa State, Miss.Glory Woke of King’s Jewels FC of the Assemblies Of God Church port Harcourt. The team also won the award for Best Behaved team.
Speaking with The Tide shortly after the event ,the convener of the event and founder of the Next Grace Gospel outreach, pastor Akpan Aniekpeno Okon said:”The purpose of the annual love praise concert and gospel female tournament is to bring Christian faithfuls, especially the youths together in a Godly platform every st.Valentine’s season when all manner of canal and worldly activities have been initiated by the devil to sway the youths away from the kingdom of God”.
He noted that the program was to frustrate the devil by redirecting the mindset of Christians towards God through preaching the gospel, songs and praise as well as provide a platform for the budding artists to showcase their talents and encourage women participation in football.
Pastor Akpan who is also the immediate past chief whip of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Rivers State chapter and a member of the Association of Movie Producers (AMP) in the state, disclosed that since the inception of the gospel love concert in 2014, the group had successfully hosted six editions, but the 2020 edition remains the best so far due to the unprecedented turnout of youths, most of who gave their lives to Christ at the event.
The United Nations Excellent Young Ambassador of Peace awardee also disclosed that the 7th edition of the event was unique as it marked the unveiling of the group’s female soccer championship. He attributed the success to God’s divine intervention and grace, and the dedication of the organisers such as the outgoing chairman of AGN in the state, Mr.Batholomew Gerald Aguogo, Lizzy Charles, his wife Ibiye and children whose support, financial and moral contributions led to the success of the event.
Also speaking. The event manager, Mr.Long john Kingsley Ogunka said: the enviable success recorded at the event was not achieved on a platter of gold as they had to surmount daunting challenges bordering on finance and logistics
Mr.Long John who is also the Public Relations Officer of the group called for partnership with government and Christian organizations to move Next Grace Gospel outreach to the next level of growth. He noted that with the experiences they have acquired from previous editions, the 8th edition in 2021,would record greater milestones and new innovations.
Jacob Obinna
Entertainment
Wizkid Becomes First Nigerian Artiste To Win NAACP Award
Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun popularly known as Wizkid has set a new record in the Nigerian music industry as he becomes the first Nigerian singer to win an NAACP image award
His collaboration with American award winning singer Beyonce for the track, “Brown Skin Girl”,off her” The Gift”album won an award at the 51st NAACP image awards
The singer along with Grammy award winning singer won the award for the outstanding duo,group of collaboration at the 2020 edition of the image award.
However, on Thursday, February 2020 the Nigerian star took to his social media pages to reveal that his long anticipated album “Made In Lagos” is finally done.
He wrote via his Twitter handle, finally done:You know what that means, this came after he wrote that “I’ve been working on my album and my spirit”.
Entertainment
American Fans Deny Knowing Davido
David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has been denied by some Americans after he was given a V.I.P.recognition at a recent Basketball game penultimate week .
Davido was a spectator at the NBA clash between Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers at the Capital One Arena, Washington DC and was set to begin his American tour in March.
He was given a shout out during the game which was then posted on the Washington Wizards Twitter page. However, a lot of their fans denied knowing who Davido is. They were further surprised to discover that he has over 15 million followers in his Instagram page.
The Nigerians on the page however chastised the seemingly ignorant American citizens, telling them to take their time to travel outside of their country and know about what is going on outside the shores of the American continent.
Entertainment
Wande Coal Bounces Back With New Single, Again
Multiple award winning artist and Afro beat pop star, Oluwatobi Wande Minlah ,popularly known as Wande Coal has released an impressive love song titled “Again” to kick start his musical journey in 2020.
Wande Coal like most great musicians started singing in the teenage choir at his Church. He got his break in the Nigerian entertainment industry as a dancer, he continued improving on his vocal skills and later got signed by Don Jazzy’s Mo’Hits record in 2006.
His first single,”Ololufe,”has been described as one of the greatest songs written by a Nigerian. The newly released single, again produced by Melvitto comes right after the release of his previous record tagged “Ode Lo Like’”, which was released back in December 2019.
The mid Temp single is a validation of the Afro pop Star’s musical prowess and vocal aptitude. His vocal strength on the newly released single is a resonance of his hit track and first single”Ololufe” in 2007.
Thus it is amazing that the Afro Pop singer still has the efficacy to produce lukewarm songs he has been releasing in recent times.
The new song brings back the good old days when he released songs like, My Way, “ Super Woman, Ten Ten”,P rivate Trips “and Ololufe among other hit songs the music genius has released.
Trending
-
Politics4 days ago
Insecurity: Rep Urges nass To Begin Buhari’s Impeachment
-
Education5 days ago
Okowa Approves Supply Of Science Equipment To Public Schools
-
Business4 days ago
UBA Rolls Out Quick Loan Facility For Salary Earners
-
News5 days ago
Bayelsa: Rivers NASS Caucus Berates FG Over Attack On Odili
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
25 Ex-Agitators Get Presidential Amnesty, Commodity Starter Packs
-
News5 days ago
Army, Boko Haram Clash Claims Soldier, Terrorists In Adamawa
-
Politics5 days ago
Senator Intervens In Ondo Community, BEDC Row
-
News5 days ago
Late Mechanic: Rivers CP To Disclose Autopsy Result