Sports
NFF Shortlists Two Local Coaches For Falcons’ Job
Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation, Bitrus Bewarang, says two local coaches have been shortlisted for the vacant Super Falcons coaching job.
In a chat with our correspondent, Bewarang also revealed that seven other coaches have also been listed for the roles of goalkeeper trainer and assistant coach.
He revealed that their choices were based on the applications they received for the vacant positions.
Bewarang also added that the Technical Department of the NFF looked at certain requirements before arriving at their decision.
“We look at coaches that have been churning out results with their clubs and also the kind of discipline the coaches have, because with women, we have to be very careful. We have to look for coaches that are mature and have been working with women teams for quite a long time,” Bewarang said.
“We shortlisted nine coaches, two head coaches, three goalkeeper trainers and four assistant coaches and they are all local. We shortlisted what we saw in the applications we received.
“Other teams’ appointment will be announced soon. The NFF has commissioned a company to do some of the work, we are just trying to step in because some of the teams have competitions that are very close; that is why we are doing what we are doing.
“We made recommendations and until I have approval before I can present to the public,” he added.
Sports
Bayelsa Queens Beat Rivers Angels 2-1
Rivers Angels football club of Port Harcourt yesterday lost 2-1 against Bayelsa Queens FC in a friendly football match at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, in Port Harcourt.
Speaking to sports journalists shortly after the encounter, head coach of Rivers Angels FC, Edwin Okon said the friendly game was in preparation for Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) that will kick off next month.
“The friendly match is to dictate the team’s areas of weakness. Today, I have discovered so many grey areas in the team, which we are going back to the drawing board to correct,” Okon said.
He further disclosed that Angels will play more friendly matches before the League kick off.
“We have invited teams for friendly matches but they are yet to respond,” he said.
According to him, Angels are prepared for the new NWFL season.
“This is part of our preparations for the forthcoming League season. To lose a friendly match is not a bad result. It is to strengthen the weak areas in the team and also to keep the players fit,” he stated.
Sports
FIFA U-17 Women’s W’Cup Qualifier: Guinea, Nigeria Clash, Now March 7
The 2020 FIFA U17
Women’s World Cup second round, first leg qualifier between Guinea and Nigeria, earlier scheduled for this weekend, in Conakry, the Guinean capital, has been rescheduled to hold next Saturday, March 7.
This follows a request by the Federation Guinean de Football (FGC) to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for postponement of the fixture, by one week.
Tidesports source gahered that Guinean football federation pleaded for a shift from the earlier date fixed for the match, Saturday, February 29, because it coincided with the Guinean legislative election.
The statement further indicated that the NFF has accepted the new date. However, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) still has to give a stamp of approval, as a formality.
With the development, there would be only one week in-between the first leg and the return slated for the Agege Stadium, Lagos.
The Flamingos, quarterfinalists at the 2010, 2012 and 2014 FIFA U17 World Cup finals, missed the last edition of the competition hosted by Uruguay, but have vowed to return at the seventh edition billed for India later this year.
The Flamingos were earlier scheduled to fly out of the country to Conakry tomorrow, but will now continue their technical and tactical sessions under the watchful eyes of first assistant coach, Bankole Olowookere and the technical team. They will now travel next week.
Guinea eliminated neighbours, Guinea Bissau, after two legs in the first round of the qualifying race to set up a clash with the Flamingos.
This year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup will hold in India from Monday, November 2 and end on Saturday, November 21.
Sports
NFF Relocates To Dankaro House, This Week
Barring any last minute hitches, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will formally leave its Zone 7 Glass House Office to relocate to its new secretariat, the Sunday Dankaro House.
Only last month, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, had given the football federation a two-week ultimatum to relocate to the new secretariat.
Tidesports source gathered that almost all the eggheads of the federation had visited the new secretariat in preparation for relocation against tomorrow.
Confirming the development, an official of the NFF told newsmen that arrangements have been concluded for the relocation to the new secretariat latest Friday.
“Yes, as we speak, we are all at the Sunday Dankaro House now. We went on final inspection of the building. We are likely going to leave the Glass House, to relocate before the end of this week, latest by Friday,” he said.
Meanwhile, the executive committee of the federation has hinged the delay in the announcement of national team coaches to fill up the vacant positions on the technical committee’s inability to submit its report and recommendations.
