Mbede, Akiri Oil Wells: Court Restrains FG From Deducting Rivers Funds …As RSG Moves To Rejig Sanitation Strategy In PH
The Federal High Court has restrained the Federal Government and her agencies from deducting funds meant for Rivers State in respect of the Mbede and Akiri Oil Wells.
Justice Tawo Tawo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, gave the ruling, yesterday, in an Originating Summons filed by the Attorney General of Rivers State against the Attorney General of the Federation, the Attorney General of Imo State, the Accountant General of the Federation, Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission and the Minister of Finance.
The Attorney General of Rivers State moved the Originating Summons: “Pursuant to Order 3 Rule 6, 7, and 9 of the Federal High (Civil Procedures) Rules 2019 Section 7 of the National Boundary Commission (Establishment) Act Section 162 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and the inherent jurisdiction of the Federal High Court as preserved by Section 6 (6) of the 1999 Constitution.”
The immediate past Imo State Governor, Hon Emeka Ihedioha had written to the President demanding revenue from the Federation Account in respect of the Mbede and Akiri Oil Wells.
But the Rivers State Government went to court over the matter.
Ruling in the matter, the court declared that Rivers State Government is entitled to continue to receive and retain revenue from the Federation Account and other accounts maintained for the purpose in respect of revenue derived from oil wells within the territory of Rivers State based on the 13 per cent derivation formula currently applied by the 4th Defendant.
The Federal High Court further declared that the Rivers State Government (represented by the Plaintiff on record) is entitled to receive and retain revenue from the Federal Account as provided for under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) in respect of revenue drive from the oil wells generally referred to as Akiri and Mbede Oil Wells located within the Rivers State territory.
Justice Tawo declared that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, represented by the 1st Defendant on record), are not entitled to give directives to the 4th Defendant with regard to distribution of public revenue from the distributable pool account, including the Federal Account and that they are not entitled to interfere in any manner whatsoever with the distribution of public revenue from the distributable pool account, including the Federation Account.
The court held that the Government of Imo State (represented by the 2nd Defendant) is not entitled to alter or cause to be altered, to deny or cause to be denied, whether through the instrumentality of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (represented by the 1st Defendant) or any manner howsoever the revenue due to the Rivers State Government in accordance with the principle and formula for distributing public revenue for the time being under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Justice Tawo further declared that until the conflicting claims over Akiri and Mbede Oil Wells by Rivers State and Imo State (represented by the 2nd Defendant in this suit) are resolved by the National Boundary Commission, the 4th Defendant cannot deny the Rivers State its due share of public revenue under the Constitution (as it is currently being distributed), or in any manner after the sharing formula or reduce the share of public revenue due to Rivers State on account of the claim of Imo State (represented by the 2nd Defendant) to the said Akiri and Mbede Oil Wells.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Executive Council has directed the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) to develop a comprehensive plan to rejig the sanitation arrangement in the state.
The State Executive Council reached the decision at a meeting presided over by the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, yesterday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt.
The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim told journalists after the meeting that RIWAMA has two weeks to submit its report.
Nsirim said: “Rivers State Executive Council reviewed the sanitary condition of the state capital after an interaction with the sole administrator of Rivers State Waste Management Authority (RIWAMA), and directed the sole administrator of RIWAMA to develop a comprehensive plan that will rejig the sanitation arrangement in the state.
“The RIWAMA boss has two weeks to present his comprehensive plan to the council.”
He also stated that the Rivers State Executive Council set up a committee to outline the modalities for the implementation of the owner-occupier policy for judges.
“The State Executive Council also set up a committee to work out modalities for the owner-occupier government policy for judges who will retire from service.
“This is to ensure that judges who retire from service in the state have decent accommodation. That committee is headed by the Secretary to the State Government, attorney-general of Rivers State is secretary, commissioner for housing, commissioner for finance, commissioner for social welfare, the permanent secretary, Ministry of Lands and Hon. Justice Adolphus Enebeli, representing the judges, will be members.
“That committee has two weeks to submit its report,” he said.
Rivers Police Burst Baby Factory In PH …Rescue 24 Children, Four Pregnant Teenagers
The Rivers State Police Command has burst another baby factory in the Woji axis of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area and arrested the alleged child trafficking syndicate in the state.
The police command also rescued 24 babies and four pregnant teenage girls from the facility.
Disclosing this to newsmen, yesterday, at the state Police Command Headquarters in Port Harcourt, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, said the baby factory was burst by men of the Eagle Crack Squad who acted on credible information.
Omoni, who said that the four female teenagers were found in the baby factory, explained that the E-Crack team had recorded the feat by rescuing the 24 babies aged 1-2 years old, last Tuesday.
According to Omoni, “Today, I am glad to inform you that operatives of the Eagle Crack in a covert operation, yesterday (25/2/2020) at about 1530hrs, burst a child trafficking syndicate at Woji in Port Harcourt, where 24 babies between the ages of 1 and 2 years and four pregnant teenagers were recovered.
“The babies and the pregnant teenagers, who are frail and malnourished, are currently receiving medical attention at the Police Clinic, while investigation is still on with a view to making more recoveries and bringing the masterminds to justice.
“The command is hereby appealing to the public, particularly residents of the state whose babies are missing to come forward for identification and collection.
“They are also enjoined to increase their security consciousness by reporting any suspicious movement around them to the nearest police station, via the following security numbers.
“The Commissioner of Police, CP Mustapha Dandaura, wishes to appeal to the public to continue to have faith in the command, as he is poised to sustain the existing peace in the state and will continue to remain professional and focused in the discharge of his constitutional responsibilities, while strongly soliciting for your support and cooperation”, Omoni added.
On the issue of late mechanic, Chima Ikwunado, and four others popularly known as the ‘Ikoku Four’, Omoni, who confirmed that the autopsy report had been submitted, quickly added that the state commissioner of police, will address the public once investigations are concluded.
He also said the police command has launched investigation into the alleged killing of a bureau de change operator in the GRA area of Port Harcourt with the view unravelling the identities of those behind the incident.
In her remarks, counsel to the Founder of the alleged child trafficking syndicate, Tender Life Foundation Initiative, Barrister Eunice Onyema Uchendu, denied that the organisation was a baby factory, arguing that there was nothing illegal about the organisation’s operations.
Responding to questions at the police headquarters during the briefing, particularly on the police allegation against the facility and its founder, Uchendu clarified that the organization was dully licensed by the Rivers State Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation to undertake the business as a holding facility in the state.
According to her, “the organization is not a baby factory but a transition home where parents give their children for rehabilitation”.
Also speaking, the Programme Officer of the home, Mr. Oniche Richard, explained that the home was licensed to cater for destitute children from four local government areas of the state, which include, Andoni, Etche, Gokana and Tai local government areas.
He emphasised that the home targets orphans and vulnerable children affected by HIV/AIDS, and discountenance claims by the police that the facility was an illegal entity.
Mystery Of Love And Success (1)
It is with great joy that I welcome you to this maiden edition of “Thinking Corner with Bishop Victor Uzosike” every Thursday. I will be sharing with you, undiluted, deep secrets about life, love and success as revealed to me by God.
These secrets are major keys to supernatural blessings and transformation of lives because God reveals them to His servants for the edification of mankind. It will be served fresh, spiced with power and authority to enable you live a happy and victorious life. Jesus told His disciples in Mark 4:11 thus:
“…Unto you it is given to know the mystery of the Kingdom of God: but unto them that are without, all [these] things are done in parables:(KJV)
In ancient times, mysteries were kept from people; through parables and people would go around seeking for the meaning of those parables. Mysteries are key to human existence. Today, the penchant search for man to connect to a higher power is enormous. God has written His word and has made it clear that even the physical things we see are reflections of His divine existence.
Talking about mysteries of the Kingdom, love – genuine love is a key ingredient. It is so powerful that we find that Jesus could not explain everything to everybody. But he called his disciples and said to them, it is given to you to know. What you know, is what you can command. The knowledge you have is your power to command. This is why the secrets of God are hidden in His word. One of these great secrets is the power of love. This is captured succinctly in 3John 1:2 which says: Beloved, I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health, even as thy soul prospereth. (KJV)
God’s agenda is key. He wants you to prosper. Jeremiah 29:11 gives an insight into this and says: For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end. (KJV)
There is a major mystery I am about to share with you. I have personally benefitted from it; and as a custodian of this supernatural mystery, I position myself boldly as an oracle of God, that the mysterious power of God’s love is key ingredient to life’s success. This is why in Mark 12:29-31, Jesus Himself admonished us thus: And Jesus answered him, The first of all the commandments [is], Hear, O Israel; The Lord our God is one Lord: And thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind, and with all thy strength: this [is] the first commandment. And the second [is] like, [namely] this, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. There is none other commandment greater than these. (KJV)
This is how the Goodnews Bible translates it in Mark 12:29-31: Jesus replied, “The most important one is this: Listen, Israel! The Lord our God is the only Lord. Love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind, and with all your strength. The second most important commandment is this: Love your neighbour as you love yourself. There is no other commandment more important than these two.”(GNT)
Jesus unveiled the mystery of the love of God and made it the highest commandment. He said that there is none greater than this.
You need to see the power of this love which was first reflected in Deuteronomy, by Moses when he gave the commandment of the love of God to the children of Israel.
Deuteronomy 6:5 says: And thou shalt love the LORD thy God with all thine heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy might. (KJV)
You are not allowed to love anything more than God. Not even your wife because your soul belongs to God.
Why is love a mystery and why did Jesus make it the highest commandment? He said there is no other commandment greater than this. Why is this commandment so powerful?
God manifests Himself in love. And by this mystery, you cannot be blessed where you don’t love. You cannot succeed where you don’t love. If you hate a community, tribe or nation, don’t stay among them, because you will never succeed.
Daniel 4:17 says: This matter [is] by the decree of the watchers, and the demand by the word of the holy ones: to the intent that the living may know that the most High ruleth in the Kingdom of men, and giveth it to whomsoever he will, and setteth up over it the basest of men.(KJV)
I even found in the Scriptures that even the children of Israel, did not go into Egypt to hate the Egyptians.
Genesis 39:1-5 says: And Joseph was brought down to Egypt; and Potiphar, an officer of Pharaoh, captain of the guard, an Egyptian, bought him of the hands of the Ishmeelites, which had brought him down thither. And the LORD was with Joseph, and he was a prosperous man; and he was in the house of his master the Egyptian. And his master saw that the LORD [was] with him, and that the LORD made all that he did to prosper in his hand. And Joseph found grace in his sight, and he served him: and he made him overseer over his house, and all [that] he had he put into his hand. And it came to pass from the time [that] he had made him overseer in his house, and over all that he had, that the LORD blessed the Egyptian’s house for Joseph’s sake; and the blessing of the LORD was upon all that he had in the house, and in the field.(KJV).
Joseph had one of the worst experiences anybody could have. He had his destiny truncated by his own brothers. In today’s world, Joseph could be said to have been kidnapped; violated by his own brothers, abused, sold out and made a slave. When a man is made a slave, it means that he has been stripped of all honour, rights and privileges. But Joseph waded through and rose in the midst of such traumatic challenges. He found himself in Egypt, a slave, but he prospered right in the face of the man that bought him. Your circumstance does not define you. It is the mystery that governs your heart and soul that defines your destiny. Joseph was able to break out of the cocoon and snare, simply because he loved the man. He prospered in the house of his master because God was with him. Anywhere there is genuine love for God, His word, His Kingdom and for the people, God shows up. Any carrier of love is a carrier of God. Many are wondering why they don’t succeed in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria or any other place they are residing, they toil and get nothing. Whether you are biologically from Rivers State or not, it doesn’t matter. Where you are, the key to your success there is genuine love. Every carrier of love is a carrier of God, doors cannot lock against such, neither will gates close against the person. Joseph was a slave but the Bible reveals that because he carried the love of God, he prospered in the house of his master. Every lover of God and mankind; any one that displays genuine love for God, His kingdom, His word, will be a carrier of God. Joseph broke through every limiting factor, smashed barriers, only by the instrument of love. My prayer is that the mystery of love and success be open to you as you read.
Police Brutality: You ’re Unfit To Serve Nigerians, Gbajabiamila Blasts NPF
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, says the House would not stand by while police brutalise and kill innocent Nigerians, insisting that those who indulge in the shameful act do not deserve to serve the country in such capacities, because they could not protect lives and property of citizens.
The Speaker said this at the public hearing conducted by the House Committee on Police Affairs on enhancing the police force for better service delivery.
The new assertion is coming in the wake of crisis engulfing Sagamu, Ogun State where operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) allegedly killed Kazeem Tiamuyu (Kaka).
The anger over the alleged killing has turned to protests which have claimed more casualties.
The Speaker, in his speech, said the police are the closest to the people, but turn their brutality against them.
“More than any other institution of the State, it is the police force that relates to the citizens daily. In many communities across Nigeria, the Police Force is the only representative of the Nigerian state, and the connection between our citizens and the state is often defined by their interactions with the Nigeria Police.
“It is unfortunate and entirely unacceptable that the relationship between the police and many of these communities is now defined by fear, mutual antagonism and an absolute loss of faith in the ability of the police to protect and to serve.”
Gbajabiamila also blamed the situation on the failure of recruitment, welfare and training of police.
“We will not achieve much of substance if we shy away from confronting the failures of recruitment and training, remuneration and welfare, responsibility and accountability that have left us with a national police force that is too often unfit for purpose.
“We can no longer stand for this, and we will not. This House of Representatives has a responsibility to speak for our citizens and we will continue to do so even when it is inconvenient.”
The hearing was attended by the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammed Maigari Dingyadi.
Similarly, the bill to confer immunity on the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives has scaled second reading despite opposition.
The bill also seeks to confer immunity on presiding officers of the state Houses of Assembly to shield them from prosecution when they are occupying their offices.
The bill sponsored by Hon Segun Odebunmi was considered, yesterday, and passed through second reading despite opposition from members.
The Presiding Officer, Hon Femi Gbajabimila, initially expressed reservation on presiding over the debate to prevent conflict of interest.
Gbajabimila said the bill should be tweaked to state that the current presiding officers will not benefit from it.
He, however, did not step aside as support for the bill came cross party lines.
“If it’s on presiding officers, I cannot preside on this bill; there is a conflict of interest. If the bill is on subsequent presiding officers, you should put a futuristic commencement date,” he said.
Leading the debate on the bill, Odebunmi said that, “in spite of the uninterrupted concentration required for carrying out effective legislative duty, this institution has suffered serious distractions in the past.
“Either genuine or not, such distractions have had serious negative impact on quality of legislation, as well as discouraging presiding officers of the legislative institution’s at national and state levels from taking the bull by the horn or take certain critical decisions when necessary for fear of unknown.”
In his contribution, Hon Sergious Ogun, rejected the bill, and called for the removal of the immunity clause preventing prosecution of the Executive.
Ogun said: “Where we are today in our democracy, many are asking that we remove the immunity of the President and governors. I don’t think we need such as a parliament. I think we need to lift the immunity of the president. If we have a judiciary that is working, there is any reason why we cannot have president or governor going to jail.”
The Minority Leader of the House, Hon Ndudi Elumelu, also opposed the bill, arguing that there are more pressing issues, such as insecurity which the House ought to pay more attention to.
“What is important is provision of security to our people; our people are desirous of good life, our people are being killed. In Isala, people were killed, when we are bringing the bill on immunity, the bill is coming at a wrong time. Just as you are saying that you do not want to benefit yourself. What are we saying or doing that we should have immunity for the presiding officer? I know you very well; you do not care if you are probed. This will send the wrong signal. This is wrong, and I totally disagree.”
However, the Majority Leader of the House, Hon Ado Doguwa, who is also the chairman of the House Committee on Constitution Amendment, led the support for the bill.
The Deputy Minority Leader, Hon Toby Okechukwu, the Chief Whip, Hon Muhammed Monguno, the Chairman of Committee on Rules and Business, Hon Abuabakar Fulata, also supported the bill.
