Mbede, Akiri Oil Wells: Court Restrains FG From Deducting Rivers Funds …As RSG Moves To Rejig Sanitation Strategy In PH

It is with great joy that I welcome you to this maiden edition of “Thinking Corner with Bishop Victor Uzosike” every Thursday. I will be sharing with you, undiluted, deep secrets about life, love and success as revealed to me by God.

These secrets are major keys to supernatural blessings and transformation of lives because God reveals them to His servants for the edification of mankind. It will be served fresh, spiced with power and authority to enable you live a happy and victorious life. Jesus told His disciples in Mark 4:11 thus:

“…Unto you it is given to know the mystery of the Kingdom of God: but unto them that are without, all [these] things are done in parables:(KJV)

In ancient times, mysteries were kept from people; through parables and people would go around seeking for the meaning of those parables. Mysteries are key to human existence. Today, the penchant search for man to connect to a higher power is enormous. God has written His word and has made it clear that even the physical things we see are reflections of His divine existence.

Talking about mysteries of the Kingdom, love – genuine love is a key ingredient. It is so powerful that we find that Jesus could not explain everything to everybody. But he called his disciples and said to them, it is given to you to know. What you know, is what you can command. The knowledge you have is your power to command. This is why the secrets of God are hidden in His word. One of these great secrets is the power of love. This is captured succinctly in 3John 1:2 which says: Beloved, I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health, even as thy soul prospereth. (KJV)

God’s agenda is key. He wants you to prosper. Jeremiah 29:11 gives an insight into this and says: For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end. (KJV)

There is a major mystery I am about to share with you. I have personally benefitted from it; and as a custodian of this supernatural mystery, I position myself boldly as an oracle of God, that the mysterious power of God’s love is key ingredient to life’s success. This is why in Mark 12:29-31, Jesus Himself admonished us thus: And Jesus answered him, The first of all the commandments [is], Hear, O Israel; The Lord our God is one Lord: And thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind, and with all thy strength: this [is] the first commandment. And the second [is] like, [namely] this, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. There is none other commandment greater than these. (KJV)

This is how the Goodnews Bible translates it in Mark 12:29-31: Jesus replied, “The most important one is this: Listen, Israel! The Lord our God is the only Lord. Love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind, and with all your strength. The second most important commandment is this: Love your neighbour as you love yourself. There is no other commandment more important than these two.”(GNT)

Jesus unveiled the mystery of the love of God and made it the highest commandment. He said that there is none greater than this.

You need to see the power of this love which was first reflected in Deuteronomy, by Moses when he gave the commandment of the love of God to the children of Israel.

Deuteronomy 6:5 says: And thou shalt love the LORD thy God with all thine heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy might. (KJV)

You are not allowed to love anything more than God. Not even your wife because your soul belongs to God.

Why is love a mystery and why did Jesus make it the highest commandment? He said there is no other commandment greater than this. Why is this commandment so powerful?

God manifests Himself in love. And by this mystery, you cannot be blessed where you don’t love. You cannot succeed where you don’t love. If you hate a community, tribe or nation, don’t stay among them, because you will never succeed.

Daniel 4:17 says: This matter [is] by the decree of the watchers, and the demand by the word of the holy ones: to the intent that the living may know that the most High ruleth in the Kingdom of men, and giveth it to whomsoever he will, and setteth up over it the basest of men.(KJV)

I even found in the Scriptures that even the children of Israel, did not go into Egypt to hate the Egyptians.

Genesis 39:1-5 says: And Joseph was brought down to Egypt; and Potiphar, an officer of Pharaoh, captain of the guard, an Egyptian, bought him of the hands of the Ishmeelites, which had brought him down thither. And the LORD was with Joseph, and he was a prosperous man; and he was in the house of his master the Egyptian. And his master saw that the LORD [was] with him, and that the LORD made all that he did to prosper in his hand. And Joseph found grace in his sight, and he served him: and he made him overseer over his house, and all [that] he had he put into his hand. And it came to pass from the time [that] he had made him overseer in his house, and over all that he had, that the LORD blessed the Egyptian’s house for Joseph’s sake; and the blessing of the LORD was upon all that he had in the house, and in the field.(KJV).

Joseph had one of the worst experiences anybody could have. He had his destiny truncated by his own brothers. In today’s world, Joseph could be said to have been kidnapped; violated by his own brothers, abused, sold out and made a slave. When a man is made a slave, it means that he has been stripped of all honour, rights and privileges. But Joseph waded through and rose in the midst of such traumatic challenges. He found himself in Egypt, a slave, but he prospered right in the face of the man that bought him. Your circumstance does not define you. It is the mystery that governs your heart and soul that defines your destiny. Joseph was able to break out of the cocoon and snare, simply because he loved the man. He prospered in the house of his master because God was with him. Anywhere there is genuine love for God, His word, His Kingdom and for the people, God shows up. Any carrier of love is a carrier of God. Many are wondering why they don’t succeed in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria or any other place they are residing, they toil and get nothing. Whether you are biologically from Rivers State or not, it doesn’t matter. Where you are, the key to your success there is genuine love. Every carrier of love is a carrier of God, doors cannot lock against such, neither will gates close against the person. Joseph was a slave but the Bible reveals that because he carried the love of God, he prospered in the house of his master. Every lover of God and mankind; any one that displays genuine love for God, His kingdom, His word, will be a carrier of God. Joseph broke through every limiting factor, smashed barriers, only by the instrument of love. My prayer is that the mystery of love and success be open to you as you read.