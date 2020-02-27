Oil & Energy
GenCos Lose 3,060.5 Megawatts To Gas Shortage
Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos) comprising gas-fired and hydro stations said that they could not generate 3,060.5 megawatts of electricity on Monday due to unavailability of gas.
This information was made known in a daily energy report by the Advisory Power Team, office of the Vice President, a copy of which was obtained by The Tide in Abuja on Tuesday .
The report also noted that 222.5 megawatts of electricity was not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure during the period.
Similarly, it said that 182 megawatts was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.
The report, however, said that the GenCos released an average of 4,091 MegaWatts/Hour of electricity into the national grid on Monday, explaining that the electricity sent out by the GenCos was down by 4.74 megawatts from the 4,096 megawatts released on Sunday.
The report revealed that the power sector lost an estimated N1.7 billion on Monday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.
On sector reform and activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Monday was unavailability of gas, adding that the peak generation attained was 4,884 megawatts.
95,000 Women, Children Die Annually From Use Of Firewood In Nigeria -DPR
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has disclosed that about 95,000 women and children die annually from the use of firewood in Nigeria.
This was disclosed by the Director, DPR, Engineer Sarki Auwalu, during a one day sensitisation workshop organised by DPR for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) handlers and other stakeholders in the gas sector in Port Harcourt, recently.
The DPR director who spoke with newsmen during the event also stated that statistics from the United Nations and the World Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (WLPGA) show that about four million (mostly women and children) die from the use of dirty fuels worldwide.
To tackle these challenges, the DPR Director said the “Federal Government has embarked on regulatory programmes and accelerated drive of transition from the use of traditional cooking fuels (charcoal, firewood, kerosene) to LPG”.
He pointed out that the target was to provide a cheaper, cleaner, versatile and more efficient alternative for cooking and improve the lives of Nigerians, adding that the “deepening of LPG penetration will bring about socio- economic, health and environmental benefits”.
The Director also hinted that the DPR had taken steps to address some of the challenges in the LPG sector, such as, “introduction of the Minimum Industry Safety Training for Downstream Operations (MISTDO), the Automated Downstream System (ADS), eradicating illegal operators and operation activities, improved collaboration with Town Planning authorities of state governments to review site approval and acceptance criteria, improve collaboration with other stakeholders and relevant government agencies, such as Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), enhanced public enlightenment and awareness on safety operations in the LPG sector”.
He said the initiatives would yield maximum benefits with the commitment of all stakeholders, and commended the Rivers State Government for partnering with the DPR in the efforts to weed off all illegal operators/retailers in the state.
Auwalu also acknowledged the efforts of the security agencies in assisting the DPR to achieve set objectives of government in the downstream sector of the oil and gas industry.
Taneh Beemene&Bariiye Elesohe
Group Lauds NERC Over N2,000 Charge For Estimated Bills
The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has commended the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for implementing policies and programmes that would ease economic pangs of millions of indigent Nigerians.
The Chairman of CLO in Anambra State, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, made the commendation yesterday while speaking with our source in Enugu.
Ezekwueme, who spoke on the new NERC policies banning estimated billing system eulogised the Chairman of NERC, Prof. James Momoh, for directing the 11 electricity distribution companies in the country not to charge estimated bills above N2,000.
According to him, NERC with this move has implemented policies on estimated billing system that will put smiles on the faces of the citizens.
“It is cheering news and a step in the right direction to show citizenry that there is government to attend to their plights, predicaments, cries and sufferings of citizenry.
“It is painful and most despicable that estimated electricity bills imposed on consumers were outrageously for services not rendered.
“To our consternation, NERC directives that those who do not enjoy energy for two weeks in a month should not pay, is observed in breach, surprisingly those disconnected still receive monthly estimated bills.
“It is incredible but existential reality that consumers provide transformers, pay for installations, replace damaged equipment yet were charged crazy estimated bills between N8,000 and N12,000 per month,’’ he said.
The CLO boss, however, appealed to NERC to beam its searchlight in the South-East to rescue and redeem them from economic enslavement “as electricity bill sometimes is higher than house rent’’.
“We appeal to NERC to constitute men of impeccable integrity into committee to monitor and ensure strict compliance to the new policies on estimated billing system.
“The only panacea for paying for services not rendered is to provide pre-paid meters to all consumers,’’ he added.
Gas Policy: Expert Wants Commercial Incentives For Rural Consumers
An expert in the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), and the Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Association of LPG Marketers (NALGAM) in Rivers State, Chief Ogbonnna Sam Okoro, has urged the Federal Government to give commercial incentives to rural consumers of the products.
The expert gave the urge while speaking with The Tide in an exclusive interview in his office in Port Harcourt, last Tuesday.
He said without adequate motivation and mobilisation of the rural dwellers through the provision of commercial incentives, the objectives of deepening LPG penetration and utilisation would not achieve the desired result.
He said the income in the hands of Nigerians was so depleted and dismal for them to access the products, and urged the DPR to provide initial investment capital to the target users to key actively into the use of LPG as a cheaper, cleaner and more efficient energy source.
Okoro, who is the Managing Director of Gaserve LPG and Logistic Services, lauded the DPR for organising interactive sessions for stakeholders on safety operations in the LPG sector, but emphasised the need for a more drastic and proactive measures to be taken to make the products more accessible to Nigerians.
He said, “DPR should provide initial investment capital to the target users to enable them play active role in the LPG sector. Women should be encouraged to form cooperatives while loans should be provided for them to own small surface tanks to boost economic activities in the grassroot”.
He also recommended that the DPR should engage in the commercial dispensing of LPG, by setting up gas stations like the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation mega stations in the rural areas.
The expert who was a member of the CONTEAM that constructed the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Plant in Bonny, also called for stronger collaboration among DPR, NLNG and other critical stakeholders in the LPG sector for technical support services and proper reach to the target users.
He called for the review of Nigeria oil and gas policies to address the endemic challenges in the sector, particularly to tackle issues of local contents, weak institutions, ecological disasters and royalties to oil bearing communities, among others.
He also expressed concern over the politicisation of issues requiring expertise, noting that the country can only be on the right track of economic development when institutions are strengthened and critical stakeholders are given the opportunities to make inputs in national planning and development.
Taneh Beemene
