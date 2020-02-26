News
NERC Bars DisCos From Billing Unmetered Residents Above N1,800
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), amidst sustained outrage on over-billing, has barred the 11 Distribution Companies (DisCos) from charging residential customers above an average of N1,800 monthly until they are metered.
In an Order 197 signed by the Chairman, Prof. James Momoh and the Commissioner, Legal, Licencing & Compliance, Dafe Akpeneye, NERC said the new order repeals the 2012 estimated billing regulation effective since last Thursday.
It also said electricity consumers have grown from five million in 2012 to over 10million by December, 2019.
But about 52 per cent of them are not metered and are placed on estimated billing by the DisCos.
It said the Meter Assets Provider (MAP) was initiated to increase the metering of consumers within three years.
“The Estimated Billing Methodology Regulation is hereby repealed and shall cease to have effect as a basis for computing the consumption of unmetered customers in NESI,” it noted.
NERC said all unmetered residential and commercial customers shall not be invoiced for the consumption of energy if they are not metered by April.
Presently, it said R2 customers cannot be billed for more than the worth of 78 kilowatt hour (kwh) of energy monthly which is about N1,800.
Residents that consume less than 50kwh will be billed at N4 per kwh and a maximum of N200 monthly.
All other customers on higher tariff classes must be metered by DisCos by April 30, 2020.
“Failing which these customers are not liable to pay any estimated bill issued by the DisCo.
“Any customer that rejects the installation of a meter on their premises by a DisCo shall not be entitled to supply and must be disconnected”, it noted.
Late Mechanic: CSOs Give Police 48Hours To Disclose Autopsy Report
A coalition of civil society organisations in Rivers State has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the State Police Command to make available result of the autopsy conducted on late Ikoku mechanic, Chima Ikwunado.
The Tide recalls that the spokesman of the State Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, had said that his principal (Police Commissioner), Mustapha Dandaura, would brief the media this week on the result of the autopsy performed on the late mechanic, but failed to give any specific date for the briefing.
However, Chairman of the Coalition of CSOs, Enefaa Georgewill, who disclosed this in Port Harcourt, said that if the report of the autopsy is not released after the deadline, the civil society organisations may be forced to take action.
“I have applied for the autopsy to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), and of course, the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State to get the result of the autopsy. We believe that in the next 48 hours, the autopsy result will be made available.
“As we are cooperating with the police, the police too should return the same favour. We don’t want to believe that the police won’t do the needful to give us the report. But if they don’t, we will be left with no choice than to take another action in accordance with the law”, he emphasised.
Similarly, traders at the Ikoku Spare Parts Market in Mile Three area of Diobu, Port Harcourt, have said they would stage a sit-at-home protest by today, if the police fail to take action against the officers indicted in the death of late Chima Ikwunado and the torture of the surviving Ikoku Four.
The Chairman of the Ikoku Spare Parts Market Traders Association, Anthony Alaribole, who revealed this to newsmen, accused the police of buying time in order to make the public forget about the matter, but added that the demand for justice for the Ikoku Five cannot be swept under the carpet.
Alaribole expressed dismay that the female police officer, who along with other officers of the Eagle Crack Team that were involved in the death of Chima Ikwunado and the torture of four Ikoku traders, were yet to be prosecuted, saying that the delay in arraigning the police personnel was tantamount to delaying justice in the matter.
“Police like buying time, but I think this could be a ploy to douse the situation. We are determined for justice, and we are up for this. Therefore, we cannot relent. But it is like they (police) are not taking us seriously. All our demands, none has been attended to.
“Sergeant Rose is walking around free. The other names that were mentioned, I cannot remember now, are still walking freely. I don’t know what they are waiting for to prosecute these people. If they think that because he is a common mechanic that died, then he has no right to his life, we will find out.
“But at the end of this Wednesday (today), if nothing is done, we are going to shut down at Ikoku,” the chairman, added.
Dennis Naku
Consultant Doctors Declare Strike Over NUC’s PhD Policy
The Medical and Dental Consultant Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) has declared an indefinite strike action over the National Universities Commission (NUC) requirement that clinical lecturers must acquire a Ph.D. as a condition for career progression in the Nigerian university system.
The consultant doctors said their strike was designed to press home their demand that the circular should be withdrawn.
The National President of MDCAN, Prof. Kenneth Ozoilo, announced the strike at a press conference in Jos, yesterday.
The MCAN President said, “The decision of the NUC to embark on this policy direction, without due attention to the consequences and implications is, to say, the least, embarrassing.
“Consequently, we are left with no further choice than to withdraw our services from the universities with immediate effect.”
NASS May Consider Report On Security Crisis, Next Week -Lawan
President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, disclosed, yesterday, that the Senate may, next week, consider the report of an Ad-Hoc Committee on Security Challenges with a view to finding solutions to Nigeria’s security problems.
Lawan made the disclosure during the plenary sequel to the consideration of a motion brought to the floor by Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (APC – Adamawa Central).
The Senate had on January 29, 2020, set up the Ad-Hoc Committee chaired by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, to interface with the security agencies on the level of insecurity in the country and report back to the Upper Chamber within two weeks.
According to Lawan, the Senate would engage with the Executive arm of government on the resolutions of the ad-hoc committee as contained in its report.
He added that the Upper Chamber would also work closely with the House of Representatives and Nigerian citizens towards ensuring that solutions are found to the lingering security problems in the country.
Lawan said, “The Senate discussed and debated so much on the insecurity in the country and set up an ad-hoc committee under the leadership of the Senate leader.
“The committee is working very hard; we are trying to look for solutions to the insecurity bedevilling the country. We are not going to rest on our oars until we are able to provide solutions.
“This is the essence of our being in government. Of course, it will require that we work with the House of Representatives and the Executive, as well as the citizens because I believe that the citizens have to be taken into confidence in the fight against insecurity.
“So, we will not waste any time, as soon as the report is ready, I believe by next week, probably the report will be ready. We are going to look at the report of the ad-hoc committee and take those important and very viable resolutions, and engage with the Executive arm of government.
“I think we are on the same page with the Executive arm of government, everybody is worried, and we will do whatever it takes, and I normally say, if we have to invest so much money, so be it, because there’s nothing more important than life, even infrastructure.
“Life is more important than anything, so, we need to protect the lives of Nigerians who have sent us here,” Lawan added.
Earlier, Senator Aishatu Ahmed, while coming under a point of order on matter of urgent public importance, bemoaned attacks on Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State by an insurgent group armed with seven gun-trucks and motorcycles on February 21, 2020.
According to the lawmaker, “three soldiers were killed in the dastardly attacks, while properties worth millions of naira were burnt or destroyed, including: public hospital, school, telecommunication facilities, police stations and so on”.
She added that “the Garkida crisis, which has led to the destruction of lives and propriety, was planned by insurgents to have a religious connotation considering that churches and residences of some prominent indigenes were burnt, an act aimed at destroying the foundation of peaceful co-existence among Garkida community and Adamawa State as a whole.”
The lawmaker warned, “As a result of this, the urgent need to take more drastic actions in the face of such affront on the national security architecture, the region, and indeed, the entire nation is long overdue.
“In view of the enormity of the situation, the Federal Government needs to put more innovative measures in place to frontally confront these challenges.”
Consequently, the Senate, in a three-point resolution, urged the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai, to re-establish a military command base in Garkida, and also all major settlements bordering the Sambisa forest.
The Upper Chamber called on the North East Development Commission to immediately embark on rehabilitation of public and religious institutions destroyed and provide relief materials to victims of the insurgency.
Meanwhile, the Senate, yesterday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to “immediately” reconstitute the Federal Character Commission (FCC) in line with extant laws.
The call followed a motion sponsored by the Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, on the “urgent need to reconstitute the Federal Character Commission.”
The Upper Chamber noted that the tenure of the present commission had elapsed and that failure to reconstitute the commission would amount to a “breach of the Act establishing the Federal Character Commission and the 1999 Constitution (as amended).”
In his contribution, the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, noted that the FCC was one of the national tools that work to ensure equity, unity, fairness and justice in terms of employment distribution across all the 36 states and the FCT.
“It is very important we have the full complement of the commission in place, and I believe that with this resolution, it will expedite action to reconstitute the membership of the commission,” Lawan said.
In his lead debate, Abaribe noted that Act No. 34 of 1996 and Section 153 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) provided for the establishment of the Federal Character Commission (FCC).
He said that the subsection 1, 2 and 3 of the Act stipulate the establishment, membership and tenure of office of the chairman and members of the commission.
Abaribe said that Section 3(1) of the Act states that the chairman and members of the commission shall hold office for a period of five years in the first instance and for a further term of five years on such terms and conditions as may be specified in their letters of appointment.
He added: “Further aware that (the) Federal Character Commission body has lapsed since 2018 as against its Act.
“Observes that since 2018, the Federal Character Commission has been run by an acting chairman, who has now become a sole administrator.
“Further observes that no provisions of the Act or the Constitution stipulate the need for the office of a sole administrator or an acting chairman.
“Note that the Federal Character Commission (FCC) has been a tool for unity, equitable formula distribution and good governance of the nation,” Abaribe said.
He insisted that failure to reconstitute the commission amount to a constitutional breach of the Act establishing the FCC.
