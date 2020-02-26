News
APC Crisis Deepens As Party Chieftain Drags Oshiomhole, Ajimobi To Court
An aspirant for the vacant position of the Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Michael Akinleye, has sued the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adam Oshiomhole, over alleged plot to impose former Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi on the party.
The plaintiffs, in an originating summon dated October 30, 2018, filed before a Federal High Court in Ado-Ekiti, through his counsel, Taiwo Omidoyin and Tunde Oke, said his right had been violated and grossly infringed upon by the action taken by the Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee.
Akinleye, who is the chairman of APC in Ado-Ekiti Local Government Area of Ekiti State, noted that he expressed his interest to vie for the position in a letter dated January 20, 2020, which he forwarded to Ekiti APC to nominate him for the position, and this he attached as exhibit.
Apart from Ajimobi and Akinleye, Senator Gbenga Aluko, is also contesting for the vacant and was the preferred candidate from Ekiti APC caucus.
The seat became vacant since 2019 following the nomination, clearance and swearing-in of as the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Chief Adeniyi Adebayo.
Joined in the suit apart from Oshiomhole included, the National Working Committee (2nd), National Vice Chairman, South West (3rd), APC South West Zonal Caucus (4th), Ekiti State Chairman of APC (5th), Ekiti State Caucus of APC (6th), All Progressives Congress (7th) and Senator Abiola Ajimobi (8th).
The plaintiff asked the court to restraint the party from nominating Ajimobi or anybody to the vacant position without following the due process and dictate of the APC constitution.
He also urged the court to determine whether Ajimobi’s imposition was not a violation of Articles 17 and 20 of the party, which stipulated that such position can only be filled by a consensus among aspirants or by elections during congress and convention.
The prayer of the claimant include, “an order compelling the party “to follow its constitution, customs and practices by filling the vacant position with a duly nominated candidate from Ekiti State to complete the unexpired tenure of four years mandate given to the state through the former occupier of the office, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, who is currently the Minister for Trade, Industry and Investment and not from Oyo State or any other states in Nigeria”.
“An order restraining the South-West APC Caucus from forwarding the name of Senator Abiola Ajimobi or any other name to the national chairman, National Working Committee, to fill the vacant office, having not followed the due process as enshrined in Articles 17 and 20 of APC Constitution, pending the determination of the substantive suit.
“An order of the court restraining the national chairman, National Working Committee and APC from accepting any nomination to the office of the deputy national chairman, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit in the case”.
Akinleye also asked the court to compel the national chairman and National Working Committee to reject and disregard any name sent by the APC South-West national vice chairman, the APC South-West Caucus, to fill the position of the deputy national chairman, in the event that any name has already been sent pending the hearing and the determination of the substantive suit in the case.
He further urged the court to determine “whether the purported nomination of Senator Abiola Ajimobi as the deputy national chairman by the party organs and personalities was done in accordance with Article 20 of APC Constitution, 2014, as amended.
NERC Bars DisCos From Billing Unmetered Residents Above N1,800
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), amidst sustained outrage on over-billing, has barred the 11 Distribution Companies (DisCos) from charging residential customers above an average of N1,800 monthly until they are metered.
In an Order 197 signed by the Chairman, Prof. James Momoh and the Commissioner, Legal, Licencing & Compliance, Dafe Akpeneye, NERC said the new order repeals the 2012 estimated billing regulation effective since last Thursday.
It also said electricity consumers have grown from five million in 2012 to over 10million by December, 2019.
But about 52 per cent of them are not metered and are placed on estimated billing by the DisCos.
It said the Meter Assets Provider (MAP) was initiated to increase the metering of consumers within three years.
“The Estimated Billing Methodology Regulation is hereby repealed and shall cease to have effect as a basis for computing the consumption of unmetered customers in NESI,” it noted.
NERC said all unmetered residential and commercial customers shall not be invoiced for the consumption of energy if they are not metered by April.
Presently, it said R2 customers cannot be billed for more than the worth of 78 kilowatt hour (kwh) of energy monthly which is about N1,800.
Residents that consume less than 50kwh will be billed at N4 per kwh and a maximum of N200 monthly.
All other customers on higher tariff classes must be metered by DisCos by April 30, 2020.
“Failing which these customers are not liable to pay any estimated bill issued by the DisCo.
“Any customer that rejects the installation of a meter on their premises by a DisCo shall not be entitled to supply and must be disconnected”, it noted.
Late Mechanic: CSOs Give Police 48Hours To Disclose Autopsy Report
A coalition of civil society organisations in Rivers State has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the State Police Command to make available result of the autopsy conducted on late Ikoku mechanic, Chima Ikwunado.
The Tide recalls that the spokesman of the State Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, had said that his principal (Police Commissioner), Mustapha Dandaura, would brief the media this week on the result of the autopsy performed on the late mechanic, but failed to give any specific date for the briefing.
However, Chairman of the Coalition of CSOs, Enefaa Georgewill, who disclosed this in Port Harcourt, said that if the report of the autopsy is not released after the deadline, the civil society organisations may be forced to take action.
“I have applied for the autopsy to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), and of course, the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State to get the result of the autopsy. We believe that in the next 48 hours, the autopsy result will be made available.
“As we are cooperating with the police, the police too should return the same favour. We don’t want to believe that the police won’t do the needful to give us the report. But if they don’t, we will be left with no choice than to take another action in accordance with the law”, he emphasised.
Similarly, traders at the Ikoku Spare Parts Market in Mile Three area of Diobu, Port Harcourt, have said they would stage a sit-at-home protest by today, if the police fail to take action against the officers indicted in the death of late Chima Ikwunado and the torture of the surviving Ikoku Four.
The Chairman of the Ikoku Spare Parts Market Traders Association, Anthony Alaribole, who revealed this to newsmen, accused the police of buying time in order to make the public forget about the matter, but added that the demand for justice for the Ikoku Five cannot be swept under the carpet.
Alaribole expressed dismay that the female police officer, who along with other officers of the Eagle Crack Team that were involved in the death of Chima Ikwunado and the torture of four Ikoku traders, were yet to be prosecuted, saying that the delay in arraigning the police personnel was tantamount to delaying justice in the matter.
“Police like buying time, but I think this could be a ploy to douse the situation. We are determined for justice, and we are up for this. Therefore, we cannot relent. But it is like they (police) are not taking us seriously. All our demands, none has been attended to.
“Sergeant Rose is walking around free. The other names that were mentioned, I cannot remember now, are still walking freely. I don’t know what they are waiting for to prosecute these people. If they think that because he is a common mechanic that died, then he has no right to his life, we will find out.
“But at the end of this Wednesday (today), if nothing is done, we are going to shut down at Ikoku,” the chairman, added.
Dennis Naku
Consultant Doctors Declare Strike Over NUC’s PhD Policy
The Medical and Dental Consultant Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) has declared an indefinite strike action over the National Universities Commission (NUC) requirement that clinical lecturers must acquire a Ph.D. as a condition for career progression in the Nigerian university system.
The consultant doctors said their strike was designed to press home their demand that the circular should be withdrawn.
The National President of MDCAN, Prof. Kenneth Ozoilo, announced the strike at a press conference in Jos, yesterday.
The MCAN President said, “The decision of the NUC to embark on this policy direction, without due attention to the consequences and implications is, to say, the least, embarrassing.
“Consequently, we are left with no further choice than to withdraw our services from the universities with immediate effect.”
