Sports
NWFL Lauds Pinnick, Dare Over Sports Dev
The leadership of the Nigeria Women Football League ( NWFL), has commended the Nigeria Football Federation led by Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick for its support to the Nigeria Women Football League.
The board of the NWFL also commended the Sports Minister, Mr. Sunday Dare for his forthrightness in sports development since he resumed office.
The commendation was made last week Friday, during the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the Nigeria Women Football League held at the Edo Heritage Hotel, Benin City.
The meeting which had the presence of the President, Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, represented by Chidi Ofor Okenwa, NFF Board member and chairman, Enugu State Football Association and the Akwa-Ibom State Football Chairman, Emmanuel lbah was declared opened by the Deputy Governor of Edo State Rt Hon. Philip Shuaibu
The NWFL Board set up a new management committee headed by Aisha Falode pending when a new board would be constituted as the tenure of the management has expired
However, the following decisions were reached at the congress.
That the 2019/2020 League season shall be abridged league of two group format.
It was agreed that the Nigeria Women Premier League (NWPL) will commence on the 18th March, 2020 and end on the 24th June, 2020, tentatively barring any unforseen circumstances.
It states that two top teams from each group will automatically qualify for the Super 4.
That the last team in each group will be relegated to the Pro-League at the end of 2019/2020 league season.
It was also decided that the promotion of Kwara Ladies FC and Ubakala Queens FC from Amateur League was ratified by the congress.
The NWFL new management committee briefed the congress on the new league logo which is to be unveiled in Lagos before the commencement of the new season.
That the congress ratified the appointment of Temple Sports Management as the sole marketing agent of the NWFL.
Clubs were directed to come with bank statement indicating payment of players salaries when coming for registration.
NWFL management committee member, Joe Amene was chairman of the Communique Writing Committee, with Henrietta Ukaigwe and Tessy Nwoke as members.
By: Nancy Briggs
Sports
NFF Mourns Rivers FA Vice Chairman, Remo Stars’ Player
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has expressed deep grief over the death of the Vice Chairman of the Rivers State Football Association,(RSFA), Chief Omineokuma-Kile, which sad event occurred on the evening of Thursday, 20th February, 2020.
Chairman of the RSFA and former member of the NFF Executive Committee, Barr. Chris Green confirmed at the weekend that the 77 –year old Chief Omineokuma-Kile, a dignified feature at the annual general assembly of Nigerian football, died of heart failure.
In a letter signed by the NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, the NFF said it remembered Chief Omineokuma-Kile as “a man of integrity with dignified bearing, as he accomplished his duties quietly and with diligence, both during the Annual General Assembly and in his position as the vice chairman of Rivers State Football Association.
“To the entire family of Rivers State Football Association, we pray that God will grant you the fortitude to bear this big loss and coming at a time that there is so much on the plate of the Association.
“To the immediate family, extended family and friends of our departed Congress member, we pray for God’s love and support for them to be able to bear this great loss, while also praying that God will grant the departed Chief Omineokuma-Kile eternal rest.”
Also at the weekend, the NFF sent a letter of condolence to the Chairman of Ogun State Football Association and NFF Executive Committee member, Alhaji Ganiyu Majekodunmi over the untimely death of assistant captain of Remo Stars Football Club, Tiamiyu Kazeem, which sad event occurred on Saturday.
“We are particularly sad about the reported circumstances of the player’s death, as attested to by a team mate who was with him at the time, to the effect that he was arrested by officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on the claim of wearing military apparel, and was pushed down from a moving vehicle before being crushed by another vehicle.
“To the entire family of Ogun State Football Association, we pray that God will grant you the fortitude to bear this loss of a promising talent who could have developed to a national and international star giving his humility, hard work, discipline and professionalism as attested to by his team mates.
“To the immediate family, extended family and friends of the departed player, we pray for God’s love and support.”
Sports
Olympics Qualifiers Camp Opens In Yenagoa, Today
Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) will open camp today in Yenagoa for the forth-coming Africa-Oceania Olympic qualifiers.
The President of the federation, Daniel Igali made this public in a statement at the weekend in Port Harcourt.
“The qualifiers will take place in the Moroccan city of El Jadida from 13th to 15th March.
“During the camping exercise, the wrestlers will be guided by coaches, Purity Akuh, Victor Kodei, Joe Oziti and Happiness Burutu,” Igali said.
He said that 10 wrestlers, who participated and excelled at the recently concluded African Championships in Algiers, would be in camp.
Igali also stated that the wrestlers would train alongside their sparring partners in the Bayelsa capital during the camping period before the final selection and departure for Morocco for the qualifiers.
The NWF boss stated that there were no automatic tickets for athletes as selection would be on merit.
“Seriousness in training, determination and strong desire to compete are some of the criteria that will be used to choose who makes the team to Morocco.
“All invited athletes, with their sparring partners, are expected in Yenagoa latest on Sunday (23rd February) to commence training the next day,’’ Igali said.
Tidesports source gathered that only Odunayo Adekuoroye (57kg) secured qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics so far.
The six-time African champion booked her place in Tokyo by winning bronze at the World Championships in Kazakhstan last year, her third medal at the world stage.
Seven wrestlers represented Nigeria at the last Olympics in Rio.
Sports
NMG: Gold Medalist Savours Victory
A gold medalist in table tennis event at the just concluded Fifth Nigeria Medical Games, Dr Mwaona Ugo, who represented North West has expressed happiness after he won gold.
According to him, the game was not an easy one, adding that, it was not also easy to combine his official duty as a doctor and training to ensure he perform creditable.
Ugo said this on Saturday in an exclusive interview with Tidesports shortly after he defeated Kayode Israel of South-East 3-2 at the finals, at the University of Port Harcourt.
“ I feel very excited winning back to back. The game has not been easy but I thank God for giving me the gold medal. l have been combining my job and training to ensure I win gold in the competition.”
According to him, he has been a good table tennis player when he was a youth.
“ I was a good table tennis player right from my secondary school days. I am optimistic that next edition I will still win the gold medal by the grace of God,” he stated.
He commended the Nigeria Medical Doctor, for bringing them together through the games.
“ I am very happy that game has created opportunity to make new friends and exchange ideas as medical doctors.
By: Kiadum Edookor
