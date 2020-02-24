Delta Donates 35 Pick-Up Vans To Police, Others

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has donated 35 pick-up-vans to security agencies in the state to strengthen their operations.

Okowa presented the vehicles to the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Hafiz Inuwa during a ceremony at the Government House, Asabam yesterday.

The governor urged the security agencies to work together and share intelligence to ensure effective security in the state.

He said that the donation was informed by the general insecurity being experienced in the country.

He added that crime rate had gone down in the state and the situation being effectively managed by the security agencies.

“We have been doing quite a lot as a state, working with security agencies to enable us have peace in Delta State and realising that as the year goes by, the various vehicles are beginning to go bad.

“We thought it necessary to begin a process of replacement and improving their ability to move from one point to the other.

“This morning for a start, we are providing 35 Pick Up Vans for various security outfits and we hope we will be able to have a few more in the next few weeks.

“I want to use this opportunity to appreciate the work that you have been doing.

“ I do know that we still have insecurity; headers/farmers clashes, cultism, armed robbery and kidnapping which incidences have grossly reduced in the last few months,” Okowa said.

He said though, adopting the “Amotekun” model of the Western Region was not an option, the South South governors would soon converge to look at the challenges of ; security, economy and the unity of the region.

“Every state government is working hard to ensure improved security in the region, I don’t think I need an ‘’Amotekun’’ for us to get things working in Delta State.

“We already had a meeting with the Local Government Council chairmen and the security outfits to improve on what we have.

“I am aware that most states have vigilance groups or what you call neighborhood watch and they are working hard to strengthen that and that is the direction the Inspector General is towing,” he said.

He noted that those who would be part of the neighborhood watch (community policing) would be properly enlisted and documented to ensure that they work in harmony with security agencies to ensure efficiency.

The governor, however, condemned the recent headers/farmers clash, while calling on the Federal Government to come up with a strong statement to strengthen the security agencies to do their jobs.

“I think on the part of federal government, a lot really needs to be done; we need strong statement on what should be done, so that the security agencies can further do their jobs.

“If you are going into any community for grazing, it’s only just fair that you don’t just walk in there and take seisure of the place.

“And for anybody who carries arms as herdsman, it is obviously wrong and those who carry arms among the herdsmen are criminals,’’ he said.

Receiving the vehicles, Inuwa, said that the contributions of the traditional rulers and the state government towards fighting crimes were well appreciated.

“The governor has demonstrated government’s commitment by his donation of additional 35 security vehicles to boost the morale of security men in the state,” he said.

He noted that with the vehicles the police was poised to providing effective services and security in the entire state.