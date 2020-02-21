Niger Delta
Wike, Julius Berger MD Inspect Progress Of Work On Three Flyover In PH
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that with the pace of work at the three flyover bridges in Port Harcourt, the contractor would deliver according to the timeframe.
Addressing journalists after a joint inspection tour of the three flyover bridges in Port Harcourt with the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Dr Lars Richter, last Wednesday, Wike said that he was satisfied with the quality and pace of work.
He said: “We are quite satisfied that they are working within the time frame. I am satisfied with the quality of work.
“We are not disappointed, knowing the capacity of Julius Berger. We believe they will deliver by February, 2021 as scheduled.
“I am quite happy with what I have seen. They are working simultaneously. We must have to appreciate the enormous work required.”
He expressed happiness that the Rivers State Government chose Julius Berger to carry out the construction of the three flyover bridges.
He said: “I thank God we chose a company with the reputation of delivery. Nigerians know that Julius Berger always delivers once the resources are there. I thank God that we have provided the needed resources for the completion of these flyover bridges.
“I came with the managing director of Julius Berger to see things for ourselves and we are very happy.”
Wike directed the Ministry of Urban Development and Physical Planning to immediately carry out integrity tests on some buildings at Rumuogba.
“At Rumuogba flyover, I observed that some structures that have nothing to do with the construction works need to be inspected by the Ministry of Urban Development and Physical Planning. They have to undergo further integrity tests because we don’t want to lose lives”, he said.
In his remarks, Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Dr Lars Richter, reassured that his company would deliver on schedule and in line with specifications.
Niger Delta
Rivers HoS Task FG On Oil Spill Fine
Rivers State Head of Service, Rufus Godwins jas urged the federal government to increase the one million narea penalty fine for default in cleaning up oil impacted sites and environments.
The Head of Service stated this at the maiden edition of Chief Nwobidike Nwanudi memorial lecture organised by Selemati Foundation in Port Harcourt.
According to him the stipulated amount for failure to cleanup affected environment by oil spiillers was insufficient to carry out the cleanup as well as compensate victims of the pollution.
He said that oil companies that are contributing to environmental degradation in the Niger Delta region should be sanctioned and made to face the law.
Godwins while speaking on the theme “The Impact of Environmental Pollution on Human Health and the Challenges of Interpretation and Enforcement of Environmental Laws and Regulations in the Niger Delta,” said Niger Delta region had borne the brunt of oil exploration and has flaring for about Sixty-four years.
“ The reprehensible apathy by government and the multinational companies towards the remediation of the deplorable condition of the Niger Delta environment, with its attendant systematic has been acknowledged even by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the country’s giant regulatory authority of the oil and gas sector.
The keynote speaker also called for a more proactive and responsive approach by National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) to ensure safe, effective, and appropriate monitoring and response to public alerts on pollution.
Also speaking Chairman, Board of Trustees of Selemati Foundation, Mrs. Judith Nwanodi, said the foundation was established with the vision to inspire Nigerians to be global academic leaders with transformative impact on the lives of marginalized people through their research in the fields of environmental studies, law and medicine.
She said the Founation had the objectives of funding innovative research in the fields of environmental studies, law and medicine, improve infrastructural services in community health centres in the Niger Delta region, hold biennial memorial lectures with the audience participation in Nigeria, Great Britain, Canada and the United States of America, and a host of other objectives.
By: Iragunima Benice
Niger Delta
RSG Releases Fund For Reconstruction Of CEA Council Chambers …As 2,910 Students Matriculate For 2020 Academic Session
As part of its concerted efforts to improve academic standard and provide learning infrastructures across institutions of higher learning in the state, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has approved the release of funds for immediate reconstruction of the Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic Council Chambers destroyed by a whirled wings that hit the institution last two years.
The governor also approved the release of funds for the construction of two storey building at the polytechnic to carter for the deficit office accommodation affecting the institution.
The Rector of the polytechnic, Dr Samuel B. Kalagbor, disclosed this while addressing 2,910 matriculants at the 29th matriculation ceremony of the institution held at the school campus in Rumuola, Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Kalagbor while given the breakdown of the newly admitted students said the 2,910 cut across both National Diploma and Higher National Diploma certificates, and urged the students to shun all negative tendencies that would be detrimental to their academic futures.
According to him, the management of the polytechnic has zero tolerance for cultism, corruption, examination malpractices, among others, adding that any student found culpable will be disciplined in accordance with the rules governing the institution.
“The school is noted for its academic excellence; any student found indulging in nefarious activities will be rusticated from the school.
The management is poised to protecting the students at all time ensure you engage in positive activities through the students union”, he stated.
The rector told the gathering that the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) recently has approved 14 programmes for during the last accreditation visit to the institution, and added that the management of the institution is pushing seriously to ensure that more programmes were accredited for the school this year.
Kalagbor expressed optimism that the polytechnic would soon be listed among the beneficiaries of TETFund going by the recent visit by its officials to the institution in order to improve both human and infrastructural needs of the institution.
He used the opportunity to thank the State Chief Executive and Visitor to the institution, Chief Nyesom Wike, for his commitment and interest in the development of the polytechnic, and added that the institution has been repositioned in order to continue to play its leading roles in the development of manpower for the state and the country at large.
The highlight of the event was the administration of the school’s matriculation pledge on the matriculants by the polytechnic registrar.
Niger Delta
Group Demands Accountability From Oil Producing States
A non-governmental organisation, Support Initiative for Sustainable Development (SISD), has urged oil producing states to give account of revenue accruing from oil exploration activities in their states.
The group said such account should be rendered to the communities which bear the brunt of oil activities.
Executive Director, SISD, Pastor Philip Kalio, who made the demand at an enlightenment workshop, also urged oil producing communities to demand for accountability and transparency from the governors of the oil producing states.
Speaking from the sidelines of the workshop held in Port Harcourt, Kalio said that the workshop was necessitated by the outcome of a study conducted by two eminent scholars on the impact of the oil and gas sector on quality of life of Nigerians.
According to him, the outcome of the study showed that the people in rural communities were suffering as revenue accruing from oil was not impacting positively on their lives.
Kalio suggested that a separate body to manage the funds from the 13 per cent derivation be set up in oil bearing communities while advising governors of oil producing states to create alternative sources of revenues since oil is a diminishing resource.
He also identified corruption as the bane of development in the country.
In a related development, the Head of Service, Rivers State Civil Service Commission, Mr Rufus Godwins, has attributed the abnormal behavioural changes in humans, especially the increased rate of suicide and other anti-social behaviours to climate change, arising from oil exploration activities.
Godwins who made this known while speaking in a keynote address at the millennium lecture of Chief Obidike Nwonodi in Port Harcourt said oil exploration in the Niger Delta region has caused a lot of damage and devastation to both the environment and the people and could be responsible for the change of attitude exhibited by most people in oil producing states.
The Head of Service called on individuals and corporate organisations to work together in the task of creating a safe environment.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
