RSG Releases Fund For Reconstruction Of CEA Council Chambers …As 2,910 Students Matriculate For 2020 Academic Session

As part of its concerted efforts to improve academic standard and provide learning infrastructures across institutions of higher learning in the state, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has approved the release of funds for immediate reconstruction of the Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic Council Chambers destroyed by a whirled wings that hit the institution last two years.

The governor also approved the release of funds for the construction of two storey building at the polytechnic to carter for the deficit office accommodation affecting the institution.

The Rector of the polytechnic, Dr Samuel B. Kalagbor, disclosed this while addressing 2,910 matriculants at the 29th matriculation ceremony of the institution held at the school campus in Rumuola, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Kalagbor while given the breakdown of the newly admitted students said the 2,910 cut across both National Diploma and Higher National Diploma certificates, and urged the students to shun all negative tendencies that would be detrimental to their academic futures.

According to him, the management of the polytechnic has zero tolerance for cultism, corruption, examination malpractices, among others, adding that any student found culpable will be disciplined in accordance with the rules governing the institution.

“The school is noted for its academic excellence; any student found indulging in nefarious activities will be rusticated from the school.

The management is poised to protecting the students at all time ensure you engage in positive activities through the students union”, he stated.

The rector told the gathering that the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) recently has approved 14 programmes for during the last accreditation visit to the institution, and added that the management of the institution is pushing seriously to ensure that more programmes were accredited for the school this year.

Kalagbor expressed optimism that the polytechnic would soon be listed among the beneficiaries of TETFund going by the recent visit by its officials to the institution in order to improve both human and infrastructural needs of the institution.

He used the opportunity to thank the State Chief Executive and Visitor to the institution, Chief Nyesom Wike, for his commitment and interest in the development of the polytechnic, and added that the institution has been repositioned in order to continue to play its leading roles in the development of manpower for the state and the country at large.

The highlight of the event was the administration of the school’s matriculation pledge on the matriculants by the polytechnic registrar.