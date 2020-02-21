Rivers Remains My Top Priority, Wike Affirms …Lauds One Million Youths For Contributions To Poll Victory

Elder statesman and retired military general, Theophillus Danjuma, say herdsmen have declared war against Nigeria and grabbing lands, urging citizens from every part of the country to rise up and defend themselves before it is too late.

The elder statesman, in a statement obtained by The Tide, yesterday, alleged that the Army was working with President Muhammadu Buhari to grab lands from its original owners in the North, South, East and West and give same to Fulanis from West Africa and beyond.

It further said that while the rest of Nigerians were crying helplessly, Buhari’s primary objective was “to use the Nigerian Armed Forces, Boko Haram and herdsmen to fight jihad and massacre the indigenous people, and take over our lands and give to Fulanis”, saying that fight has started.

It reads, “The Nigerian Army under Buratai is working with President Buhari to grab lands from indigenous Nigerian owners and give it to Fulanis from West Africa and turn indigenous Nigerian people and land to modern-day Fulani colony.

“Rise and defend your land now, rise now before it is too late. No election until this Fulani killing is stopped and lands grabbed restored back to the people, and the criminals identified, arrested and punished according to law of the land. This pogrom must stop, yes, it must be stopped. We did not elect them to murder us.

“It is a big shame to about 165million indigenous Nigerians from predominantly Hausa North, Middle Belt, Igbo East and Yoruba West to allow; only three million Fulanis (who are Arab Africans) we accommodated to take over Nigeria, and be killing everybody in the name of herdsmen and Boko Haram, and take over our ancestral lands.

“Big shame to the rest of the people crying like fools. President Buhari’s primary objective to use Nigerian Armed Forces, Boko Haram and herdsmen to fight jihad and massacre the indigenous people and take over our lands and give to Fulanis have started. They have conquered Hausa, they lost who they are, now, they are fighting and killing people across Middle Belt (Kogi, Taraba, Plateau, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Borno, Benue etc) sacking them from their communities, and Presidency protecting and arming the murderers.

“They have conquered South-West by half through Tinubu dynasty, after Middle Belt, they planned to work over South-West to gather strength to fight the South-South and South-East. This will be the battle of Armageddon. It is a shame for indigenous Hausa, Igala, Tiv warriors, Idoma, Igbo, Yoruba, Calabar, Kalabari, Benin, Ishan, Urobo etc to name but few to seat and watch Buhari destroy and turn Nigeria to Fulani colony.

“This is a war against 165million Nigerians declared by three million Fulanis headed by Buhari. It is time to rise and stop Buhari and his gang of murderers called Fulani herdsmen. He is their patron and his loyalty goes to the Fulanis in West Africa and Arabs.

“If you are a soldier, police, members of National Assembly, professor, academicians, governors, from these indigenous 165million being used by Buhari to destroy your ancestral inheritance and your people, you should be shamed and do everything now to stop Buhari.

“Because in the end, after using you to destroy your people, you yourself will be destroyed. We must all say no to Fulani herdsmen destruction now and stop them. Miyetti Allah now determines what happens in the Presidency. They warn constitutionally elected governors of states and threaten destruction and Nigerian Army supports them.

“This is not about politics, its pogrom and ethnic cleansing by Buhari and his gangs. Let the indigenous Nigerians rise now, and say enough is enough. Our soldiers should refuse Buhari and Buratai’s command and secure their people.

“Senate and House of Representatives should stand up to their duties and stop this evil before Buhari destroys every one. Enough is enough. We are tired of mass burials of innocent people from across Middle Belt killed and murdered by Meyitti Allah and Fulani herdsmen and their land stolen and renamed.

“It is time to rise up boldly against these killings and land grabbing, and let us all say ‘no to grazing route’ and planned illegal land grabbing by Federal Government to give herdsmen in the name of open grazing and ranching. Ranching should be a private business, not government business. Let us all throw away our divisions and fight this war, unleashed on indigenous Nigerians by President Buhari and his Fulani herdsmen which he is their life patron,” Danjuma said.

He further said the Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram were not tax payers, saying, “They are foreigners – Arab Africans. This is more than religion. Both indigenous Christians and Muslims are massacred under the supervision of President Buhari. It is land grabbing”, he added.