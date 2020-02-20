Zulum Disburses N100m To 10,000 Households

The Senate yesterday passed for second reading a bill for establishment of the Nigerian National Commission against proliferation of small arms and light weapons.

The bill was sponsored by Sen. Smart Adeyemi (APC Kogi).

Adeyemi in his lead debate on the general principles of the bill noted that the bill was first read at plenary on Dec . 18 2019.

He said the bill essentially seeks to provide for establishment of National Commission against the proliferation of small arms and light weapons to coordinate and implement activities to combat the problems of small arms in Nigeria.

This, he said was in line with ECOWAS states on small arms and light weapons.

Adeyemi listed the objectives of the bill to include identifying sources and main routes of small arms, light weapon and reasons why the illicit trade thrives in Nigeria.

He said the bill when passed would help recommend possible ways to monitor, control, halt, and mitigate illegal activities of people involved in arms proliferation.

He said the commission would also help to identify the promoters, users, patrons of the illegal activities.

He said the bill when passed would also make provision for the training and building the capacity of the corps and other security officials towards an effective enforcement of the mandate of the commission.

He said the proliferation of small arms and light weapons has been a stricken issue in the international agenda since 1998.

“It is eating into the survival of emerging nations in the international scene especially in Africa.

“It is a phenomenon that is destabilising the peace, development and threatening the national security of sovereign nations,” he said.

Adeyemi expressed believe that the bill, if passed would further help to curb the insecurity challenges in Nigeria.

Other bills that passed second reading at plenary are: A Bill for an Act to Establish the Nigerian Civil Defence Academy, Pondogari in Niger State, sponsored by Sen. Musa Sani (APC Niger).

A Bill for an Act to provide for establishment of the Federal University of Environment Technology, Saakpenwa, Ogoni Rivers State, sponsored by Sen. Mpigi Barinada (PDP Rivers).

Others are Bill for an Act to establish the Police Academy Wudil, Kano as a degree awarding institution, sponsored by Sen. Jika Halliru (APC Bauchi).