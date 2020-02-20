SON Opens Talks With China Over Sub-Standard Products

In a bid to check the menace of substandard goods in the country, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), has opened talks with Chinese trade authorities.

Special Assistant to the Chief Executive of SON and Head of Public Relations, Mr Bola Fashina, disclosed this in an interactive session with newsmen in Lagos on Wednesday.

Fashina said the deal with China would ensure that Chinese factories that produce items for Nigerian manufacturers implement at least the minimum Nigerian standards for goods destined for the nation.

According to him, discussion with the Chinese authorities was opened in June 2019 and had reached advanced stages.

He disclosed that another meeting that had been fixed for the first week of February could not hold because of the current coronavirus ravaging some parts of China.

The deal with China would ensure that factories in the Asian country reject orders from Nigeria that do not meet Nigerian standards.

Fashina said, “The authorities are not happy that some of their manufacturers are giving their country a bad name. That is why we are working with them to nip the problem in the bud.”

Generally, on the menace of substandard products, Fashina said that the regulatory body was having more challenges with imported goods than with the ones manufactured in the country.

He said for goods made in Nigeria, they could be taken back to the factory while it is difficult to make amends for goods that were manufactured abroad.

“Our major problem is with imports. That is also because it is difficult to catch them from the source. We have been out of the ports since 2011.

“Sometimes we work on information from Interpol. We follow them when they are out of the ports and sometimes we miss them,” he stated.

Fashina said that importers of substandard products prefer taking their goods from the ports during weekends and public holidays.

He said the facilities and centres of the organisation across the country had been strengthened to rein in substandard products throughout the federation.