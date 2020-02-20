Sports
Eto’o Tips Mahrez For Ballon d’Or
Algeria international Riyad Mahrez can win the prestigious Ballon d’Or award according to legendary Cameroon strike,r Samuel Eto’o.
The Manchester City’s attacking midfielder has established himself as one of the best attackers in the world having won two English Premier League titles.
Mahrez also won the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title as Algeria captain in Egypt.
“He is one of the great players in world football today,” Eto’o told Al Araby as per Le Buteur.
“We are very likely to have it [Ballon d’Or] in our continent.
Mahrez was ranked at number 10 in last year’s Ballon d’Or rankings with fellow African Sadio Mane of Liverpool FC finishing third.
“I really hope that he will not only dream of being the best African player,” he added.
“But also the Ballon d’Or because he has all the qualities to be there.”
The 28-year-old was named 2016 CAF Footballer of the Year following a successful season with Leicester City.
Sports
Neymar Doubtful Against Dortmund
Neymar hit out at Paris Saint-Germain over the management of a rib injury after making his comeback in the Champions League.
After missing four matches, Neymar returned on Tuesday and scored for PSG, who lost 2-1 at Borussia Dortmund in the opening leg of the last-16 clash.
Neymar hurt his rib against Montpellier on February 1 and the Brazilian star was in doubt for the trip to Dortmund before returning for Thomas Tuchel’s side.
However, Neymar – who equalised in the 75th minute before two-goal hero ErlingHaaland restored Dortmund’s lead – was not happy post-match.
“It is hard after four games without playing. It was not my choice not to play, the club took this decision,” Neymar said amid ongoing links of a possible move back to LaLiga champions Barcelona.
“The club made this decision with the medical team. I wanted to play, I felt good.
“The club were afraid, and it is I who suffers from it.”
It has been another injury-interrupted season for Neymar, who reportedly tried to engineer a return to Barca at the start of the season, having left Camp Nou in a world-record €222million deal.
Neymar has scored 13 goals in 14 Ligue 1 appearances for leaders PSG this term.
The 28-year-old forward has netted 16 goals across all competitions.
Sports
Boxing: Wilder Will Never Out-Point Me In Vegas -Fury
Tyson Fury has said that a points defeat against Deontay Wilder is impossible as his style of boxing suits Las Vegas.
Fury, 31, drew with Wilder in Los Angeles in 2018 and he
Fury continues to predict a second-round stoppage of Wilder and trainer Steward told our source”.
“To knock out a knockout artist you have to make them go backwards and back them up,” Fury told Tidesports Radio 5 Live Boxing podcast.
“Wilder is used to coming forwards his whole career. He has never knocked anyone out on the back foot.
“All bullies when they are backed-up, fold. Wilder is no different to any other playground bully. When someone stands up to Deontay Wilder, he will fold. I will prove that on Saturday.
“Technically he is not so great. Fighting Deontay Wilder is like giving a seven-year-old an AK-47 in a room, fully loaded. He is easy to control but could let rip any time.
“He can throw punches from novice angles that usually a world champion or high-level professional wouldn’t throw. They come from the floor sometimes or around corners so you have to have your wits about you.”
hopes to avoid controversy by securing a knockout in their rematch on Saturday.
But he said similarities in his style with Floyd Mayweather – who landed 15 wins by decision in Vegas is reason for his confidence in the judging.
“That slick style works and the judges here like that,” Fury told Tidesports sourcet.
“Wilder can’t beat me on points, it’s not possible. This is Las Vegas, not Los Angeles.
“One of the greatest boxers that has ever lived in Mayweather has come from this town and they can appreciate a master boxer here.
“If it goes 12 rounds I have won.”
Sports
S’Africa Keen To Host CAF’s Club Competitions Finals
South Africa is the first country to publicly express interest in hosting one of this season’s African club competition finals.
South Africa’s Football Association acting chief executive, Gay Mokoena says they have approached several municipal authorities to see whether they would be interested in hosting either the Champions League final on 29 May or the Confederation Cup final on 24 May.
Mokoena told local reporters that they would put a bid together if one of the country’s cities was interested, although they has less than two days left to do so.
Last week, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) opened the bidding process for the two finals. A letter to all national associations said the bidding documents were due by 20 February.
Details must include training facilities to be made available, accommodation plans and a government guarantee.
CAF is expecting the hosts to pick up the costs around the games.
This is the first time that the two finals would be hosted as a single match after decades of being played home and away over two legs.
It was a surprise decision made by CAF president Ahmad and his executive committee last year without regard to historical precedent, ironically first displayed in Johannesburg just over a quarter-century ago.
CAF hosted both the African Super Cup in 1994 and 1995 on neutral turf but very quickly abandoned the idea after both games were marred by public disinterest.
The 1994 Super Cup pitted Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Zamalek at Soccer City in Johannesburg. It is a fixture that easily fills the 60 000-capacity Cairo International Stadium but there were barely 1 000 supporters at the cavernous South African stadium, leaving Egyptians astonished and aghast.
The next year in Alexandria, when Tunisia’s Esperance beat Daring Club Motema Pembe of the then Zaire, it was again characterised by swath of empty seats.
After this, the Super Cup was always played at the home ground of the winner of the Champions League until last year when it was moved to Qatar.
There is already a long standing apathy towards African club competitions from South African fans, who rarely turn out to watch their local clubs compete in the two annual competitions.
South African stadiums were largely empty, except when the home team played, when the country hosted both the 1996 and 2013 Africa Cup of Nations finals.
