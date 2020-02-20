CSO Advises S’Court To Stand By Its Decisions

Coalition of Civil Society Groups for Democracy has advised the Supreme Court to stand by its judgments delivered on the 2019 general elections to safeguard the sanctity of the judiciary.

The coalition gave the advice yesterday during a press conference addressed by its Convener, Conscious Richard in Abuja.

Richard commended the apex court justices for remaining resolute and uncompromising in its patriotic drive to bring sanity, dignity and order into the political firmament of the nation.

“We also commend the boldness, independence and courageous judgments of the Supreme Court in the cases of Imo and Bayelsa gubernatorial elections, in spite of undeniable intimidation.

“Giving room for review of the judgments will spell doom on the judiciary by the time every litigant start approaching it for review.

“We caution against any demand for the court to review itself as it will spell doom on our judiciary by the time every dissatisfied litigant seek review of judgment of the apex court.

“We demand that Nigeria judiciary remain with its decision whenever pronouncement is made to safeguard the sanctity of the Supreme Court,’’ he said.

Richard said that as the conscience of the nation, the coalition was worried, confused and concerned, most especially with the manner a political party had been reacting to the judgment of various courts, particularly in Bayelsa.

He said that the coalition was concerned that the political environment was tense, adding that urgent national intervention must be made to control plan capable of creating crisis.

“The recent happenings, pronouncements and careless commentaries coming from the political class after every judgment by the supreme court of Nigeria is fast setting a very dangerous trend and the have capacity to plunge the nation into anarchy and chaos if careful actions are not put in place.

“The activities of the political class particularly as it relates to our judiciary is becoming most dangerous for Nigeria and a quick intervention is all we need to reverse the trend that is fast becoming a norm,’’ he said.

Richard said that the sanctity of justices of the Supreme Court on Bayelsa governorship election must be respected.

He advised everyone not to make any pronouncement that would cause any crisis in Bayelsa for the sake of innocent Nigerians and upcoming generations.