APC Urges Credible Election In Nsukka LG

A legal practitioner, Mr Leo Ekpenyong, has described Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to the President, as a man driving President Muhammadu Buhari’s fight against corruption.

Ekpenyong,the Managing Director of De Bongos Media was reacting against the barrage of sponsored attacks in the media and protests against the Chief of Staff, in a statement in Abuja yesterday.

He described such sponsored protests as an attempt to malign his person, saying under a Buhari’s administration, it had been difficult for people, even those within the government to loot the country’s commonwealth.

“And Abba Kyari’s job as Chief of Staff to the President, is not one that anyone should admire; it is a difficult one.’’

According to him, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Garba Shehu, rightly captured the reasons for this when he said; “I will say that the problem Malam Abba Kyari has with most people is that he, like the President he serves, will not throw money at people in order to please them.”

“This is surely bad news for those who feel a sense of entitlement to the nation’s purse. In a country like Nigeria where most of the elites survive on government patronage, why would anyone be happy with a Chief of Staff like Abba Kyari.

“The reason is simple. Kyari has done quite well to protect President Buhari from some hawks whose negative influences have played key roles in wrecking many administrations in the past.

“If he was allowing them access to the loot, he would have been the best man for the job.”

Ekpenyong said to get back at him, they went to town with all sorts of false tales about the man.