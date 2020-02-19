Sports
Rangers Target Victory Over Pillars In Enugu
Rangers International FC of Enugu players are confident of defeating Kano Pillars FC in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) today in Enugu.
Tidesports source reports that Rangers will battle Kano Pillars FC in the NPFL rescheduled Match Day 11.
Some of the players who spoke with Tidesports in Enugu yesterday said they were ever ready to send Kano Pillars home empty handed.
Rangers’ newly recruited Defender, Ifeanyi Nweke, said he was halted by the last match’s score line and that he would do all in his capacity to ensure that Kano Pillars fall.
“Considering our position in the league, every match is now a final for us and that is how we are going to handle the today’s match.
“We need this match more than our visitors because of our position on the log of the NPFL.
“The match against Akwa United was a match we expected to win and pocketed the three points but it had come and gone.
“All the players have moved on from the loss so that we can face tomorrow,” the defender said.
He called on the League Management Company to ensure that the league was not disrupted with unfair officiating.
“In our last match, the officiating was something else and it was not fair to the league.
“The ongoing league season is the best compared to the previous seasons and it will not be fair for some people to murder LMC’s efforts,” Nweke said.
He assured the team’s fans and club supporters of good display with victory, urging them to hold on to their support.
Another player, Ibrahim Olawoyin, said that all their attention was on Kano Pillars and expected to be victorious.
“This is a rescheduled match that we need to pick the three points and we are ready to do that.
“We the players are not under any pressure because we already know the fixture from the beginning of the league.
“Kano Pillars are beatable and the coaches has done their job by putting us through the tactics that can give us a win,” he said.
Sports
Boxing: Wilder Will Never Out-Point Me In Vegas -Fury
Tyson Fury has said that a points defeat against Deontay Wilder is impossible as his style of boxing suits Las Vegas.
Fury, 31, drew with Wilder in Los Angeles in 2018 and he
Fury continues to predict a second-round stoppage of Wilder and trainer Steward told our source”.
“To knock out a knockout artist you have to make them go backwards and back them up,” Fury told Tidesports Radio 5 Live Boxing podcast.
“Wilder is used to coming forwards his whole career. He has never knocked anyone out on the back foot.
“All bullies when they are backed-up, fold. Wilder is no different to any other playground bully. When someone stands up to Deontay Wilder, he will fold. I will prove that on Saturday.
“Technically he is not so great. Fighting Deontay Wilder is like giving a seven-year-old an AK-47 in a room, fully loaded. He is easy to control but could let rip any time.
“He can throw punches from novice angles that usually a world champion or high-level professional wouldn’t throw. They come from the floor sometimes or around corners so you have to have your wits about you.”
hopes to avoid controversy by securing a knockout in their rematch on Saturday.
But he said similarities in his style with Floyd Mayweather – who landed 15 wins by decision in Vegas is reason for his confidence in the judging.
“That slick style works and the judges here like that,” Fury told Tidesports sourcet.
“Wilder can’t beat me on points, it’s not possible. This is Las Vegas, not Los Angeles.
“One of the greatest boxers that has ever lived in Mayweather has come from this town and they can appreciate a master boxer here.
“If it goes 12 rounds I have won.”
Sports
S’Africa Keen To Host CAF’s Club Competitions Finals
South Africa is the first country to publicly express interest in hosting one of this season’s African club competition finals.
South Africa’s Football Association acting chief executive, Gay Mokoena says they have approached several municipal authorities to see whether they would be interested in hosting either the Champions League final on 29 May or the Confederation Cup final on 24 May.
Mokoena told local reporters that they would put a bid together if one of the country’s cities was interested, although they has less than two days left to do so.
Last week, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) opened the bidding process for the two finals. A letter to all national associations said the bidding documents were due by 20 February.
Details must include training facilities to be made available, accommodation plans and a government guarantee.
CAF is expecting the hosts to pick up the costs around the games.
This is the first time that the two finals would be hosted as a single match after decades of being played home and away over two legs.
It was a surprise decision made by CAF president Ahmad and his executive committee last year without regard to historical precedent, ironically first displayed in Johannesburg just over a quarter-century ago.
CAF hosted both the African Super Cup in 1994 and 1995 on neutral turf but very quickly abandoned the idea after both games were marred by public disinterest.
The 1994 Super Cup pitted Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Zamalek at Soccer City in Johannesburg. It is a fixture that easily fills the 60 000-capacity Cairo International Stadium but there were barely 1 000 supporters at the cavernous South African stadium, leaving Egyptians astonished and aghast.
The next year in Alexandria, when Tunisia’s Esperance beat Daring Club Motema Pembe of the then Zaire, it was again characterised by swath of empty seats.
After this, the Super Cup was always played at the home ground of the winner of the Champions League until last year when it was moved to Qatar.
There is already a long standing apathy towards African club competitions from South African fans, who rarely turn out to watch their local clubs compete in the two annual competitions.
South African stadiums were largely empty, except when the home team played, when the country hosted both the 1996 and 2013 Africa Cup of Nations finals.
Sports
Rivers To Unveil Blueprint On School Sports
The Rivers State Government will soon unveil a blue-print on school sports development.
The Special Adviser to the Governor on School Sports, Aribitonye Okiri made this known, over the weekend, in a chat with Tidesports in his office in Port Harcourt.
He stated that already, a contingent of intellectuals, stakeholders and philanthropists have been invited to draft the blue print on school sport development in the state, subject to ratification by the Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.
Okiri said as his office is saddled with the responsibility of school sports development; he would ensure that relevant stakeholders in education and sport sector been consulted to achieve the aim, as he intend to engage youths in schools to learn with their educational curriculum in line with the National School Sport Federation.
He noted that budding talents would be discovered and harnessed for future engagements as well as further help their physical and mental capacity.
Okiri said that he intends to use the power of sport to create wealth and also as a means to engage youths, dissuade them from social vices, restiveness and to build friendship and peaceful coexistence.
The Governor’s aide hinted that plans were on for a school sports implementation policy that would look at the past and create capacity for the state, stressing that there are enormous sporting potentials in the schools and need to collaborate with the various sport Associations, as sport is capital intensive.
According to him, investment in sport is one of the biggest brands in the world and therefore all hands must be on deck as everybody has a part to play in sport development.
Okiri further hinted that the office is in talking terms with ANCOOPS both public and private, liaising with the Ministry of Education as they are the Supervising Authorities, Rivers State School Board and Universal Basic Education (UBE) with a view to getting the best in collective page as to identify challenges and see how to attract attention to solving those problems inorder to achieve the goal of development school sport in the state.
