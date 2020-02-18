RSG’s Intervention Averts Fuel Scarcity  In Rivers

A United States-based industrialist and expert in the power sector, Richard Akpaloo, says he is working out plans to set up a solar plant in Rivers State to boost power supply in the state.

Akpaloo, who spoke with The Tide in an interview recently said the project which will commence soon would be his contribution towards tackling the challenges of effective power supply in Nigeria

The Ogoni born industrialist said he chose to site the project in Rivers State because of the strategic location of the state as the hub of energy sector in the country and also a centre of industrial activities.

He hinted that feasibilities for the project had been carried out and discussions were ongoing with some technical partners in Nigeria to consolidate the project.

He said Nigeria professionals in various fields in the diaspora were ready to contribute their quota to the development of the Nigerian economy and urged governments at all levels to partner with them to move the nation forward.

The expert identified the need to embrace alternative source as a means of generating energy for effective power sector delivery, saying renewable energy has been adopted globally as a dependable source of energy.

He called for a review of Nigeria power sector policies to address the peculiar power needs in the country, adding that the operational policy in the power sector was obsolete and inefficient.

According to him, the best way to tackle the protracted power sector challenges is to allow states to generate their own power rather than relying on Federal Government to generate power alone.

He also cautioned against the politicisation of the power sector by allowing people without any technical capacity to be involved in policy formulation and implementation.

“The Federal Government alone can’t generate enough power to serve the power needs of Nigeria, there is need for public private sector partnership to provide efficient service delivery; there is also need for diversification through investment into renewable energy.

“Nigeria is blessed with potentials in hydro and solar energy which can be fully harnessed to provide sustainable power, no country in the world can survive on a generator economy. The potentials of Nigeria to be a fully industrialised society is dwindling because of the absence of effective power supply to drive the system,” he said.

Taneh Beemene