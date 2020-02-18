Institute Woos nass Over Chartered Status Bill

As part of measures to consolidate its professionalism and strength, the Institute of Strategic Management, Nigeria (ISMN), says it is presently interfacing with the National Assembly to ensure that the bill that will make the body chartered is passed into law.

First National Vice President, Alex Ndudi Enebeli stated this during a chat with The Tide at the sidelines of the inauguration of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the forth-coming Annual National Conference/General Meeting of the ISMN scheduled between 29th and 31st of July, 2020 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Enebeli described Port Harcourt as the artery of the institute in view of the chapter’s commitment and membership strength, noting that the national executive of the body is expecting her to give its best as host for this year’s national conference.

“Don’t forget that the national is interfacing with the National Assembly in Abuja. You know you build followership by leadership. Without Port Harcourt chapter ISMN will be without leg or hand.

“It is because of your support that ISMN is very proud. I am looking forward to what ISMN wants to do in the future, particularly with the National Assembly and the Presidency. It is with the key input of the Port Harcourt chapter.

“The charter status of the institute is what is on-going at the National Assembly. The previous Assembly did not complete the process. So this current Assembly is continuing the process and this process involves a lot of logistics and coordination.

“We are in both Houses of the National Assembly because for a bill to go through, this bill is the Charted State of the Institute. We lost time because of the previous Assembly that didn’t conclude it. So we are beginning afresh,” he said.

On the importance of the bill to the institute, Enebeli said, “That is the height of it all. An institute becomes chartered when it has all the backing by law. So we want to take the process to its completion within this current Assembly because we don’t want to lose time anymore.”

He further said, “This chapter if you rate participation of our members in any national programme, this chapter usually produce at least 25 per cent. The Rivers State chapter produces at least 25 per cent of participants in other cities programme. So in our own city programme, in Port Harcourt for this year’s AGM, the National President is looking for almost a 100 per cent participation.

