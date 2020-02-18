Featured
Imo: Soyinka, Abdulsalami, NBA, Others Storm S’Court
Ahead of today’s Supreme Court review on Imo State governorship election, a Third Force Movement consisting of eminent academics and organised civil society have commended the Supreme Court for its decision to review its controversial ruling of January 9, 2019, on Imo governorship election.
The group says it has engaged the services of the Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, Prof Pat Utomi, leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the international community and various civil society groups to help monitor the Supreme Court review to forestall further irregularities in the state.
In a joint statement issued in Abuja, the group described as a mark of maturity the decision of the apex court to review its earlier ruling, adding that such step will go a long way in dousing the political tension in the state.
The statement to that effect was signed by the group’s spokesperson, Dr. Olusegun Awe One, and made available to newsmen.
The statement further hailed the international community and concerned Nigerians for their diplomatic vigilance and interventions on the survival of the nation’s democracy by rising up to the occasion.
The group earlier averred that apart from the total valid votes which the apex court based its ruling, which however, exceeded the total accredited voters by INEC, Senator Hope Uzodinma may also not have fulfilled the constitutional requirements for a validly elected governor of the state, having failed to score at least one-quarter of the votes cast in each of the at least two-thirds of all the local government areas in the state.
It condemned the observable “double standard” by the apex court by earlier declaring Uche Nwosu the authentic candidate of APC in the state and declaring Senator Hope Uzodinma winner who is also a candidate of APC, a development it said has remained contradictory.
The leaders also asserted that the judgment completely overthrows all known judicial precedence and electoral jurisprudence in Nigeria, insisting that its reversal by the Supreme Court will prevent the precipitation of a major uprising and anarchy in Imo capable of overwhelming security and stability in the entire South-East.
It, however, charged the people of Imo State and entire South-East to remain calm and hopeful, expressing optimism that the apex court will do justice to the matter during its review, today.
Other persons engaged by the group to monitor the review are former Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar, Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, Mr Femi Falana, Comrade Shehu Sanni, Oby Ezekwesili, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Alhaji Balarebe Musa, amongst others.
Featured
Monguno Declares War On Abba Kyari, Writes Buhari …NSA’s Revelation Validates Our Position On Buhari’s Governance Style -PDP
The National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, of undue and dangerous interference on national security matters.
Consequently, Monguno has fired a warning memo to all service chiefs to desist from taking further directives from Kyari, according to documents made available to newsmen, yesterday.
Monguno said Kyari’s directives to service chiefs were sometimes issued without the knowledge much less approval of the president, a practice he said has added to government’s failure to contain insecurity.
“Chief of staff to the president is not a presiding head of security, neither is he sworn to an oath of defending the country,” Monguno, a retired major-general, said in the December 9, 2019, letter.
“As such, unprofessional practices such as presiding over meetings with service chiefs and heads of security organisations as well as ambassadors and high commissioners to the exclusion of the NSA and/or supervising ministers are a violation of the Constitution and directly undermine the authority of Mr President.
“Such acts and continues meddlesomeness by chief of staff have not only ruptured our security and defence efforts but have slowed down any meaningful gain that Mr President has sought to achieve.”
Monguno’s letter comes as insecurity returns to centre stage as a major cause for worry among Nigerians.
Violent attacks linked to bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers and vandals have continued to claim multiple lives and properties across the country.
The president has repeatedly promised to curb the crises, many of which he met in office, but has largely failed like his predecessors.
Security experts, opposition and federal lawmakers have responded by advising the president to fire his service chiefs.
The service chiefs have been unable to rein in Boko Haram insurgents since 2015 when Buhari named them to take charge of various arms of the nation’s security architecture.
While previously held swathes of land have been taken back from terrorists, deadly attacks on civilians and military targets have worsened since 2018.
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai, said in recent media interviews that the military has degraded insurgents’ capacity to attack Abuja and other cities outside the war-ravaged northeast.
National security sources said, yesterday, that the fresh memo showed how Kyari has helped in keeping the service chiefs in office despite overwhelming call for their ouster.
It also underscored the frustration faced by Monguno and others who found Kyari’s influence over the president too domineering for national benefit, sources said.
Kyari and two presidential spokespersons, Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu did not return requests for comments about the memo, yesterday afternoon.
But reacting, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the revelation by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd), that strange persons have been presiding over critical affairs of governance has validated its position that President Muhammadu Buhari has abdicated the responsibilities of his office.
A statement issued by party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, read: “Following this revelation by no other person than the NSA, the PDP reiterates its earlier position that President Buhari should waste no further time in relinquishing his position as President since it is now obvious that he has become overwhelmed by official duties.
“The PDP holds that security is the most important element of governance, followed by the welfare of citizens and since President Buhari has relinquished these statutory responsibilities, he has no other reason to remain in office.
“The party says the NSA’s letter, which is already in the public domain, further exposes the fact that our nation has been on autopilot under President Buhari, whose abdication of serious matters of state is directly responsible for the untold suffering, anguish, pain and escalated insecurity in the country.
“The PDP describes Gen Monguno’s revelation as a national tragedy which showcases the fact that Mr President Buhari has become so irredeemably overwhelmed to the extent that the responsibilities of his office, including presiding over very sensitive security matters, have now been taken over by his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, who functions as a de facto President.
“Nigerians are invited to note the verdict by the NSA, who, in support of the position of the PDP, affirmed that such situation is responsible for the failure of the government to defend Nigerians and find a solution to the worsened insecurity under President Buhari’s watch.
“Our party recalls that even the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, had severally alerted that strange elements had usurped the functions of the president and urged Nigerians to speak out for their country.
“It is now clear that the demand by Nigerians calling on President Buhari to resign was borne out of patriotism and love for our country.”
Featured
Police Extend Curfew In Bayelsa To Feb 23 …As Gunmen Kill Four Soldiers, Two Civilians
The Bayelsa State Police Command has extended the three-day dusk-to dawn curfew earlier imposed on the state from February 17 to February 23.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Uche Anozia, announced the curfew extension, yesterday, during a press briefing in Yenagoa.
“The Bayelsa State Police Command wishes to commend the general public over their good conduct in observing the dusk to dawn curfew imposed on the state as a result of the violent protest that accompanied the Supreme Court judgement, on Thursday, February 13, 2020.
“On the other hand, in the light of credible intelligence available to the Command vis-a-vis the prevailing security situation in Bayelsa State, the command has deemed it necessary to review and extend the curfew to Sunday February 23, with effect from today, Monday 17, from 10:pm to 6:am.
“Members of the public are advised to remain indoors as security agencies will be out to arrest anyone who violates the curfew; such outlaws will be prosecuted. They are also advised to remain calm as the command is poised to ensure the safety of lives and property in the state,” he said.
The Bayelsa Police Command had imposed three days dusk-to-dawn curfew earlier.
However, unidentified gunmen suspected to be pirates have attacked an oil barge along the waterways of Lutegbene, Ekeremor Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.
It was gathered that the gunmen, who launched the vicious attack killed four soldiers escorting the barge and two civilians.
Others in the ill-fated vessel were said to have escaped with gunshot wounds by diving into the water and swimming to safety.
The incident, which happened last Sunday night, reportedly unsettled the community as troops were said to have mobilised to the area demanding residents to produce the perpetrators.
Multiple sources, who confirmed the development, said angry soldiers had started burning some houses in the area following failures by the residents to identify the suspects.
A source from the council, who spoke in confidence, said the soldiers were escorting the barge from Port Harcourt in Rivers State to Warri in Delta State when it came under attack.
He said: “The soldiers were escorting a barge when gunmen appeared on speedboat and opened fire on them. They killed four soldiers and two civilians. Others were injured.
“As I am talking to you, soldiers are burning down some houses in the area because they asked the residents to produce the killers”.
When contacted the Spokesman for the Joint Task Force (JTF), Operation Delta Safe, Eromosele Unuakhalu, could not answer his telephone calls.
However, sources in Lutegbene community said, yesterday, that soldiers have stormed the community, shooting indiscriminately, razing houses and injuring many, apparently in search of the suspected pirates.
The source did not confirm if they were casualties as at the time of filing this report last night.
Featured
State Of The Nation: PDP Takes Protest To Foreign Embassies …Insists Buhari, APC Threat To Democracy
For the second time in the past three weeks, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, took its protest to the embassies of the European Union (EU), United Nations (UN) and France, condemning among other things, what it termed, threat to democracy by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
The protest, which took off from the party’s National Presidential Campaign Headquarters, Maitama, Abuja, attracted key members of the National Working Committee (NWC), led by National Secretary of the party, Senator Ibrahim Tsauri.
At the European Union Embassy, Tsauri, who stood in for the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, flayed the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government for allegedly constituting itself a clog in the wheel of the nation’s electoral progress since it first assumed office in 2015.
In a petition submitted by its leadership, yesterday, the party urged the international community to press on the government of President Buhari to preserve democratic institutions in the land at all cost even as they reminded them that most of their reports on election observations in the country recently showed in decline in the preservation of democratic ethos.
Addressing newsmen after the submission of the petition at the European Union, Deputy National Chairman (North) of the party, Senator Suleiman Nazif, expressed the party’s dissatisfaction at what he called the takeover of the Judiciary and the judicial arms of government by the APC-led government.
He said, “We are not happy, we are not satisfied with the way democracy is being run in Nigeria. We have come here to complain because we have realized that the National Assembly is being intimidated by the Executive.
“The Judiciary is being arm-twisted, the rule of law has become a mockery and we thought it wise to come and lay our complaint because they no longer listen to anybody and that is why the PDP decided to reach out to the international community to lay complaint with respect to the electoral act that has not been accented to up till now.
“You are aware of the systematic collapse in our electoral processes, the way elections are being conducted. In Kogi, we saw what transpired in the last election. Nigerians have seen for themselves what the opposition party is going through.
“We saw what happened in Bayelsa, we saw what happened in Imo with respect to the Supreme Court judgement and we are calling for a review of that judgement and we believe that with the amount of pressure from intentional organisations, I think the right thing would be done”.
On his part, Tsauri said, “Democracy is being derailed in this country. Democracy in Nigeria has been built on five pillars: the media, the electoral empire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the security agents, the Judiciary, and the international community. These are the pillars that support democracy in Nigeria. If one of these pillars collapses, democracy will derail on that side.
“Out of the five, only two are left. The electoral umpire is compromised, you all know it. Security agents are part and parcel of APC government. Judiciary is being threatened and nobody has any confidence in the Judiciary again.
“The only one that is now left is the media and the international community. The international community, any where there is going to election, they go and monitor. They bring in their reports and most of these reports are negative.
“This is why we came to the international community to tell them that this is the expectations of Nigerians from them and we want them to do exactly what is expected of them to do.
“In Nigeria today, if you talk about security, it is zero. When Buhari came into government, he said that he was going to fight corruption, he was going to intensify effort on the economy and then security but none is working now. This government does not listen to any voice except the international community. That is why we are here”.
However, the officials of the three embassies failed to make statements after receiving the part’s petition.
Also, in the protest march were the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, National Woman Leader, Hajia Maryam Waziri and the National Youth Leader, Hon. Stanley Udeh-Okoye, amongst others.
Trending
-
News5 days ago
FG Approves New Uniform For Correctional Service
-
News5 days ago
Residents Cheer As Wike Inspects Flyover Bridge Project
-
News5 days ago
PDP’s Diri Set To Be Sworn In As Gov …As Lyon’s Sack Shocks APC …We’ll Obey Supreme Court Judgement, Says INEC …Warn Oshiomhole Not To Destabilise Nigeria, Wike Tells FG
-
Opinion5 days ago
EFCC And Abia’s Rot
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
OPM General Overseer Gives Reasons For Donating Estate To Late Mechanic’s Wife
-
News5 days ago
Don’t Return To Borno Again, Shekau Warns Buhari
-
News5 days ago
Late Mechanic: Police Make U-Turn, Apologise Over Fake Autopsy Claim
-
News5 days ago
Council Boss Inaugurates Community CDC