Imo Guber Verdict: Recuse Yourselves, PDP Tells CJN, Others
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad that he, for the sake of fairness, should recuse himself from the hearing of the review application on the Imo State governorship election petition.
The main opposition also demanded that six other justices of the Supreme Court, who delivered the earlier judgement that sacked the its candidate, Emeka Ihedioha as the Imo State governor January 14, recuse themselves.
The party said the Justices who should not be involved in the matter again are Nwah Sylvester Ngwuta, Justice Olukayode Ariwola, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, Justice Amina Adamu Augie, and Justice Uwani Musa Abba Aji.
The Supreme Court has fixed, today for the hearing of the application for review in its judgement that saw Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC), declared winner of the state’s governorship election
The PDP made its decision known in a letter to the CJN, dated February 14, 2020.
The letter was signed by PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, and National Secretary, Senator Ibrahim Tsauri.
The party made the demands on the grounds of likelihood of bias and the need to ensure fair hearing, adding that it was to ensure that fairness and justice is not only done, but also seen to have been done.
The letter said in part, “As a follow up to our earlier call on all members of the panel to recuse themselves, we have now sought to formalise that request or demand.
“We hereby request that the seven persons that heard the case earlier recuse themselves from participating in the consideration of this new application.
“We are not unmindful of the fact that a litigant cannot dictate to the court the panel that should hear its case. However, due to the extraordinary circumstances and the nature of this case, we think that our request is a fair one that meets the justice of the case.
“Consequently, we feel it as our patriotic duty to hereby humbly request that your Lordship constitute a different panel of this great court (other than the one that delivered the judgement) for the purpose of hearing this application.
“Your Lordship would recall that a panel of Hon. Justices of the Supreme Court presided by your good self on Tuesday the 14th day of January, 2020, delivered judgement on the above appeal.
“Your Lordship may further recall that on February 5th, 2020 the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) filed an application praying that the judgement of 14th January, 2020 be set aside on grounds of nullity of the judgment, among other grounds.
“The judgement sought to be set aside has generated so much misgiving not only among lawyers but in the general polity as a whole because of the uncertainty it has introduced into our electoral jurisprudence, its potential for crisis in our democracy, the irreconcilability of the calculations contained therein and their resultant effect.
“At the heat of the moment, the party addressed a press conference and expressed its displeasure and disagreement with the judgement, and called on the Justices that heard the case to recuse themselves during any possible future review of the case that may come before the court, the party even went further to ask the President of the court to even resign.
“As a follow up to our earlier call on all members of the panel to recuse themselves, we have now sought to formalise that request or demand. We hereby request that the seven persons that heard the case earlier recuse themselves from participating in the consideration of this new application.
“My Lord, our request is founded on Section 36(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which guarantees fair hearing to every citizen or entity in the determination of his rights or obligations.
“Furthermore, the time honoured and tested principles of natural justice, particularly that no man shall be a judge in his own cause is particularly relevant to this solemn request.
“Allegation of bias or likelihood of bias goes to the root of fair hearing. Denial of right to fair hearing is a logical consequence of bias in any proceeding before a court or a tribunal.
“The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as Amended (Constitution) guarantees the right of an individual to fair hearing. An individual’s right to fair hearing includes the right to have his/her rights and obligations determined by an independent and impartial tribunal.
“The above is clearly enshrined in Section 36 (1) of the Constitution, which provides as follows: ‘In the determination of his civil rights and obligations, including any question or determination by or against any government or authority, a person shall be entitled to a fair hearing within a reasonable time by a court or other tribunal established by law and constituted in such manner as to secure its independence and impartiality’
“The right to an independent and impartial tribunal is a major factor in determining if fair hearing has been observed by a court.
“The relevant question on the issue of bias is what an ordinary man on the street would think about the fairness of the proceedings conducted by judges accused of likelihood of bias.
“We may even be wrong on the allegations made against the learned justices of the Supreme Court that sat on the case in question. We may have been bitter about the clearly observed inadequacies in that judgment, but this is now beside the point.
“The relevant question is: can any reasonable person who heard the press conference and several protests by the party, the Civil Society Organisations and Nigerians generally, all over the country, including foreign embassies, the involvement of even the international community, feel that the same panel that has been the subject of these allegations, rightly or wrongly by the Party, can sit and deliver impartial justice on the same case on review? We think not.”
Meanwhile, the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP0, yesterday, claimed that the Supreme Court was misled in sacking Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of Imo State.
This is even as the party said there were facts not tabled before the apex court before it went ahead to declare the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma winner of the governorship poll.
The National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, who stated this in an interview with a select team of journalists in Abuja, yesterday, said the PDP and Ihedioha would avail the justices of the facts at its sitting in the nation’s capital today.
Secondus said it was wrong for Uzodinma to claim that the time within which the court was permitted to entertain the case which emanated from election petition had passed.
PAMO Varsity Commissions Nyesom Wike Academic Building
In recognition of the outstanding contributions of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to the rapid development of PAMO University of Medical Sciences (PUMS), the institution, yesterday, commissioned the Nyesom Wike Academic Building.
The commissioning, which was performed by the Sokoto State Governor, Hon Aminu Tambuwal, was witnessed by the former Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Fintiri, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, Founder of PUMS and former Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili, the First Lady of Niger State, Hajia Amina Bello, officials of National Universities Commission (NUC) and Minister of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige.
Commissioning the building, Sokoto State Governor, Hon Aminu Tambuwal, commended the Rivers State governor for his commitment to the infrastructural development of the state.
He lauded the Rivers State governor for his investment and support to the PAMO University of Medical Sciences, which will help in the grooming of quality medical professionals.
Tambuwal said: “We thank the Rivers State governor for his support to this very important university founded by Dr Peter Odili. This support is clear and we are happy with it.
The Sokoto State governor prayed God to grant Wike the wisdom to continue to administer a complex state like Rivers.
In his remarks, the former Rivers State governor and Founder of PUMS, Dr Peter Odili, described the occasion as historic, adding that the event marks the opening of PUMS’s Administrative Block.
Odili urged all stakeholders to thank the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for his determined and consistent contributions to the growth of the school.
The former governor said: “Due to the support of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, the school has been able to surmount the challenges of development, leading to the Nyesom Wike Academic Building”.
Odili explained that the Nyesom Wike Academic Building has four lecture halls, 36 offices for relevant staff and four ultra-modern laboratories for courses for the third year students of the institution and clinical courses.
He said with his interaction with other key stakeholders of the university education, the contributions of the governor remains unprecedented.
The founder of PUMS, thereafter, led other stakeholders on a tour of the Nyesom Wike Academic Building.
Similarly, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that his administration will continue to support private initiatives to create access to university education in the state.
Speaking during the first Founders’ Day ceremony of PAMO University of Medical Sciences, yesterday, at Elelenwo, Wike noted that investments in university education by private individuals will always enjoy the support of the Rivers State Government.
Wike also pledged the sum of N500million for the construction of two hostels in the pioneer institution.
He said: “The university requires the support of every person. I have challenged every Rivers man and woman who has the capacity to establish a university to do so, Rivers State Government, will support such a person.
“This is the first private university in Rivers State. If government does not support it, who will support? I owe no apologies to those who criticise our support for this private university.”
He lauded PAMO University of Medical Sciences for creating opportunities for Rivers children and other Nigerians to have access to medical education.
“We have given our children scholarships for every academic session. Not less than 100 of them. They are Rivers children. Giving support means that you want the good of the people of Rivers State.
“If this university was not established, those of them who are lucky to study medicine and other related courses would have found it difficult. It is good that this University has been able to create access for our children to study medicine.
“For us as a government, we will not look back. We will continue to support this university,” he said.
He announced that the Rivers State Government will support the construction of two hostels in the institution.
Also speaking, the former Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) called on Nigerians to collaborate with the security agencies to fight the rising trend of insecurity in the country.
Abubakar, who is also the chairman, Governing Board and Chancellor of PAMO University of Medical Sciences, Port Harcourt, said that Nigerians must give useful information to the security agencies in their current effort to fight insecurity in the country.
The chancellor said the university has, within a few years of its establishment, maintained its promise of becoming a foremost medical university in the country through the provision of excellent state-of-the-art facilities.
The former Head of State said that with the much expected second round of accreditation by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), the institution would become one of the foremost in the world.
He commended Governor Nyesom Wike for his numerous support to the university, especially the approval for the use of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital by undergraduates of PAMO pending the establishment of the university’s teaching hospital.
The Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed lauded Governor Wike for his commitment to the overall infrastructural development of Rivers State.
Mohammed, who spoke on behalf of his counterparts in Adamawa, Oyo, and Sokoto, praised former Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili for his investment in education, especially setting up a university that will groom qualified medical professionals for the country.
The Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, instituted “The Chris Ngige Prize in Anatomy, Biochemistry and Physiology” for the best graduating students of the university, and described the founder, Dr. Peter Odili, as a man with passion for humanity.
Adding that Odili does not believe in failures, Ngige urged the students to follow in the footstep of their founder.
He said the best student in the mentioned area will be rewarded handsomely, and urged students of the university to emulate, Dr Peter Odili, who has been hardworking and committed to serving humanity.
The Pro-Chancellor of Pamo University of Medical Sciences and Former Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili thanked Governor Wike for the pomp and ceremony he adds to all events of the institution.
He informed that all the students sponsored by the Rivers State Government at the university, are up to date in their payment of fees.
He said that establishing a private university is a service to the society, because profits start after more than 10 years.
Odili said that the university would churn out its first graduates next year, and also credited the founding of the institution to the Almighty God.
He commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for appreciating the enormity of the challenge in the running the institution, stressing that through the efforts of the governor, no less than 300 Rivers families have students in the university, and expressed the need for more contributions towards the university’s endowment fund.
In his remarks, Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof Abubakar Rasheed said that the NUC was proud to be associated with PAMO University of Medical Sciences for their achievements within the short period the school existed.
He urged the university authority to ensure that they continue to comply with relevant regulatory requirements, in order for the school to grow.
The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof M.F.E. Diejomaoh praised the foresight of Odili for ensuring that PAMO University of Medical Sciences became a reality.
He said that the vision of the university is to be one of the best medical training institutions in the country.
The event attracted Sokoto State Governor, Hon Aminu Tambuwal, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Fintiri, National and State Assembly members.
NNPC, JV Partners Release $360m For Ogoni Clean-Up
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), yesterday, disclosed that together with its Joint Venture (JV) partners, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), Total Exploration and Production of Nigeria (TEPNG), and Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC), it has disbursed $360million for the clean-up of Ogoniland.
In a statement in Abuja, yesterday, the NNPC explained that the disbursement of the fund followed the recommendations of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).
The Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, who stated this at the National Assembly, during a presentation to the House of Representatives Committee on Environment and Habitat, stated that funding was not a challenge to clean-up of Ogoniland.
Kyari, who was represented by NNPC Chief Operating Officer, Upstream, Mr. Roland Ewubare, stressed that NNPC and its JV partners were up to date in their financial remittance to the clean-up project fund based on the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) framework.
He said, “Ogoni clean-up is a massive issue and NNPC and its JV partners are ready to fund the project as prescribed by the UNEP Report. We have so far disbursed $360million out of the $900million recommended. The disbursement was based on the standards set which required that we release funds based on the implementation parameters of the clean-up exercise.”
He noted that though NNPC and its JV partners were not responsible for the implementation of the clean-up, all stakeholders must come together to ensure that the project was carried out successfully.
Kyari added that the implementation of the clean-up was very important as the exercise would enable the restoration of land, water and the economic well-being of the people in the area.
He decried the misinformation about the Ogoniland clean-up and urged the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), to ensure that the narrative was corrected for the effective implementation of the project.
NUPENG, IPMAN Suspend Strike, As RSG Intervenes
The leadership of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) have suspended their planned strike in Rivers State over the seizure of trucks belonging to members of the unions by the personnel of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army.
To this end, the unions have ordered immediate lifting and sale of petroleum products in the state, following a peace meeting brokered by the Rivers State Government and a subsequent agreement reached with the military authorities of 6 Division, Bori Camp, yesterday morning.
The Rivers State Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources, Dr. Peter Medee, told newsmen, that the agreement was brokered in the early hours of yesterday thereby putting an end to the proposed strike by the petroleum marketers.
It would be recalled that the petroleum marketers had raised the alarm over what they described as incessant seizure of their trucks by operatives of the Nigerian Army.
Their complaint was contained in a joint statement by IPMAN Chairman in Rivers State, Obele Ngei Chu and the Chairman of the Licensed Petrol Station Owners (LIPSO) in Rivers State, Sunny Nkpe.
Both Chu and Nkpe had accused the Army of arresting their men and impounding their trucks, noting that over 14 trucks loaded with petroleum products were in the custody of the Army, just as they threatened to withdraw their services from Monday (yesterday) if their trucks were not released by midnight.
But Medee said after a meeting with the various unions and a separate meeting with the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division of the Nigerian Army; the latter agreed to release the trucks.
“This morning (Monday), we have been able to reach an agreement with NUPENG, Tanker Drivers Association (TDA), IPMAN, LIPSO and all other unions that were involved in this disagreement. As I speak with you now, I am right in the midst of another meeting that we convened this morning, and the strike has been called off.
“And every station owner and every activity of their related sector have been asked to go ahead. The national leadership of NUPENG spoke with me this morning that they have been able to talk to their members and that the strike will no longer hold.
“I am here now with some key leadership of the unions in the state. I am here with the chairman of IPMAN in the state. I am also here with the zonal chairman of the tanker drivers and we have agreed in principle to suspend the strike.
“That is because last night (Sunday), after our meeting, we had another meeting with the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, who has graciously agreed to release all the trucks that were in dispute to me to hand over to them, and also, all other matters that relate to their grievances have already been addressed.
“So, I can tell you now that we are happy and Rivers people need to be happy because they have a governor, who is determined to ensure that everything that is done in Rivers State will go on smoothly. We have the capacity to resolve all the differences, and that is what the state government has done this morning,” the commissioner stated.
Asked if this will put an end to the continued harassment of the unions by the men in uniform, Medee said, “You know before now, the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources was not manned. The Task Force on Petroleum Products has been dissolved by the governor. So, we are trying to do everything to ensure that everybody is on the same page.
“So, the lapses and the gaps that were created was a situation where the critical sector under this ministry was not properly coordinated. So, within the period, a lot issues and challenges cropped up. And that is what we have been trying to solve one after the other for the past four weeks.
“So, I can assure you that the issue that has to do with the Task Force of Rivers State, we are talking with the other organs of the state government and all other differences have completely been resolved today.
“But as I speak with you, the problem they have with the security agencies, last night, we had a late meeting with the GOC, 6 Division, the director of State Security Service (SSS) and all the team leaders of the security agencies. We were able to come to an understanding.
Dennis Naku
