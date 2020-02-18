Sports
Ighalo’ll Surely Succeed At Manchester United – Disu
A former Technical Director of the defunct Nigeria Football Association (NFA), Tunde Disu, yesterday said Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo would surely have a successful spell at Manchester United in England.
Disu told newsmen in Lagos that Ighalo would be successful in view of his high level of performance at the various clubs he earlier played for.
Tidesports source reports that Ighalo recently joined the English Premier League side on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in China for six months, with the former English champions having an option to buy.
Disu said Manchester United could not have made a mistake in acquiring Ighalo, adding that his successful spell at various clubs was a testimony of his impressive career.
“Ighalo should have meant something to a great club like Manchester United before they can move for him. He is a good (penalty) box player with a lot of energy.
“He is a type of player that does not miss a scoring opportunity, a penalty box player with proficiency like the late Rashidi Yekini and he is not an injury-prone player.
“Having played top-flight football before now, I think he should also be successful playing with Manchester United, I have no doubt about that because he is also athletic.
“Although Ighalo now have a tougher assignment because of expectations from a top club like Manchester United, I am hopeful that he will do well,’’ he said.
The 30-year old Ighalo had previously played for Julius Berger of Lagos in 2006, where he started his professional career.
He then proceeded to play at Lyn Oslo in Norway and Udinese in Italy from 2008 to 2014.
The versatile striker moved to Spain where he played for Granada and Cesena on loan, before moving to Watford where he was also on loan before being acquired by the club.
NTF Hopeful On 2020 Tokyo Olympics Qualification
The Nigeria Taekwondo Federation (NTF), has expressed optimism of picking 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games tickets at the Africa Taekwondo Qualification Tournament slated for Rabat, Morocco.
NTF Technical Director, Chika Chukwumerije, told newsmen on Monday in Abuja ahead of the tournament scheduled to hold between February 22 and February 23.
Chukwumerije said that the team had been training for the past seven weeks and were in shape physically and mentally for the competition.
He said that four athletes comprising two males and two females were shortlisted for the tournament.
The technical director said that the federation was awaiting the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development’s directive on the team’s travel arrangements.
According to him, the team are scheduled to depart Nigeria today or tomorrow, subject to the release of funds from the ministry.
“I can assure you that we are good to go as far as our training and preparations are concerned.
“We are now waiting for the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to finalise our travel arrangement.
“Once everything is sorted out, we should leave by Tuesday or Wednesday because other teams have started arriving Morocco for the Olympic qualifier,’’ he said.
Chukwumerije, however, called on all stakeholders to support the team in their bid to secure qualification for the Olympics and the general development of the sport in the country.
“We have a young and dynamic team and an experienced technical crew.
“The entire team are driven and motivated and this is important to achieve our objectives, despite the paucity of funds,’’ he added.
It would be recalled that Nigeria Taekwondo team were at the Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016 Qualification tournaments, and only failed to qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Coach Okays Team’s Performance
The head coach of Mcwjet Football Academy of Port Harcourt, Ndubuisi Ihejirika says he is not disappointed after playing 3-3 draw against Success Football Academy (SFA)in a friendly encounter, in Port Harcourt.
He stated that coming from behind with two goals down, eventually got a result of three all draw was a thing of joy.
Ihejirika, who is popularly known as coach Bisi said this in an exclusive interview with Tidesports shortly after the exclusive encounter over the weekend at number six field, Old Port Harcourt township.
“I am not disappointed, it was our first match of the year. It is football. You win, you draw and lose,” Ihejirika said.
He commended his players for their efforts to go home with draw in the game, saying that they have done their best.
“After 2-0 down in the first half and we were able to end the game draw in the second stanza, is an indication that we were well prepared for the year activities. We are going back to the drawing board to correct the grey areas in the team today. But I must say SFA is a good team,” he stated.
Also speaking, the head coach of SFA, Favour Success, blamed himself for the draw as he was unable to read the game and change pattern when they were two goals up.
“ I blamed myself for the game because I would have changed the pattern of the game when we were two goals up. It is a game of football we need do well in our next matches,” Success said.
Kiadum Edookor
Coach Demands Apology From GFA
Kasim Gokyildiz, the former coach of Ashanti Gold, has given the Ghana Football Association (GFA) one week to issue an apology for casting doubt over his qualifications.
The Turkish tactician parted ways with the Miners and has returned to his home country in the wake of the GFA revoking his licence and effectively asking the club to dismiss him.
“I want the Ghana FA to issue an apology to retract that statement on my certificate in the next seven working days,” Gokyildiz told Kumasi FM, as quoted by Goal.
“The Ghana Football Association has defamed me with such untrue statement which I want them to retract immediately.
“I will drag them to FIFA if they fail to do so. Yes, I mean it. I never lied about my UEFA license ‘A’ certificate issued by the Turkish Football Federation. That statement can end my coaching career and they must retract it.”
The GFA claims that “checks with both the German Football Federation and the Turkish Football Federation were unable to validate the authenticity of Mr. Gokyildiz’s license”.
In response, Gokyildiz posted a copy of his license on social media. The 54-year-old’s coaching career has been based mainly in lower league German and Turkish clubs, with his last post before Ashanti Gold at Adana Kiremithanespor.
Assistant coach Yakubu Mohammed is in temporary charge of the Miners and led them to a 0-0 draw against Asante Kotoko this past weekend.
