Fake CBN Gov Bags Three Years Jail For Fraud

In recognition of the outstanding contributions of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to the rapid development of PAMO University of Medical Sciences (PUMS), the institution, yesterday, commissioned the Nyesom Wike Academic Building.

The commissioning, which was performed by the Sokoto State Governor, Hon Aminu Tambuwal, was witnessed by the former Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Fintiri, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, Founder of PUMS and former Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili, the First Lady of Niger State, Hajia Amina Bello, officials of National Universities Commission (NUC) and Minister of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige.

Commissioning the building, Sokoto State Governor, Hon Aminu Tambuwal, commended the Rivers State governor for his commitment to the infrastructural development of the state.

He lauded the Rivers State governor for his investment and support to the PAMO University of Medical Sciences, which will help in the grooming of quality medical professionals.

Tambuwal said: “We thank the Rivers State governor for his support to this very important university founded by Dr Peter Odili. This support is clear and we are happy with it.

The Sokoto State governor prayed God to grant Wike the wisdom to continue to administer a complex state like Rivers.

In his remarks, the former Rivers State governor and Founder of PUMS, Dr Peter Odili, described the occasion as historic, adding that the event marks the opening of PUMS’s Administrative Block.

Odili urged all stakeholders to thank the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for his determined and consistent contributions to the growth of the school.

The former governor said: “Due to the support of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, the school has been able to surmount the challenges of development, leading to the Nyesom Wike Academic Building”.

Odili explained that the Nyesom Wike Academic Building has four lecture halls, 36 offices for relevant staff and four ultra-modern laboratories for courses for the third year students of the institution and clinical courses.

He said with his interaction with other key stakeholders of the university education, the contributions of the governor remains unprecedented.

The founder of PUMS, thereafter, led other stakeholders on a tour of the Nyesom Wike Academic Building.

Similarly, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that his administration will continue to support private initiatives to create access to university education in the state.

Speaking during the first Founders’ Day ceremony of PAMO University of Medical Sciences, yesterday, at Elelenwo, Wike noted that investments in university education by private individuals will always enjoy the support of the Rivers State Government.

Wike also pledged the sum of N500million for the construction of two hostels in the pioneer institution.

He said: “The university requires the support of every person. I have challenged every Rivers man and woman who has the capacity to establish a university to do so, Rivers State Government, will support such a person.

“This is the first private university in Rivers State. If government does not support it, who will support? I owe no apologies to those who criticise our support for this private university.”

He lauded PAMO University of Medical Sciences for creating opportunities for Rivers children and other Nigerians to have access to medical education.

“We have given our children scholarships for every academic session. Not less than 100 of them. They are Rivers children. Giving support means that you want the good of the people of Rivers State.

“If this university was not established, those of them who are lucky to study medicine and other related courses would have found it difficult. It is good that this University has been able to create access for our children to study medicine.

“For us as a government, we will not look back. We will continue to support this university,” he said.

He announced that the Rivers State Government will support the construction of two hostels in the institution.

Also speaking, the former Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) called on Nigerians to collaborate with the security agencies to fight the rising trend of insecurity in the country.

Abubakar, who is also the chairman, Governing Board and Chancellor of PAMO University of Medical Sciences, Port Harcourt, said that Nigerians must give useful information to the security agencies in their current effort to fight insecurity in the country.

The chancellor said the university has, within a few years of its establishment, maintained its promise of becoming a foremost medical university in the country through the provision of excellent state-of-the-art facilities.

The former Head of State said that with the much expected second round of accreditation by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), the institution would become one of the foremost in the world.

He commended Governor Nyesom Wike for his numerous support to the university, especially the approval for the use of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital by undergraduates of PAMO pending the establishment of the university’s teaching hospital.

The Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed lauded Governor Wike for his commitment to the overall infrastructural development of Rivers State.

Mohammed, who spoke on behalf of his counterparts in Adamawa, Oyo, and Sokoto, praised former Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili for his investment in education, especially setting up a university that will groom qualified medical professionals for the country.

The Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, instituted “The Chris Ngige Prize in Anatomy, Biochemistry and Physiology” for the best graduating students of the university, and described the founder, Dr. Peter Odili, as a man with passion for humanity.

Adding that Odili does not believe in failures, Ngige urged the students to follow in the footstep of their founder.

He said the best student in the mentioned area will be rewarded handsomely, and urged students of the university to emulate, Dr Peter Odili, who has been hardworking and committed to serving humanity.

The Pro-Chancellor of Pamo University of Medical Sciences and Former Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili thanked Governor Wike for the pomp and ceremony he adds to all events of the institution.

He informed that all the students sponsored by the Rivers State Government at the university, are up to date in their payment of fees.

He said that establishing a private university is a service to the society, because profits start after more than 10 years.

Odili said that the university would churn out its first graduates next year, and also credited the founding of the institution to the Almighty God.

He commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for appreciating the enormity of the challenge in the running the institution, stressing that through the efforts of the governor, no less than 300 Rivers families have students in the university, and expressed the need for more contributions towards the university’s endowment fund.

In his remarks, Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof Abubakar Rasheed said that the NUC was proud to be associated with PAMO University of Medical Sciences for their achievements within the short period the school existed.

He urged the university authority to ensure that they continue to comply with relevant regulatory requirements, in order for the school to grow.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof M.F.E. Diejomaoh praised the foresight of Odili for ensuring that PAMO University of Medical Sciences became a reality.

He said that the vision of the university is to be one of the best medical training institutions in the country.

The event attracted Sokoto State Governor, Hon Aminu Tambuwal, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Fintiri, National and State Assembly members.