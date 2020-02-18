Business
Estate Valuer Urges Operators To Upgrade Skills
The national Vice President 2 of the Nigeria Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Emma Wike has urged operators in the built industry to continually upgrade their professional skills to remain relevant.
He said that it was through involvement in programmes that could enhance their professional skills and competence, that their values would be retained.
Wike who disclosed this while speaking to aviation correspondents, yesterday, noted that the building sector was usually the most hit whenever the economy was passing through challenges like the recession.
According to him, the effects of the economic downturn most of the time result in scarcity of construction activities and then, loss of jobs.
“This makes it paramount for the professionals to continually upgrade their skills and competence to be relevant in the industry.
“Unless we stand our ground and maintain the standards of the profession, we may be swept away by the growing competition in the industry.
“For us to cope in terms of relevance, we will seek for ways to lift up the construction industry by continually embarking on researches and programmes that will enhance our skills”, he said.
The real estate expert posited that the call became necessary so as to sensitise operators in the sector because, according to him, many investors tend to shun the real estate sector in the period of economic downturn and challenges.
“Although the three essentials of life are food, clothing and shelter, but shelter comes last in most people’s scale of preference because it is only when one eats and is clothed that he may think of building or investing in housing”, he said.
Wike called on the federal Government to invest more in the construction sector so as to raise the number of those employed in the sector, and as well aid the country’s real economic recovery at the end.
Corlins Walter
Business
FG To Inaugurate Committee For New Economic Plan
The Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, has said that the Federal Government will inaugurate a committee for the new economic plan next month.
Agba stated this during a familiarisation visit of the Centre for Management Development centres in Abuja and Lagos, a parastatal under his ministry.
The minister, according to a statement from the ministry, expressed hope of an improved economy in the new development plan which his ministry has already started the development process.
He said a new economic blueprint for the country was imperative following the winding down of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan this year.
The ERGP which is government’s economic blueprint for 2017-2020 has the broad objectives of restoring growth, investing in the people and building a globally competitive economy.
It was developed through a rigorous process involving wide consultations and intensive engagements with relevant stakeholders.
The ERGP aims to address the country’s economic challenges and lays the foundation for economic diversification and growth.
The core vision of the plan is one of sustained, inclusive and diversified growth. The initiatives of the Plan are directed at attaining structural economic transformation.
The new economic blueprint would cover a ten year period with a five-year rolling plan
On the ERGP, which is coming to a close this year, Agba explained that its review is currently ongoing to ascertain what has worked well and what did not.
He said, “It (new plan) has to go beyond the ERGP, we are looking at very old plans that we have had before.
“We are already asking the MDAs to review their sector plans and we are currently receiving them with a view to consolidating them and giving them to the technical working committee to work on.”
The minister expressed disappointment about the level of infrastructural decay at the CMD and assured of government’s support in rehabilitating the centre.
“We have to do all that we can to change the narrative, because lamentation will not help. We have to start taking those steps gradually,” he added.
He described the deficit in the agency’s infrastructure and staff capacity gaps as a hindrance to achieving its set goals
Business
FAAN Warns Job Seekers Against Fake Recruitment Agents
The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has warned the general public to be wary of any person or group of persons parading themselves as recruitment agents to the Authority.
General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, gave the warning on Sunday in a statement made available to our correspondent in Lagos.
She noted that some persons have been going about extorting money from innocent Nigerians using the FAAN’s name when the Authority has not embarked on any form of recruitment exercise, adding that government agencies have stipulated procedures in employment exercise.
Yakubu said “For the purpose of clarity and emphasis, the Authority is not embarking on any form of recruitment exercise at the moment.
“The Authority wishes to inform the public that recruitment into any government agency has stipulated procedures which include advertisements on national dailies, in line with the provisions of the Federal Government conditions of service.
“Consequently, any person claiming to be an agent of the Authority in this respect is a fraudster and should be reported to the Authority or any nearest police station.
“FAAN will continue to deliver on its core values on safety, security and comfort”.
Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
Business
RSG Tasks Building Professionals On Standard
The Rivers State Government has charged professionals in the building industry to always go through due process and laid down regulations to ensure standard practice in urban renewal.
The Commissioner for Urban Development and Physical Planning, Barrister Osima Ginah, gave the charge while meeting with stakeholders in the building industry in Port Harcourt, recently.
He noted that the society has moved from analogue way of doing things in haphazard manner.
A statement by the Information Officer of the ministry, Isabella Ibim, noted that Barrister Ginah frowned at members of the Nigeria Institute of Town Planners who were still using obsolete data analysis in their town planning and physical development and urged them to improve.
He solicited the cooperation of stakeholders to reposition the ministry to achieve its goals in urban development.
According to him, the ministry is the watchdog of the state environment and therefore, called for the support of all stakeholders .
He said constructive criticisms were welcome but advised that such criticisms should be done decently rather than maligning the government.
He urged the stakeholders to carry out their duties professionally to maintain set standards in the building industry.
On his part, the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on ICT, Mr. Asawo Ibifuro, said as part of the state governor’s mandate to improve service delivery and ease of doing business in the state, as well as bringing transparency and accountability, government has embarked an automation exercise for all its Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).
He disclosed that all the MDAs in the state were being automated and stressed that the state ICT department has done the automation process for the Ministries of Education, Health and Justice as well as Internal Revenue Services, adding that they were in the process of automating the Urban and Physical Planning Ministry.
Tonye Nria-Dappa
