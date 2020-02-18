Environment
Crisis Rocks Table Water Producers In Rivers …As Splinter Group Emerges
The Rivers State Chapter of Table Water Producers is now facing serious crisis following the emergence of different groups.
Sources informed The Tide that the former state chairman of the Association of Table Water Producers of Nigeria (ATWAP) Mr. Egberi Odiri Maison is now leading a group which goes by the name Water Producers Association of Nigeria (WAPAN).
The Tide also learnt that the emergence of the different factions follows a protest of the former executive of the Association of Table Waters Producers of Nigeria (ATWAP) over the imposition of N60,000 seminar levy on members of the association by the National Executive of ATWAP.
Speaking in an interview with The Tide in his office in Port Harcourt, the former state chairman of ATWAP; Mr Egberi Odiri Macson, said he personally led the protest which led to the division of the association.
He said the National Executive of the Association acted beyond its powers by imposing such a high charge, adding that before now, trainings of members were done without any financial charges.
According to him, the whooping amount involved is beyond the capacity of many members.
“I personally kicked against it, because charges for such training should be made affordable.”
He added that seminars are the only thing that members benefit from an Association.
Macson also raised the issue of Bushkody Machine which he alleged members are being forced to buy at the cost of N60,000 when the landing cost is just N27,000.
He, however said the split in the rank and file of the Association will not affect the quality of table water production in the state as he is on ground.
According to him, the splinter group does not have the interest of people at heart, stressing that Water Producers Association of Nigeria (WAPAN0 is working hard to ensure that fake water producers are taken care of.
The WAPAN chairman also denied knowledge of any fake water factories purportedly shutdown by the National Agency for Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in the state.
Effort to get the reactions of the splinter group however proved abortive.
Environment
Flooding: Experts Task States On Preventive Measures
Environmental experts have advised state governments to put up measures to forestall negative impact of flooding ahead of rainy seasons in the future.
The environmentalists said that the reactionary measures put up by states at the thick of flooding incidents had not paid off as flooding causalities across the states had increased.
They gave the advice while speaking with newsmen in Lagos, against the backdrop of warnings of heavier rainfall in 2020 by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NHISA).
NHISA had earlier advised states to avoid fire brigade approach to flooding.
Toyin Oshaniwa, the Executive Director, Nature Care Resource Centre, (NCRC) Lagos, said: “flooding will always present a problem to many states across the nation due to both natural and man-made factors.
“Lagos state by virtue of its low lying landscape is highly prone to flooding.
“It is therefore essential for every state and stakeholders to act and take proactive measures in reducing the impacts of flooding in 2020.
“The strategy for 2020 flood management across states should be built on Private-Public Partnership, especially in the areas of restoration of urban storm water lines.
“This can be achieved through the construction and reclamation of canals and anti-drainage barriers,” he said.
He added that practicing flood prevention when flooding already occurred should be discarded saying it only amounted to window dressing with no positive bearing on the victims.
Similarly, Mr Ane Leslie-Adogame, of Sustainable Research and Action for Environmental Development (SRADev Nigeria), said that states should prioritise the issue of flooding.
Leslie-Adogame, listed pragmatic steps towards checking flooding to include: structural and non-structural approaches for effective flood risk assessment, management and adaptation.
He said that there was urgent need to strengthen flood disaster early warnings and advocacy mechanisms both at states and local levels in addition to the need for proactive measures to maintain drainage channels regularly.
“States or locations without drainage infrastructure should be given due attention, thus construction or upgrading of drainage channels.
“There should be a strong policy towards indiscriminate dumping of refuse and obstruction of drainage channels.
“There should be continuous cleaning and de-silting of primary and secondary canals across the state to allow free flow of storm water and evacuation of traders on drainage channels.
“There should be a clear budgetary provision for flood management in states.
“State governments should commission urgent urban flood vulnerability mapping, to aid proper flood disaster planning systems,” he said.
Ms Omobola Eko, Convener Urban Tree Revival Team (UTRT), said that the culture of tree planting and maintenance of forest buffer zones would aid the flood prevention campaign.
She said that states should raise awareness on the importance of wetlands through knowledge products.
NAN reports that many states were devastated by the seasonal flooding that occurred in 2012, and subsequent years since then.
The prediction by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) had predicted that the onset of the rainy season in the southern part of Nigeria would begin from Feb. 24 while in the North the earliest would be by June 22.
The rainfall would begin to cease from the North going by the prediction from Sept. 26 downwards to the South by December 28.
Environment
Diocese Blames Mass Exodus Of Parishioners On Oil Pollution
The Bishop Diocese of Niger Delta North Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Ralph, Ebirien has blamed the mass exodus of parishioners from the diocese on oil pollution.
Rt. Rev. Ebirien who said this at the 2020 Joint Provisional Council Meeting of the church in Port Harcourt said the effect of oil exploitation as on the land and sea “the sea is not yielding much fishes and other aquatic lives are decreasing” he said.
The Bishop said the effect of the oil exploitation is affecting the health of the people.
He added that “most of the seafoods are polluted, thus becoming health hazard.
“The economic activity in the area is every low thus causing mass exodus from the rural communities to the urban cities.”
Ebirien pleaded with members of the church to join in the prayers for God to touch the government to think about the rural communities so that they will enjoy the government.
“We request the Joint Council to pray for us,” he pleaded.
The Bishop said the theme of the Joint Provisional Council Meeting which is, “Knowing God” requires every Christian to conform to the death of Jesus Christ.
“We die with him, we are dead until we are raised with him from the tomb of water.
“There will be no resurrection to life unless one has been crucified with Jesus, on the cross of repentance and raised with him in a resurrection from the grace of water” the Bishop said.
Environment
Ekiti Environmental Officers Condemn Open Defecation
The Head of Environmental Health Services in Moba Local Government Area of Ekiti state, Mrs Funmilayo Esan, last Thursday warned residents of the community to desist from defecating in bushes, drains and waterways.
Esan, who gave the warning during an interview with newsmen in Otun-Ekiti said that open defecation could cause cholera and various air borne diseases that could lead to death of infants, children and adults.
She said that both the state and the local government had been creating awareness and sensitising against the menace capable of destroying the good health conditions of communities.
”For the people of different communities to live a healthy lifestyle, open defecation must be eradicated in their community.
”We have been educating the landlords and landladies to build toilets for their tenants because we observe that some houses do not have a toilet.
”Our environmental officers will be moving from house to house and any house found without toilet will be sanctioned.
”In Moba Local Government Area, we are passionate about the health conditions of our people, so therefore, anybody caught defecating in government drains or any residential areas will face the wrath of the law,” she said.
Similarly, the Head of Environmental Health Services in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti, Mr Micheal Ijalusi also corroborated the submission of Esan, saying that open defecation should be discouraged and eradicated in the communities.
Trending
-
News5 days ago
FG Approves New Uniform For Correctional Service
-
News5 days ago
Residents Cheer As Wike Inspects Flyover Bridge Project
-
News5 days ago
PDP’s Diri Set To Be Sworn In As Gov …As Lyon’s Sack Shocks APC …We’ll Obey Supreme Court Judgement, Says INEC …Warn Oshiomhole Not To Destabilise Nigeria, Wike Tells FG
-
Opinion5 days ago
EFCC And Abia’s Rot
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
OPM General Overseer Gives Reasons For Donating Estate To Late Mechanic’s Wife
-
News5 days ago
Don’t Return To Borno Again, Shekau Warns Buhari
-
News5 days ago
Late Mechanic: Police Make U-Turn, Apologise Over Fake Autopsy Claim
-
News5 days ago
Council Boss Inaugurates Community CDC