Agege Sports Competition’ll Impact On Youths – Organiser

The 2020 Agege Sports Drive Competition in Lagos State will positively change the narrative perception of youths in the community.

Chairman, Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the competition, Mr Ademola Oni, made the assertion in an interview with newsmen, yesterday.

Oni said that the game slated to begin on February 22 would change the negative perceptions of youths in Agege Community to the outside world.

According to him, what Agege is popularly known for is the production of bread and other social vices among youths in the area.

“We believe we can use sports to change that negative perception of youths in the community.

“The competition will also involve both young and old within the local government area.

“Absolutely, this competition is not only about football, though, is one of the major events, about eight different games are included in the tournament.

“We believe other games that have not been given prominence should be recognised in this year’s competition,” he said.

Oni said that other traditional games like “Ayo Olopon”, Draft and Ludo would also be part of the competition for the women and elderly people categories.

He said that 16 teams from different streets have signed up for the Challenge Cup Tournament involving over 2,000 youths.

According to him, these games are nearly going into extinction, but the LOC has scheduled them in the competition to bring people together like in the old good days.

The “Ayo Olopon” game is earmarked for 50 years and above, Draft Game is for people from 40 years and above, while Ludo Game is positioned mainly for female participants.

“Snooker Game that has also gone into extinction will also be introduced to bring the good time we have had with the game in the olden days,” he added.

The LOC chairman noted that the competition would kick off with 16 streets in Agege where the teams would be represented in all the games in the competition, including football.

The list of streets that have registered for the tournament include: Olarenwaju, Shobowale, Ogunipebi, Ifelodun, Oshungboye, Kosoko, Abeokuta, Suru, Adedosu, Lagos and Stadium United.

Others are: Onafuwa, Powerline, Ijaiye, Emiloju and Kajola Street, which fall under Keke Agege Community in Lagos State.