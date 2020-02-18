Niger Delta
140 N’Delta Youths Win Shell’s N56m LiveWIRE Grant
No fewer than 140 young and talented people from eight states of the Niger Delta have graduated from the special Shell LiveWIRE Nigeria Entrepreneurial Training programme, which provides business and financial support to enable them to establish small and medium scale businesses.
Drawn from Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo, and Rivers States, the beneficiaries, 20 of whom are under the Oporoma Special LiveWIRE Nigeria category in Bayelsa State, got N56million grants from the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) Joint Venture at the recent graduation ceremony in Port Harcourt.
SPDC’s General Manager External Relations, Igo Weli, said, “These beneficiaries have now become part of the 7,212 Niger Delta young entrepreneurs who have graduated from the LiveWIRE Nigeria programme since SPDC launched this flagship youth enterprise development programme in 2003.”
Represented at the graduation ceremony by SPDC Manager for Social Performance and Social Investment, Gloria Udoh, Weli said, “Shell LiveWIRE Nigeria has produced young entrepreneurs, most of whom are now employers of labour. Some of the beneficiaries are also given the opportunity to play in SPDC’s supply chain as vendors and are provided with access to growth capital.”
The traditional head of Oporoma, Andy Zighadina, applauded SPDC for initiating such a laudable programme to benefit the youths of the community.
The visibly excited monarch also offered cash rewards to the top five beneficiaries from Oporoma to make appreciable success in first three months after the graduation.
Previous beneficiaries of the Shell LiveWIRE Nigeria programme were also at the ceremony to share their success stories.
Managing Director of FarmToJuice Limited, Esther Bolouebi Ekiotenne, a 2019 winner of the Shell Group Global Top 10 Innovator award, and Solar Energy entrepreneur, Henry Chikodi told the new beneficiaries that passion, hard work and discipline were necessary requirements for business success.
The Shell LiveWIRE Nigeria programme is part of the global Shell LiveWIRE social investment programme, which enables young people to start their own businesses and create employment. It provides young entrepreneurs with access to essential business knowledge and customised support they need to transform their enterprising ideas into viable and sustainable businesses.
In 17 years of its implementation in Nigeria, the Shell LiveWIRE Nigeria has received local and international recognitions, including the 2011 African Leadership Magazine Award for Youth Development, a year after it won the Social Enterprise and Reports Award in 2010.
Niger Delta
Six Bag First Class As RSU Inducts 114 Med Lab Scientists
Six first class students were among the 114 newly inducted Medical Laboratory Scientists from the Department of Medical Laboratory Science of the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, making the department rank highest in the number of first class produced by any department in the institution in a given academic session.
The Head of Department, Dr. Edna Ibegbulem disclosed this in her address at the 14th Induction/Oath-Taking ceremony of graduands of the 2018/2019 academic session at the Faculty of Law Auditorium in Port Harcourt, last week.
Presenting the 114 graduands for induction into the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN), the Head of Department (HOD) while giving a breakdown of the number of graduands said that 40 made second class upper, 56 finished with second class lower and 12 completed their programme with third class division.
In her remarks, the Acting Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Opuenebo Binya Owei congratulated the inductees for successfully completing their studies, saying that they have achieved their goal of being admitted into the institution five years ago.
Owei charged them to be good ambassadors of the university and shun unethical practices that may tarnish their image, stressing that the medical laboratory profession was a specialized area that deals with human lives, and as such, they were expected to display a high level of professionalism.
Inducting the graduands into the council, the Registrar/CEO of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria, Sir Tosan Erhabor called on the authorities of the institution to offer automatic employment to the six first class graduands.
Erhabor commended the department for her giant strides, noting that the RSU Medical Laboratory Science Department was the cradle of Medical Laboratory Science in Nigeria due to her support to the setting up of other Medical Laboratory Science departments in most universities.
Niger Delta
Edo NMA Tasks FG On Technology-Based Insecurity
The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has called on the federal government to use technology to tackle insecurity in order to improve the efficiency of medical practitioners.
Chairman of NMA Edo Chapter, Dr Valentine Omoifo made the call in an interview with newsmen in Benin, yesterday.
Omoifo said technology and digitalisation in the police force was the only way to put an end to kidnapping, robbery, ritual killing and cultism in the state.
“Insecurity like we all know is a national problem in Nigeria with different dimensions. Coming down to Edo state, insecurity has taken a toll on the healthcare sector.
“Most of the people that have been kidnapped along Ekpoma-Auchi road are doctors. At a time the issue of kidnapping died down, but recently it has risen again. Medical practitioners are scared of going to work in Edo State.
“Not too long ago one of our senior professors came to this state to conduct examinations for some medical students and he was murdered along the expressway.
“For the past four months, over five medical practitioners have been kidnapped. By now with technology, government should be able to provide funds for drones that can be used to patrol the bushes for kidnappers to be exposed.
“The time for community policing is here. Government should work alongside communities, youths, traditional rulers to set up a local community police which could help fight crime in their areas.”
He said the government should employ more policemen to beef up their number, equip the police with material resources and ensure proper remuneration.
Niger Delta
New Radio Bayelsa GM Reverses Suspension Of Nine Workers
The management of Radio Bayelsa has reversed the suspension of nine workers over an attack on the station by hoodlums, protesting the Supreme Court judgment that sacked erstwhile governor-elect, David Lyon.
In a statement dated February 15,signed by Acting General Manager, Mr Pere Fobobo and five directors of the broadcast organisation, it said the purported suspension of the nine staff by the former general manager was ill-advised.
“No staff of Radio Bayelsa is under compulsory leave nor indicted for the attack and destruction of property by some youths last Friday.
“The decision to send some staff on compulsory leave is not management’s decision, but that of the former General Manager, Dr John Idumange, to destabilise the station.
“Dr Idumange’s appointment as General Manager of Radio Bayelsa ended with the Dickson’s administration last February 14, 2020,” the statement read in part.
Idumange, the former general manager of the station, in a statement on February 14, said the nine affected staff were advised to proceed on a one-month compulsory leave to allow the radio station to conduct a preliminary investigation into the incident.
Our correspondent reports that the state-owned FM station, Radio Bayelsa’, was amongst facilities attacked by the protesters, who also destroyed the private residences of immediate-past Governor of the state, Seriake Dickson and his successor, Douye Diri, on February 14.
Part of the secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was also burnt during the protest, which made the Bayelsa State Police Command to impose a three-day dusk-to-dawn curfew in the state.
Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had on February14 staged a protest on the streets of Yenagoa to register their displeasure ahead of the swearing-in of PDP’s Diri as governor.
The apex court had ruled that Lyon’s Deputy, Degi Ereminyo, submitted forged documents which made them ineligible to contest the state’s governorship election in the first instance.
INEC, in compliance with the judgment, last Friday issued a certificate of return to the PDP candidate, who took the oath of office amidst tight security in the car park at Government House, Yenagoa.
In the same vein, the state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), in a statement, condemned the attack and suspension of staff without any form of investigation.
The council’s Chairman and Secretary, Messrs Samuel Numonengi and Ogio Ipigansi respectively, signed the statement, urging the station to refrain from victimising union leaders without investigation.
They urged security agencies to fish out the culprits, while decrying any form of political violence.
They described the incident as very unfortunate as the radio was celebrated all over the world few days ago, as a powerful medium for celebrating humanity and a platform for building a virile democracy.
“Security agencies in the state should fish out the perpetrators of the act and bring them to book in order to serve as deterrent to others in the future.
